Kymera Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming March Investor Conferences

Kymera Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming March Investor Conferences

XqbkJRNHyUX52KyGKJUpeUzUrbjoS9e2gxSYde7wUumHuolMqub4aj59QD-ir3xmYJ7LWCayjNVfxLaHFwZZLIS7rqEeFY=" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of oral small molecule degrader medicines for immunological diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in fireside chats at the following upcoming investor events: 

  • TD Cowen 46th Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston, MA on March 3 at 9:10 a.m. ET;
  • Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL on March 10 at 11:20 a.m. ET; and
  • Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL on March 12 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

In addition, the Company will participate in the UBS Biotech Summit Miami and Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit on March 9 and March 11, respectively.

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available under "News and Events" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.kymeratx.com. Replays of the webcasts will be archived and available following the events. 

About Kymera Therapeutics 
Kymera is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation (TPD) to develop medicines that address critical health problems and have the potential to dramatically improve patients' lives. Kymera is deploying TPD to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Having advanced the first degrader into the clinic for immunological diseases, Kymera is focused on building an industry-leading pipeline of oral small molecule degraders to provide a new generation of convenient, highly effective therapies for patients with these conditions. Founded in 2016, Kymera has been recognized as one of Boston's top workplaces for the past several years. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.kymeratx.com or follow us on X or LinkedIn

Investor Contact: 
Justine Koenigsberg
Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@kymeratx.com
857-285-5300 

Media Contact:
Matthew Henson
Vice President, Corporate Communications
mhenson@kymeratx.com
857-285-5300


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

kymera-therapeutics-inckymrnasdaq-kymrlife-science-investing
KYMR
The Conversation (0)
Kymera Therapeutics Inc.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc.

Keep Reading...
ProKidney Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointments of Dr. John M. Maraganore and Jennifer Fox

ProKidney Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointments of Dr. John M. Maraganore and Jennifer Fox

Maraganore brings more than 35 years of scientific, research and development, capital markets and managerial leadership expertise to ProKidney Fox joins Board with more than 25 years of healthcare investment banking, finance and capital markets experience ProKidney Corp. (Nasdaq: PROK)... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Angkor Resources Commences Trenching Program At CZ Gold Prospect, Ratanakiri Province, Cambodia

Corcel Exploration Announces Grant of Permit and Commencement of IP Survey at Yuma King Project

Canadian Securities Exchange Approves Gold Runner Exploration's Option to Acquire the Golden Girl Property from the B-ALL Syndicate in British Columbia's Prolific Golden Triangle

Stallion Uranium Announces Completion of Ground Gravity Extension Survey over Coyote Corridor

Related News

copper investing

Faraday Copper Signs LOI to Acquire BHP’s San Manuel Mine in Arizona

rare earth investing

Brazil, India Ink Rare Earths Pact to Expand Supply Chain Cooperation

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Commences Trenching Program At CZ Gold Prospect, Ratanakiri Province, Cambodia

base metals investing

Corcel Exploration Announces Grant of Permit and Commencement of IP Survey at Yuma King Project

base metals investing

Canadian Securities Exchange Approves Gold Runner Exploration's Option to Acquire the Golden Girl Property from the B-ALL Syndicate in British Columbia's Prolific Golden Triangle

energy investing

Stallion Uranium Announces Completion of Ground Gravity Extension Survey over Coyote Corridor

precious metals investing

Rio Silver Inc. Invites Investors to Meet Management at PDAC 2026, the World's Premier Mining Convention