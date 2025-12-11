Kymera Therapeutics Announces Closing of Upsized $602 Million Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Kymera Therapeutics Announces Closing of Upsized $602 Million Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of oral small molecule degrader medicines for immunological diseases, today announced the closing of its upsized underwritten public offering of $602.0 million of shares of its common stock. Kymera sold and issued 8,050,000 shares of its common stock, which includes 1,050,000 shares sold and issued upon the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares of common stock. The shares of common stock were sold at a public offering price of $86.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Kymera from the offering were approximately $692.3 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Kymera.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Stifel, Guggenheim Securities and Wells Fargo Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The securities described above were offered pursuant to an automatically effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-282912) that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 31, 2024. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus that form a part of the registration statement.

A final prospectus supplement related to and describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov . Copies of the final prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus related to the offering may also be obtained, when available, from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com ; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com ; Jefferies LLC by mail at Attn: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com ; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com ; Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, telephone: at (212) 518-9544, or by emailing GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com ; and Wells Fargo Securities, 90 South 7th Street, 5th Floor, Minneapolis, MN 55402, at 800-645-3751 (option #5) or email a request to WFScustomerservice@wellsfargo.com .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics (Nasdaq: KYMR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation (TPD) to develop medicines that address critical health problems and have the potential to dramatically improve patients' lives. Kymera is deploying TPD to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Having advanced the first degrader into the clinic for immunological diseases, Kymera is focused on building an industry-leading pipeline of oral small molecule degraders to provide a new generation of convenient, highly effective therapies for patients with these conditions. Founded in 2016, Kymera has been recognized as one of Boston's top workplaces for the past several years.

Investor & Media Contact:

Justine Koenigsberg
Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@kymeratx.com
media@kymeratx.com
857-285-5300


