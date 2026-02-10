Kuya Silver Announces Issuance of Equity Awards

Kuya Silver Announces Issuance of Equity Awards

Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA,OTC:KUYAF) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) ("Kuya" or the "Company") announces that, pursuant to its 10% rolling equity incentive plan, it has approved the grant of 350,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") and 1,525,000 stock options ("Options") to acquire common shares in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share"), to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants (the "Equity Grant"). The Options are exercisable until February 10, 2031 at a price of $1.00 per Option and are subject to vesting provisions. The RSUs will vest and convert into Common Shares, for no additional consideration, unless otherwise decided by the Board on vesting, in tranches. Any Common Shares issued pursuant to the Equity Grant, are subject to a hold period expiring June 11, 2026, unless written approval to issue the Common Shares without the hold period is obtained from the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Kuya Silver Corporation

Kuya Silver is a Canadian‐based mineral exploration and development company focused on acquiring, exploring, and advancing precious metals assets in Peru and Canada. Its flagship Bethania Silver Project in Peru was a historic producer of silver, lead and zinc. The Bethania Mine was officially re-started in May 2024.

For more information, please contact:

David Stein, President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (604) 398‐4493
Email: info@kuyasilver.com
Website: www.kuyasilver.com

Reader Advisory

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information," including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may," "would," "could," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "must," "next," "propose," "new," "potential," "prospective," "target," "future," "verge," "favourable," "implications," and "ongoing," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking information. Investors are cautioned that statements including forward-looking information are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including but not limited to fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market, and business conditions. There can be no assurances that such forward-looking information will prove accurate, and therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of the risks and uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

