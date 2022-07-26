Precious MetalsInvesting News

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES . ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS./

Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya Silver") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Research Capital Corporation (the "Co-Lead Agents") on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the "Agents"), in connection with a proposed best efforts private placement financing (the "Private Placement") of units ("Units") for total proceeds of up to approximately $2,025,000 . The Private Placement is expected to consist of up to 4,500,000 Units at a price of $0.45 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one (1) transferrable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.70 per Common Share until the date that is five (5) years from the date of issuance. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement for general working capital purposes.

The Private Placement will be conducted in all provinces of Canada pursuant to private placement exemptions, in the United States to "qualified institutional buyers" pursuant to an exemption from registration under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in such other jurisdictions as are agreed to by the Company and the Agents in accordance with applicable law. Closing is expected to occur on or about August 9, 2022 and is subject to certain conditions, including but not limited to the receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The securities issued and issuable in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four months from closing in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities, in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements.

About Kuya Silver Corporation

Kuya Silver is a Canadian–based mineral exploration and development company with a focus on acquiring, exploring, and advancing precious metals assets in Peru and Canada .

Reader Advisory

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information," including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may," "would," "could," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "must," "next," "propose," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking information. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing statements, the Company meeting all conditions for a timely closing of the Private Placement, including obtaining all required approvals, and the proposed use of the proceeds of the Private Placement, are forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that statements including forward-looking information are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including but not limited to fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market, and business conditions. There can be no assurances that such forward-looking information will prove accurate, and therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of the risks and uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Kuya Silver Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/26/c6449.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Kuya Silver CorpKUYA:CNXCNSX:KUYAPrecious Metals Investing
KUYA:CNX
Kuya Silver Announces Term Loan and Provides Corporate Update

Kuya Silver Announces Term Loan and Provides Corporate Update

Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company") announced it has agreed to a term loan financing (the "Loan") with two non-arm's-length related parties of the Company (the "Lenders") for aggregate proceeds of CAD$300,000 to be used for general working capital purposes in Peru and Canada.

The Loan will have a 12-month term and an interest rate of 4%, accrued monthly, with interest becoming due and payable on repayment of the principal or at the end of the term. Additionally, the Company has agreed to issue the Lenders 450,000 common share purchase warrants (each a "Warrant"), with the number of Warrants granted to each Lender proportional to the amount provided by such Lender. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of CAD$0.47 until the date that is 12 months from the date of issuance. The Warrants will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kuya Silver Announces Results of Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting, Closing of Final Tranche of $0.90 Unit Non-Brokered Private Placement, Issuance of Equity Awards and Debt Settlement

Kuya Silver Announces Results of Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting, Closing of Final Tranche of $0.90 Unit Non-Brokered Private Placement, Issuance of Equity Awards and Debt Settlement

Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 29, 2022 (the "Meeting"). The Company put forward the following resolutions to be voted on by shareholders at the Meeting, all of which were approved: (1) the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders at a remuneration to be fixed by the Board; (2) the adoption of a 10% rolling equity incentive plan (the "Plan") that will replace the existing stock option plan; and (3) the election of David Stein, Dale Peniuk, Maura Lendon, Andres Recalde, and Javier Del Rio as directors to hold office until the next annual general meeting of the Company or until their earlier resignation.

Private Placement

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kuya Silver Announces Filing of Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment

Kuya Silver Announces Filing of Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment

Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya Silver") is pleased to announce that, further to its May 4, 2022 news release, it has filed a technical report summarizing the results of its Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "PEA Report") on the Bethania Silver Project (the "Project").

The PEA Report was prepared by Mining Plus, with contributions from other consultants. The PEA Report was prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has an effective date of April 9, 2022, and has a report date of June 13, 2022. The PEA Report is based on the Mineral Resource estimate for the Project as set out in "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report and Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate on the Bethania Silver Project, Department of Huancavelica, Province of Huancavelica, District of Acobambilla, Peru," a technical report prepared for the Company with an issue date of February 21, 2022, an effective date of January 6, 2022, and a Mineral Resource estimate date of December 10, 2021 (see the Company's February 22, 2022 news release). In this news release, the term "Mineral Resource" has the meaning given to it in NI 43-101 by reference to the "Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves" (2014) of the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kuya Silver Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Under Symbol KUYAF

Kuya Silver Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Under Symbol KUYAF

Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (the “Company” or “Kuya”) is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the “OTCQB”) under the symbol “KUYAF”.

David Stein, President & CEO, stated, “We are very pleased to be trading on the OTCQB and to expand our outreach into the U.S. The listing will open up a new market and is part of Kuya’s ongoing effort to increase awareness of the value of our Bethania silver project and increase liquidity in the trading of Kuya shares.”

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Receives $1.75m From Warrant Exercise

Puma Exploration Receives $1.75m From Warrant Exercise

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the " Company " or " Puma ") is pleased to announce that all of the outstanding warrants (the "Warrants") issued in connection with the Company's July 2020 private placement financing ( see News Release dated July 24, 2020 ) have been exercised, resulting in aggregate proceeds to Puma of CAD$1.75 million. The Warrants were exercisable into one common share of the Company at CAD$0.10 per common share and expired on July 24, 2022. No commission was paid in connection with the exercise of the Warrants. The Company intends to use the proceeds to continue exploration on its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada and for general working capital purposes.

" I would like to thank our shareholders for their ongoing support and vote of confidence. The proceeds brought in by the exercise of the Warrants strengthen our already robust treasury. This influx of cash in the current market downturn is especially welcome. The funds will allow us to advance exploration on our Williams Brook Project and continue to build shareholder value," said Marcel Robillard, President and CEO. "Our 2022 Summer Exploration Program is well underway, and we look forward to another exciting summer of discovery," he added.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GoldON Completes Phase I Exploration at Its Springpole East Property in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario

GoldON Completes Phase I Exploration at Its Springpole East Property in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario

The Property adjoins First Mining Gold's Springpole Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Canada at 3.8Moz probable reserves

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the Phase I field exploration program at its Springpole East property (the "Property") in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Firefox Gold Announces Completion of Shares for Debt Transaction

Firefox Gold Announces Completion of Shares for Debt Transaction

FireFox Gold Corp. ("FireFox" or the "Company") (TSXV:FFOX) announces that the Company has completed the previously announced issuance of shares in exchange for drilling services. FireFox entered into an agreement for services with Oy Kati Ab Kalajoki ("Kati"), an arm's length party, pursuant to which the Company has now issued common shares of the Company in full satisfaction of drilling services provided by Kati in Northern Finland (the "Shares for Services

The Company has received invoices from Kati for work performed to March 31, 2022 and under the Agreement has issued 1,056,997 common shares to Kati with a value of $0.15 per share in settlement of invoices totaling $158,549.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Southern Silver Returns High-Grade Silver from the North Felsite Zone Including: 1.6 Metre Averaging 675g/t Ag, 0.3% Cu, 5.5% Pb and 3.4% Zn at Cerro Las Minitas

Southern Silver Returns High-Grade Silver from the North Felsite Zone Including: 1.6 Metre Averaging 675g/t Ag, 0.3% Cu, 5.5% Pb and 3.4% Zn at Cerro Las Minitas

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) ("Southern Silver") reported today that drill results continue to extend silver-polymetallic mineralization laterally to the east and west in the North Felsite Target on the Cerro Las Minitas project, Durango, Mexico.

The North Felsite target is located on the eastern side of the Cerro and wraps around the northern edge of the Central intrusion where it transitions into the North Skarn target area (Figure 1). The new drilling now confirms the continuity of mineralization with previously modelled mineral resources in the Mina La Bocona and the Skarn Front deposits, continues to identify gold enrichment in several hanging wall intercepts outboard of the main skarn target at the North Felsite zone and has identified high-grade copper mineralization in the North Skarn target area.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GCM Mining: Copper, Gold & Silver Projects with Discovery Potential in Canada, CEO Clip Video

GCM Mining: Copper, Gold & Silver Projects with Discovery Potential in Canada, CEO Clip Video

GCM Mining Corp. (TSX: GCM) (OTCQX: TPRFF The emerging mid-tier gold producer has management with a proven track record of mine building and operating in Latin America. Executive Chairman, Serafino Iacono tells us more.

GCM Mining Corp. (TSX: GCM) (OTCQX: TPRFF)

https://www.gcm-mining.com/overview/default.aspx

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131687

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Announces Completion of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for C$22.3 Million and Grants Stock Options

Snowline Gold Announces Completion of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for C$22.3 Million and Grants Stock Options

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce that it has completed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement, issuing 7 million flow-through common shares of the Company (the "FT Shares") at a price of C$1.40 per FT Share and 10 million units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$1.25 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$22.3 million. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant being exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$2.50 until July 22, 2024 (the "Offering

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×