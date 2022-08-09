Precious MetalsInvesting News

Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya Silver") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced "best efforts" private placement of units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.45 per Unit (the "Private Placement"), which was led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Research Capital Corporation (the "Co-Lead Agents") and including Red Cloud Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Agents"). The Company sold an aggregate of 5,718,000 Units, which includes the full exercise of the Agents' option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Units of the Private Placement, for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,573,100. Concurrently with the Private Placement, the Company sold an aggregate of 1,320,000 Units on a non-brokered private placement basis on the same terms as the Private Placement, for additional gross proceeds of $594,000 (the "NBPP"). The Company intends to use the proceeds from the issuance of the Units for general working capital purposes.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one transferable Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.70 for a period of five years following the closing of the Private Placement.

As consideration for the services provided by the Agents, the Company paid the Agents cash fees totalling $190,026, being 6.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds from the sale of the Units, and issued to the Agents 422,280 non-transferrable broker warrants (each, a "Broker Warrant"), being equal to 6.0% of the number of Units sold pursuant to the Private Placement and the NBPP. Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.45 for a period of two years following the date hereof.

The Private Placement and the NBPP were conducted in all provinces of Canada pursuant to private placement exemptions, in the United States to "qualified institutional buyers" and "accredited investors" pursuant to exemptions from registration under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in such other jurisdictions as are agreed to by the Company and the Agents in accordance with applicable law. The securities issued in connection with the Private Placement and the NBPP are subject to a hold period of four months from closing in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities, in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements.

About Kuya Silver Corporation

Kuya Silver is a Canadian‐based mineral exploration and development company with a focus on acquiring, exploring, and advancing precious metals assets in Peru and Canada.

For more information, please contact:

David Stein, President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (604) 398‐4493
info@kuyasilver.com
www.kuyasilver.com

Reader Advisory

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information," including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may," "would," "could," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "must," "next," "propose," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking information. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing statements, the proposed use of the proceeds of the sale of Units is forward-looking information. Investors are cautioned that statements including forward-looking information are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including but not limited to fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market, and business conditions. There can be no assurances that such forward-looking information will prove accurate, and therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of the risks and uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133257

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Kuya Silver CorpKUYA:CNXCNSX:KUYAPrecious Metals Investing
KUYA:CNX
Kuya Silver Announces Increase to Best Efforts Private Placement Financing

Kuya Silver Announces Increase to Best Efforts Private Placement Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES . ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS./

Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya Silver") is pleased to announce that it has agreed with Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Research Capital Corporation (the "Co-Lead Agents") on behalf of Red Cloud Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Agents"), to amend the engagement letter dated July 25, 2022 (the "Engagement Letter") in respect of the best efforts private placement financing of units ("Units") announced on July 26, 2022 (the "Private Placement"), to increase the size of the Private Placement. The Private Placement is now expected to consist of up to 6,120,000 Units at a price of $0.45 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $2,754,000 with the Agents having an option exercisable, in whole or in part, up to 48 hours prior to the closing date, to increase the size of the Private Placement by up to 15% of the amended Private Placement, being 918,000 Units for additional proceeds of up to $413,100 . In all other respects, the Engagement Letter remains unchanged.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kuya Silver Announces $2 Million Best Efforts Private Placement Financing

Kuya Silver Announces $2 Million Best Efforts Private Placement Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES . ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS./

Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya Silver") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Research Capital Corporation (the "Co-Lead Agents") on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the "Agents"), in connection with a proposed best efforts private placement financing (the "Private Placement") of units ("Units") for total proceeds of up to approximately $2,025,000 . The Private Placement is expected to consist of up to 4,500,000 Units at a price of $0.45 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one (1) transferrable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.70 per Common Share until the date that is five (5) years from the date of issuance. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement for general working capital purposes.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kuya Silver Announces Term Loan and Provides Corporate Update

Kuya Silver Announces Term Loan and Provides Corporate Update

Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company") announced it has agreed to a term loan financing (the "Loan") with two non-arm's-length related parties of the Company (the "Lenders") for aggregate proceeds of CAD$300,000 to be used for general working capital purposes in Peru and Canada.

The Loan will have a 12-month term and an interest rate of 4%, accrued monthly, with interest becoming due and payable on repayment of the principal or at the end of the term. Additionally, the Company has agreed to issue the Lenders 450,000 common share purchase warrants (each a "Warrant"), with the number of Warrants granted to each Lender proportional to the amount provided by such Lender. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of CAD$0.47 until the date that is 12 months from the date of issuance. The Warrants will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kuya Silver Announces Results of Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting, Closing of Final Tranche of $0.90 Unit Non-Brokered Private Placement, Issuance of Equity Awards and Debt Settlement

Kuya Silver Announces Results of Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting, Closing of Final Tranche of $0.90 Unit Non-Brokered Private Placement, Issuance of Equity Awards and Debt Settlement

Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 29, 2022 (the "Meeting"). The Company put forward the following resolutions to be voted on by shareholders at the Meeting, all of which were approved: (1) the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders at a remuneration to be fixed by the Board; (2) the adoption of a 10% rolling equity incentive plan (the "Plan") that will replace the existing stock option plan; and (3) the election of David Stein, Dale Peniuk, Maura Lendon, Andres Recalde, and Javier Del Rio as directors to hold office until the next annual general meeting of the Company or until their earlier resignation.

Private Placement

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kuya Silver Announces Filing of Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment

Kuya Silver Announces Filing of Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment

Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya Silver") is pleased to announce that, further to its May 4, 2022 news release, it has filed a technical report summarizing the results of its Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "PEA Report") on the Bethania Silver Project (the "Project").

The PEA Report was prepared by Mining Plus, with contributions from other consultants. The PEA Report was prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has an effective date of April 9, 2022, and has a report date of June 13, 2022. The PEA Report is based on the Mineral Resource estimate for the Project as set out in "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report and Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate on the Bethania Silver Project, Department of Huancavelica, Province of Huancavelica, District of Acobambilla, Peru," a technical report prepared for the Company with an issue date of February 21, 2022, an effective date of January 6, 2022, and a Mineral Resource estimate date of December 10, 2021 (see the Company's February 22, 2022 news release). In this news release, the term "Mineral Resource" has the meaning given to it in NI 43-101 by reference to the "Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves" (2014) of the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Arizona Silver Reports New Drill Results from Core Drilling at the Philadelphia Gold Project

Arizona Silver Reports New Drill Results from Core Drilling at the Philadelphia Gold Project

(TheNewswire)

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - August 09, 2022 Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AZS ) ( OTC:AZASF ) announces drill results from two core holes, PC22-93 and PC22-92T from the Philadelphia gold project, Mohave County, Arizona. Core hole PC22-93 was drilled 350 metres north of the northernmost core holes completed earlier in the program.  This hole successfully extends the strike length of the mineral system drilled to date to +750 meters, with gaps in the drill pattern to be drilled as the next priority.  Core Hole PC22-92T was intended to be a twin of reverse circulation hole PRC21-85 for quality control purposes. Unfortunately, it intersected a significant fault zone and suffered poor recoveries as a result. It also deviated from the intended azimuth by 20 degrees and therefore was not a valid twin.

Core Hole PC22-93

Core hole PC22-93 was drilled north of Arizona Silver's previously announced core holes. It tested below a prominent ridge on the Rising Fawn claim that had caught the attention of Meridian Gold in 1982. They drilled 14 shallow RC holes on the top of the ridge to test abundant gold-bearing quartz veins mostly in granite. As drill logs or geology are not available from that program, PC22-93 was drilled below the Meridian holes to provide a geological framework for our program.  The hole successfully intersected good quartz vein mineralization in the upper portion of the hole.

The interval 27.84 to 46.01 metres (18.17 metres) averaged 1.20 grams per tonne (gpt) gold and 13.31 gpt silver within a broader interval, 27.84 to 67.99 metres (40.15 metres) that averaged 0.78 gpt Au and 8.79 gpt Ag, in both rhyolite dike and footwall altered granite.  The gold-silver mineralization was terminated by a clay rich fault zone. Below the fault was barren propylitic granite. A single hole does not provide a handle on the orientation of this fault. Additional drilling is planned to test the quartz vein mineralization along strike both above and below the fault to expand the strike and dip of mineralization and to determine the geometry of the fault plane as a guide to deeper drilling.

Core Hole PC22-92T

Core hole PC-22-92T was intended to be a twin of RC hole PRC21-85 which intersected 115.85 metres of 1.34 grams per tonne (gpt) Au and 5.79 gpt Ag.   Core hole PC22-92T was set up about one metre away from the collar of RC hole -85 but deviated by about 20 degrees off azimuth to terminate about ten metres from the bottom of RC hole-85.

Core hole PC22-92T intersected a zone of mineralization from 119.51-154.57 metres (35.05 metres) averaging 0.85 gpt gold and 5.27 gpt silver, including an upper vein intercept of 5.32 gpt gold and 13.7 gpt silver from 121.04-122.1 metres, all within a very broad zone from 50.91-188.41 metres (137.5 metres) averaging 0.41 gpt gold and 2.22 gpt silver, as defined by an outer cut-off of 0.2 gpt gold.

The upper 71 metres of the intercept was in the hanging wall volcanics without any attendant quartz veining. The host lithologies in the core hole are identical to those encountered in RC hole PRC21-85 but all contacts are approximately 30 meters deeper in the core hole than in the adjacent RC hole. This provides evidence for a steep fault separating the two holes. In fact the core hole appears to have gone down a fault zone, with many intervals of crushed and broken rock and poor to no recovery. As a result, we do not consider do hole PC22-92T to be a fair "twin" of PRC21-85.

Both drill hole intercepts are approximately true widths.

Program Going Forward (reference News Release dated June 21, 2022)

The Northern Extension

From the site of the PC-22-93 drill hole reported in this release, we plan to drill southward to the Shark Fin area towards excellent holes PC-22-86 thru PC22-91. This open extension to the Shark Fin area is expected to host both vein and stockwork mineralization over a width of 30-80 metres.  Up to 26 RC drill holes (~5000 metres) have been designed to test a target area approximately 500 metres long.  First pass drilling will test the area to a vertical depth of approximately 100 metres.

The Southern Gap

From the site of the PC-22-91 reported in the June 21, 2022 news release, we plan to drill to the south for a strike length of 300 metres. This Southern Gap is bounded to the south by an array of Arizona Silver drill holes, including drill hole PC-22-92T reported in this news release. This target area is scheduled for drilling when we can get a core rig back on the property.

Mr. Greg Hahn, Vice President, Exploration commented, "Core hole PC22-93 is our first drill hole north of drill hole PC22-86 through PC22-91 which all intersected good gold mineralization in the upper vein and stockwork zone beneath the upper vein. Hole PC22-93 is located 350 metres north of the previously drilled core holes beneath a hill of very prominent gold-bearing quartz veins.  The results of this hole are encouraging and require us to follow up with additional drilling to flesh out the extent of the gold bearing quartz veins along the entire strike length of the hill which is about 450 meters.

"We now have gold mineralization in drill holes along 750 metres of strike length and + 200 metres of dip extension that needs to be fleshed out with additional drilling.  The gold zone remains open along strike and down dip.  Recent and ongoing geologic mapping and sampling north of hole PC22-93 for a distance of another 500 metres demonstrates abundant white quartz veining and stockwork mineralization on the ridge that has never been drilled. Again, this area needs to be drilled and is all on patented claims. I look forward to a resumption of drilling following the summer heat."

Geologic and assay section for the hole is posted to the web site at :
https://arizonasilverexploration.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/SectionD_7Aug2022_Layout-PRa.pdf

QA/QC Program

All assaying was conducted by ALS Global, an independent analytical laboratory. Core was trucked to the ALS sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona, where the samples are inventoried, dried, crushed and pulverized.  Pulverized splits are sent to the ALS analytical facility in Vancouver, British Columbia for analyses. All material handling is done under a strict chain of custody protocol.  Gold is determined by fire assay with an AA finish and silver is determined by ICP-MS methods within a 31-element suite.

The Company maintains its own program of inserting Standard Reference material in the form of standards and blanks to the sampling stream, prior to being shipped to ALS's preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona, in addition to the independent QA/QC protocols of ALS Global.

Qualified Person

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration, and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Arizona Silver is a young exploration company focused on exploring gold-silver properties in western Arizona and Nevada. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia property. The company has recently received a positive Record of Decision on its Notice of Intent to drill an initial twelve exploration holes on its recently acquired Silverton gold-silver property that hosts Carlin-type targets. Drilling there will be scheduled as time and equipment allow.

Please take a moment and listen to Greg Hahn narrate our latest PowerPoint now available on the website link:

and visit our website at: www.arizonasilverexploration.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Arizona Silver Exploration INC.

Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements in relation to the timing, cost and other aspects of the 2022 exploration program; the potential for development of the mineral resources; the potential mineralization and geological merits of the exploration properties; and other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that actual results of current and planned exploration activities, including the results of the Company's 2022 drilling program(s) on its properties, will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the geology, grade and continuity of any mineral deposits and the risk of unexpected variations in mineral resources, grade and/or recovery rates; fluctuating metals prices; possibility of accidents, equipment breakdowns and delays during exploration; exploration cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests; availability of capital and financing required to continue the Company's future exploration programs and preparation of geological reports and studies; delays in the preparation of geological reports and studies; the metallurgical characteristics of mineralization contained within the exploration properties are yet to be fully determined; general economic, market or business conditions; competition and loss of key employees; regulatory changes and restrictions including in relation to required permits for exploration activities (including drilling permits) and environmental liability; timeliness of government or regulatory approvals; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions, including that the Company's 2022 programs would proceed as planned and within budget. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation .

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Endeavour Silver Announces Q2 2022 Financial Results; Raises 2022 Production Guidance

Endeavour Silver Announces Q2 2022 Financial Results; Raises 2022 Production Guidance

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. As a result of the Company's strong operating performance, Management has raised its 2022 production guidance. All dollar amounts are in US dollars (US$).

"We have continued to outperform our mine plans, by delivering an exceptional Q2 with production 15% above plan, stated Dan Dickson, CEO of Endeavour Silver. "This has prompted management to raise our production outlook for 2022 to 7.6 – 8.0 million silver equivalent ounces. The additional production has allowed us to maintain our cost guidance on per ounce metrics, but industry-wide inflation continues to be a challenge. We are seeing the largest inflationary impacts on energy costs, plant reagents and steel prices which are affecting both operating and development costs. Cost control will continue to be a key focus as cost pressures are expected to continue for the remainder of the year."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FireFox Gold Identifies Potential Gold-Hosting Structures at Naula Project in Lapland, Finland

FireFox Gold Identifies Potential Gold-Hosting Structures at Naula Project in Lapland, Finland

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSX.V:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has completed a detailed airborne magnetic survey over its 100% controlled Naula Project in Lapland, Finland. Naula is a new project for the Company, lying in the western portion of the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB), approximately 13 kilometres west of the town of Sirkka and 28 kilometres northwest from the town of Kittilä (Figure 1). FireFox has identified several strong targets at Naula and has applied for exploration permits covering approximately 26 km2

The FireFox technical team collaborated with GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. ("GoldSpot")(TSX.V: SPOT.V) in the interpretation and evaluation of the new survey. Interpretation of the survey data has considerably upgraded FireFox's understanding of the geology at Naula, which had been based on widely spaced government magnetics surveys and limited work by others in the area. The data appear to indicate the presence of at least two significant NNE-SSW striking structures that had not been previously mapped. If confirmed, such structures can be highly prospective for gold in Lapland. Flexures in the major structures and their intersections with other faults are high priority targets for follow-up exploration.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Japan Gold Provides Update on the Barrick Alliance

Japan Gold Provides Update on the Barrick Alliance

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of the Barrick Alliance following the 6-month extension to its Initial Evaluation Phase in February 2022.

Thorough field and data reviews were completed by senior Barrick and Japan Gold personnel from May to July this year across identified areas of high-prospectivity within the 29 project Barrick Alliance portfolio. These comprehensive reviews will allow Barrick to decide on projects that meet their criteria for advancement to the Second Evaluation Phase by August 31, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Geophysical Survey Results PG Highway Project, Quebec

Black Tusk Resources Inc. Geophysical Survey Results PG Highway Project, Quebec

Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK, FRA:0NB, OTC PINK:BTKRF) is pleased to provide a summary of results from geophysical surveying on the PG Highway (PGH) property located north of Val d'Or, Quebec

On the PGH property TMC Geophysique completed deep-penetrating Pulse-EM (Time Domain Electromagnetic, TDEM) surveying designed to test a one square kilometre area to cover zones targeted through geologic assessment and rock sampling. Rock samples obtained by Black Tusk returned significant values of copper, silver and zinc. The geology along the trend is interpreted to have potential for Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) mineralization (see News Release dated 2022-03-07). The zone of interest also displays magnetic features derived from Black Tusk 2021 surveys. TMC Geophysique has provided to Black Tusk data and maps with a summary report of the survey results.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Silver Gold Corp Announces Extension of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Fabled Silver Gold Corp Announces Extension of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) reported today that it will, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, extend the closing date of its private placement first announced by news release dated June 23, 2022 (the "Offering") by 30 days from the date of this news release

The Company closed the first tranche of the Offering for gross proceeds of C$415,800 on July 20, 2022, as reported in a news release dated July 21, 2022.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×