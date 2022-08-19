Precious MetalsInvesting News

Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya Silver") has, subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange"), granted 250,000 incentive stock options ("Options") to acquire common shares in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share"), to independent directors at an exercise price of $0.57. The Options are subject to vesting provisions. Any Common Shares issued pursuant to the Options, are subject to a hold period expiring December 20, 2022, unless written approval to issue the Common Shares without the hold period is obtained from the Exchange.

About Kuya Silver Corporation

Kuya Silver is a Canadian‐based mineral exploration and development company with a focus on acquiring, exploring, and advancing precious metals assets in Peru and Canada.

For further information, please contact the Company at:

Kuya Silver Corporation
Telephone: (604) 398‐4493
info@kuyasilver.com
www.kuyasilver.com

Reader Advisory

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "must," "next," "focus," "potential," "progress," "develop," "investigate," "optimize," "opportunity," "future," "vision," "envisage," "option," "roadmap," "pursue," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking information. Investors are cautioned that statements including forward-looking information are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including but not limited to fluctuations in the market price of silver and other commodities, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing, the Company's ability to obtain and renew required permits, licenses, consents, authorizations, and approvals, and general economic, market, and business conditions. There can be no assurances that such forward-looking information will prove accurate, and therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of the risks and uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134383

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Kuya Silver CorpKUYA:CNXCNSX:KUYAPrecious Metals Investing
KUYA:CNX
Kuya Silver Announces Closing of $3.2 Million Private Placement Including Full Exercise of Agents' Option

Kuya Silver Announces Closing of $3.2 Million Private Placement Including Full Exercise of Agents' Option

Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya Silver") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced "best efforts" private placement of units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.45 per Unit (the "Private Placement"), which was led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Research Capital Corporation (the "Co-Lead Agents") and including Red Cloud Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Agents"). The Company sold an aggregate of 5,718,000 Units, which includes the full exercise of the Agents' option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Units of the Private Placement, for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,573,100. Concurrently with the Private Placement, the Company sold an aggregate of 1,320,000 Units on a non-brokered private placement basis on the same terms as the Private Placement, for additional gross proceeds of $594,000 (the "NBPP"). The Company intends to use the proceeds from the issuance of the Units for general working capital purposes.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one transferable Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.70 for a period of five years following the closing of the Private Placement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kuya Silver Announces Increase to Best Efforts Private Placement Financing

Kuya Silver Announces Increase to Best Efforts Private Placement Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES . ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS./

Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya Silver") is pleased to announce that it has agreed with Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Research Capital Corporation (the "Co-Lead Agents") on behalf of Red Cloud Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Agents"), to amend the engagement letter dated July 25, 2022 (the "Engagement Letter") in respect of the best efforts private placement financing of units ("Units") announced on July 26, 2022 (the "Private Placement"), to increase the size of the Private Placement. The Private Placement is now expected to consist of up to 6,120,000 Units at a price of $0.45 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $2,754,000 with the Agents having an option exercisable, in whole or in part, up to 48 hours prior to the closing date, to increase the size of the Private Placement by up to 15% of the amended Private Placement, being 918,000 Units for additional proceeds of up to $413,100 . In all other respects, the Engagement Letter remains unchanged.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kuya Silver Announces $2 Million Best Efforts Private Placement Financing

Kuya Silver Announces $2 Million Best Efforts Private Placement Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES . ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS./

Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya Silver") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Research Capital Corporation (the "Co-Lead Agents") on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the "Agents"), in connection with a proposed best efforts private placement financing (the "Private Placement") of units ("Units") for total proceeds of up to approximately $2,025,000 . The Private Placement is expected to consist of up to 4,500,000 Units at a price of $0.45 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one (1) transferrable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.70 per Common Share until the date that is five (5) years from the date of issuance. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement for general working capital purposes.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kuya Silver Announces Term Loan and Provides Corporate Update

Kuya Silver Announces Term Loan and Provides Corporate Update

Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company") announced it has agreed to a term loan financing (the "Loan") with two non-arm's-length related parties of the Company (the "Lenders") for aggregate proceeds of CAD$300,000 to be used for general working capital purposes in Peru and Canada.

The Loan will have a 12-month term and an interest rate of 4%, accrued monthly, with interest becoming due and payable on repayment of the principal or at the end of the term. Additionally, the Company has agreed to issue the Lenders 450,000 common share purchase warrants (each a "Warrant"), with the number of Warrants granted to each Lender proportional to the amount provided by such Lender. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of CAD$0.47 until the date that is 12 months from the date of issuance. The Warrants will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kuya Silver Announces Results of Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting, Closing of Final Tranche of $0.90 Unit Non-Brokered Private Placement, Issuance of Equity Awards and Debt Settlement

Kuya Silver Announces Results of Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting, Closing of Final Tranche of $0.90 Unit Non-Brokered Private Placement, Issuance of Equity Awards and Debt Settlement

Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 29, 2022 (the "Meeting"). The Company put forward the following resolutions to be voted on by shareholders at the Meeting, all of which were approved: (1) the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders at a remuneration to be fixed by the Board; (2) the adoption of a 10% rolling equity incentive plan (the "Plan") that will replace the existing stock option plan; and (3) the election of David Stein, Dale Peniuk, Maura Lendon, Andres Recalde, and Javier Del Rio as directors to hold office until the next annual general meeting of the Company or until their earlier resignation.

Private Placement

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GCM Mining and Aris Gold File Joint Circular for Special Meetings of Shareholders to Approve Business Combination

GCM Mining and Aris Gold File Joint Circular for Special Meetings of Shareholders to Approve Business Combination

GCM Mining Corp. (GCM Mining) (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) and Aris Gold Corporation (Aris Gold) (TSX: ARIS; OTCQX: ALLXF) announce they have filed the joint management information circular and related meeting materials in connection with their respective special meetings of shareholders to be held on September 19, 2022. The purpose of the meetings is to approve the proposed business combination of GCM Mining and Aris Gold announced on July 25, 2022. The combined entity will continue under the name Aris Mining Corporation and will be a gold producer with increased scale, increased diversification of operating and project development risk, have an improved capital markets profile, and reduced overhead costs.

Pursuant to the transaction, Aris Gold shareholders will receive 0.5 of one GCM Mining share for each Aris Gold share held. At closing, based on the respective share values at the date of announcement of the transaction, GCM Mining and Aris Gold shareholders (excluding the 44% of Aris Gold shares held by GCM Mining) will own approximately 74% and 26% of the combined entity, respectively, on a diluted in-the-money basis.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Endeavour Silver Founder and Chairman Bradford Cooke Passes Away

Endeavour Silver Founder and Chairman Bradford Cooke Passes Away

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) regrets to announce that the Company's founder, Director and Executive Chairman, Bradford Cooke passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in Vancouver, BC at the age of 67. Endeavour wishes to extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends, business associates and his extensive network amongst the investment community.

Brad Cooke is well known as an accomplished geologist with nearly five decades of experience in the metals and mining industry. Brad has been a vibrant member of the mining community and will be dearly missed. As a professional geologist and entrepreneur, he has created shareholder value for stakeholders around the world through discovery, development and operations in his long-standing successful career. He has earned a reputation as an eternal optimist trying to shape the world for the greater good with constructive hard work.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Arizona Silver Exploration Announces AGM Results

Arizona Silver Exploration Announces AGM Results

(TheNewswire)

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - August 1 8 2022 Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AZS) (OTC:AZASF) is pleased to announce the results of the Company's annual general meeting held in Vancouver, B.C. on August 16, 2022 (the " AGM ").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metals Creek Drills 4.24 g/t Gold over 5.61 Meters at the Ogden Gold Project

Metals Creek Drills 4.24 g/t Gold over 5.61 Meters at the Ogden Gold Project

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce results for 3 holes of a nine (9) hole diamond drill program (See News Release February 7, 2022) on the Ogden Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario. The Ogden Gold Project is a 5050 Joint Venture with Newmont Corporation ("Newmont"), with the Company serving as the operator.

Drilling primarily focused on the Thomas Ogden Zone (TOG) with two peripheral targets also tested. Drilling at TOG targeted potential flat lying quartz bearing structures and zones of albitization and silicification with associated mineralization within the lowermost portion of the currently defined TOG fold structure. High grade gold mineralization has a strong preferential association with the TOG fold axis which has a shallow plunge to the east.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Commences Drill Program at Palos Verdes

Prismo Metals Commences Drill Program at Palos Verdes

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its 2,000-meter drill program at its Palos Verdes project located in Sinaloa, Mexico has commenced. The Palos Verdes property is contiguous to the Panuco silver-gold project of Vizsla Silver Corp. The drilling campaign is expected to last approximately two months.

The drill program is designed to test the Palos Verdes vein and a structural intersection with a second vein at depths where it is believed that potential for a large ore shoot is present, similar to the drilling accomplished by Vizsla Silver on their adjacent land package. A minimum 2,000 meter program has been contracted with MW Drilling. Previous shallow drilling has intersected high grade mineralization with the best intercept of 2,336 g/t Ag and 8.42 g.t Au over a true width estimated at 0.8 meters within a larger mineralized interval with 1,098 g/t Ag and 3.75 g/t Au over a true width of 2.3 meters (see Prismo's news release dated September 30, 2020).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
A SECOND INDEPENDENT PROXY ADVISORY FIRM, GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS ALEXCO SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH HECLA

A SECOND INDEPENDENT PROXY ADVISORY FIRM, GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS ALEXCO SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH HECLA

  • The deadline to vote is at 10:00 am (Pacific Time) on Friday , August 26, 2022.
  • For any questions, please contact Alexco's proxy solicitation agent and communications advisor, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, toll free at 1-877-452-7184 (+1-416-304-0211 outside North America) or email assistance@laurelhill.com.

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE American: AXU) (TSX: AXU) ("Alexco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a second independent, third-party proxy advisory firm, Glass Lewis & Co. LLC (" Glass Lewis ") has recommended Alexco shareholders (" Alexco Shareholders ") vote "FOR" the proposed acquisition of Alexco by 1080980 B .C. Ltd. (" 108 "), a subsidiary of Hecla Mining Company (" Hecla ") at the upcoming special meeting of securityholders to be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) (the " Meeting ").

At the Meeting, securityholders will be asked to consider and, if deemed advisable, pass a special resolution (the " Arrangement Resolution ") to approve an arrangement (the " Arrangement "), in accordance with the terms of an arrangement agreement entered into by the Company and Hecla on July 4, 2022 , as assigned and amended (the " Arrangement Agreement ") pursuant to which 108 will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Alexco (the " Alexco Shares ") that it does not already own by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act ( British Columbia ). Under the terms of the Arrangement, Alexco Shareholders will receive 0.116 common shares in the capital of Hecla (each common share, a " Hecla Share ") for each Alexco Share held (the " Consideration ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×