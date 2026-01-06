Kuya Announces Brokered Private Placement Pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption up to $15 Million

Kuya Announces Brokered Private Placement Pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption up to $15 Million

Capital To Be Specifically Allocated To Enhancing Processing Capabilities In Peru

Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya Silver") is pleased to announce a "best efforts" brokered private placement, co-led by A.G.P. Canada Investments ULC and Integrity Capital Group Inc., for the issuance of up to 15,000,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of CAD$1.00 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD$15,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering is being completed pursuant to National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions set forth in Part 5A thereof, as amended by the Canadian Securities Administrators' Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "LIFE Exemption") to purchasers resident in Canada, except Québec, and such other jurisdictions outside of Canada in compliance with applicable securities laws of those jurisdictions. There is a Form 45-106F19 offering document (the "Offering Document") related to the Offering that can be accessed under Kuya Silver's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website https:www.kuyasilver.com. Prospective investors should read the Offering Document before making an investment decision.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of CAD$1.30 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance. The Units issued in the Offering pursuant to the LIFE Exemption will not be subject to any statutory hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering and other available funds for general corporate and working capital purposes, to advance the Company's Bethania project in Peru ("Bethania Project") with the acquisition of and/or development of concentrate processing capacity (which may include, at the Company's discretion, the acquisition of processing operations or equipment that may be located outside of the immediate Bethania Project area), to continue to explore the Silver Kings Project in Ontario and for discretionary growth capital, as more specifically detailed in the Offering Document.

The Offering may close in multiple tranches, with the first tranche closing expected to occur on or before January 22, 2026 and the final closing to occur within 45 days of the date hereof. The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange").

David Stein, Kuya Silver's President and CEO commented, "Given the stronger market conditions, Kuya Silver is in a unique position in the short-term to vertically integrate our production capabilities. Our immediate focus is to transition from toll milling to self-processing of silver concentrate, further de-risking our production ramp-up and laying the foundation for future production growth. We are evaluating several options, each of which are fully permitted and can provide a seamless transition towards capturing a greater portion of the value chain from our silver production at the Bethania Project."

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Kuya Silver Corporation

Kuya Silver is a Canadian‐based, growth-oriented mining company with a focus on silver. Kuya Silver operates the Bethania silver mine in Peru, while developing district-scale silver projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions including Peru and Canada.

For more information, please contact:

David Stein, President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (604) 398‐4493
info@kuyasilver.com
www.kuyasilver.com

Reader Advisory

This press release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the size and terms of the Offering, closing of the Offering in one or more tranches, the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering, the ability of the Company to obtain requisite approvals for the Offering and the Company's goals, plans and objectives. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements and information reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic, regulatory, or other unforeseen uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, without limitation: the Company receiving all requisite approvals in connection with the Offering, including Exchange approval; success of the Company's projects; prices for metals remaining as estimated; currency exchange rates remaining as estimated; availability of funds for the Company's projects; capital estimates; prices for energy inputs; labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals are received in a timely manner; and the ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors are described in the periodic filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including the Company's quarterly and annual Management's Discussion & Analysis, which may be viewed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results to not be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements other than as may be required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279595

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

