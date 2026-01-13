Kraken Robotics Announces $35 Million in SeaPower Battery Sales

Kraken Robotics Inc. ("Kraken" or the "Company") (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF) announces $35 million in battery sales to three unnamed customers.

"We're pleased to see increasing momentum on our SeaPower battery sales and look forward to continued strong growth with our current UUV customers and to integrating on several new platforms throughout 2026. With manufacturing capacity coming online in North America in addition to our European operations, we are well positioned to supply power systems to the rapidly growing UUV segment, across platforms from extra-large to small (XLUUV to SUUV)," said Greg Reid, President and CEO of Kraken Robotics.

SeaPower batteries enable long-endurance subsea operations on unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs). With 200% greater energy density and 46% less weight per kWh compared to traditional oil-compensated or pressure-housed batteries, SeaPower enables extended, deeper, and more complex underwater missions for defence, commercial, and marine research applications.

Kraken Robotics' New Battery Manufacturing Facility

Figure 1: Kraken Robotics' New Battery Manufacturing Facility in Nova Scotia
Beginning Operations in Q1 2026.

ABOUT Kraken Robotics Inc.
Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX.V: PNG) (OTCQB: KRKNF) is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably.

Kraken's synthetic aperture sonar, sub-bottom imaging, and LiDAR systems offer best-in-class resolution, providing critical insights into ocean safety, infrastructure, and geology. Our revolutionary pressure tolerant batteries deliver high energy density power for UUVs and subsea energy storage.

Kraken Robotics is headquartered in Canada with offices in North America, South America, and Europe, supporting clients in more than 30 countries worldwide.

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "seek", "propose", "estimate", "expect", and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events based on certain material factors and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, changes in market, competition, governmental or regulatory developments, general economic conditions and other factors set out in the Company's public disclosure documents. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described in this news release, including without limitation those listed above. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this news release and such forward-looking statements included in, or incorporated by reference in this news release, should not be unduly relied upon. Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provide (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, and the OTCQB has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

For further information:

Erica Hasenfus, Director of Global Marketing
erica.hasenfus@krakenrobotics.com

Shant Madian, Director of Capital Markets
shant.madian@krakenrobotics.com

Investor Relations
investors@krakenrobotics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e18d0c5-a60e-4e02-a525-25b88c667a4f


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

