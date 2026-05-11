Kopin Establishes Full-Scale U.S. OLED Microdisplay Manufacturing Capability to Meet Growing Domestic Defense Demand

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) a leading provider of application-specific optical systems and high-performance microdisplays for defense, training, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, today announced the purchase of a state‑of‑the‑art OLED Deposition System and all related equipment to establish full-scale OLED microdisplay production at the company's Westborough, Massachusetts headquarters. The investment marks a significant evolution in Kopin's manufacturing strategy and reflects the rapidly increasing demand for domestically produced OLED devices for U.S. defense applications.
Over the past several years, Kopin has operated under a fabless OLED production model. However, the surge in requirements for fully USA-built OLED microdisplays particularly for FPV systems, thermal weapon sights, and other soldier-borne mission‑critical defense applications has accelerated the need for U.S.‑based manufacturing capabilities. Bringing high throughput, fully automated OLED microdisplay manufacturing equipment in‑house enables Kopin to respond to this demand with greater speed, flexibility, and cost efficiency.
The company will continue to leverage its established Asian manufacturing partners for consumer and medical applications that do not have a domestic production requirement, as well as its European OLED deposition partner for NATO‑aligned defense programs, though will supplement that with in-house OLED production for U.S. defense markets.
Management Commentary
Michael Murray, Chief Executive Officer of Kopin, said: "Adding OLED manufacturing capability to our Westborough facility strengthens our ability to support urgent defense needs while improving our control over quality, lead times, and pricing. This capability both enhances our competitiveness, deepens the sovereign supply chains available to our customers - and importantly, expect it to expand our profit margins."
"This also aligns with our broader strategy to provide U.S. manufacturing pathways across multiple display technologies. With domestic capabilities for LCD, OLED, and MicroLED – supported in part by our IBAS program award from the U.S. Department of War – we are well positioned to deliver secure, high‑performance display solutions for the next generation of defense and industrial systems."
"Our customers increasingly require trusted, U.S.‑based production for critical display components," added Iwan Dodd, SVP Business Development . "With this investment, Kopin is answering that call and reinforcing our role as a premier supplier of advanced display technologies for the defense community."
About Kopin Corporation
Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN) is a leading developer and provider of innovative display, Optical Interconnect devices and application-specific optical solutions sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin's portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece assemblies, image projection modules and vehicle mounted and head-mounted display systems that incorporate ultra-small high-resolution Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Ferroelectric Liquid Crystal on Silicon (FLCoS) displays, MicroLED displays (µLED) and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics and low-power ASICs and optical interconnect devices for data centers.
For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com . Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.
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Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, beliefs, estimates and projections regarding the Company's business and the markets it serves. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements include those discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
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Corporate Contact
Kopin Corporation
Erich Manz, Chief Financial Officer
EManz@kopin.com
508-870-5959
Investor Relations Contact
Lucas A. Zimmerman
MZ Group – MZ North America
KOPN@mzgroup.us
949-259-4987
Public Relations Contact
Grace Halvorsen
Lightspeed PR/M
Kopin@lightspeedpr.com