Kopin Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Call Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 8:30am ET

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of application-specific optical systems and high performance microdisplays for defense, training, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter 2025 ended September 27, 2025. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time (5:30 AM Pacific Time)
U.S. dial-in number: 800-245-3047
International number: 203-518-9765
Conference ID: Kopin
Webcast: 3Q25 Webcast Link

The Company will also provide a link at https://www.kopin.com/investors/ for those who wish to stream the call via webcast. Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available through November 26, 2025.

Toll-free replay number: 844-512-2921
International replay number: 412-317-6671
Replay passcode: 11160427

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display, and application-specific optical solutions sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin's portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece assemblies, image projection modules, and vehicle mounted and head-mounted display systems that incorporate ultra-small high-resolution Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Ferroelectric Liquid Crystal on Silicon (FLCoS) displays, MicroLED displays (µLED) and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com . Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

Follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

For Investor Relations
Kopin Corporation
Erich Manz
Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer
emanz@kopin.com

MZ Contact
Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA
MZ Group – MZ North America
KOPN@mzgroup.us
+561 489 5315

