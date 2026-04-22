Kopin Awarded $3.2 Million Initial Contract for Innovative First?Person Viewer Optical Modules, Marking Entry into the FPV Drone Market

Sentinel FPV™ solution engineered with industry‑first Dual Situational Awareness (Dual SA) technology
Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) a leading provider of application-specific optical systems and high-performance microdisplays for defense, training, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, today announced it has been awarded a $3.2 million initial order for an innovative optical module supporting a key partner's next‑generation first‑person‑view (FPV) goggle system for drone pilots. The program includes the potential delivery of up to 40,000 goggles by the end of 2028. This award marks Kopin's formal entry into the rapidly‑expanding FPV drone market a sector experiencing significant demand for advanced, ruggedized vision systems.
FPV goggles allow drone operators to see and guide a drone's flight path as if they were in the pilot's seat onboard the aircraft. Cameras and sensors mounted on the drone transmit real-time imagery to the goggles, enabling pilots to remotely control the drone from miles away.
At the center of this new order is Sentinel FPV TM , Kopin's newly launched FPV concept for drone pilots. Sentinel integrates high‑performance OLED microdisplays in a monocular or binocular configuration, delivering exceptional battlefield vision in a light weight, non-occlusive package for mission‑critical drone operations. Engineered specifically for tactical FPV goggle applications, the Sentinel module leverages Kopin's deep expertise in microdisplay integration, near eye precision optics, and ruggedized system design.
Breakthrough Dual Situational Awareness Technology
Kopin's Sentinel FPV TM technology represents a major advancement in drone vision, designed for the military, not the hobbyist. Unlike traditional FPV goggles that fully block out the user's view, Sentinel is designed to deliver Dual Situational Awareness (Dual SA) – allowing operators in hostile environments to view high‑definition drone imagery while maintaining awareness and dexterity within their immediate surroundings. No other FPV goggle on the market provides this level of hands-free integrated awareness. Pilots who have tested Sentinel consistently highlight the dramatic improvements in survivability and mission effectiveness it brings. By reducing the need for pilot overwatch (where two warfighters are protecting each pilot), each team now gains a decisive advantage in hostile environments where the pilot can see their immediate surroundings while maintaining constant drone vision without taking off their goggle.
Early field trials have reaffirmed exceptional user comfort, system versatility, strong appreciation for the HD and daytime-readable module as well as clear demand for the Dual SA capability that only Sentinel FPV TM based goggles can offer. In field trials mission effectiveness was enhanced while pilot dexterity and safety were also improved dramatically.
"The introduction of Kopin's FPV Sentinel technology, supported by a $3.2 million initial order, with additional follow-on potential, comes at a pivotal time," said Nic Peterson, Director of Warfighter Vision at Kopin. "Rising geopolitical tensions and the accelerating adoption of unmanned systems are driving global demand for drone‑enabled intelligence and advanced FPV solutions that enhance warfighter situational awareness and operational safety. Our goal is to ensure that warfighters have access to the most advanced, intuitive, and safe FPV technology available. This new order underscores the growing demand for Kopin's optical expertise and our commitment to delivering solutions that elevate situational awareness and operational performance."
Partnering to Bring Dual SA to the Front Lines
The Sentinel FPV TM display and optic module is designed to easily integrate into any FPV vision solution. Kopin is rapidly expanding its FPV production capacity and is engaged with other drone/FPV companies seeking to integrate Kopin's unique technologies into their drone platforms. By combining clearer drone feeds with real‑world peripheral awareness, Sentinel enhances mission execution, reduces operator risk, and supports more informed decision‑making in highly dynamic, fast moving battlefield situations.
The Kopin team is actively seeking additional partners to integrate this technology into their drone platforms and accelerate the deployment of the game-changing Sentinel FPV vision solution. By combining clearer drone feeds with real‑world peripheral awareness, Sentinel enhances mission execution, reduces operator risk, and supports more informed decision‑making in fast‑moving scenarios.
About Kopin Corporation
Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN) is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and application-specific optical solutions sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin's portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece assemblies, image projection modules and vehicle mounted and head-mounted display systems that incorporate ultra-small high-resolution Active-Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Ferroelectric Liquid Crystal on Silicon (FLCoS) displays, MicroLED displays (µLED) and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com . Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.
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Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, beliefs, estimates and projections regarding the Company's business and the markets it serves. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements include those discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
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Kopin Corporation
Erich Manz, Chief Financial Officer
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508-870-5959
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