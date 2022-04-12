Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce it's now being carried in 4 out of 7 western Whole Foods Market locationsWhole Foods Market, Inc. is an American multinational supermarketchain headquartered in Austin, Texas, which sells organic foods and products free from hydrogenated fats and artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives. Whole Foods seeks out the finest ...

YUM:CC