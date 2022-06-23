BiotechInvesting News

FreshSpoke Inc. is now carrying all Komo frozen plant-based products for distribution, with a focus on Ontario.

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FRA:9HB) (“Komo”) is pleased to announce that FreshSpoke Inc. is now carrying all Komo frozen plant-based products for distribution, with a focus on Ontario. FreshSpoke is an award-winning Canadian company, co-founded by Marcia Woods and Henry Quach. Since launching in 2017, FreshSpoke has grown to serve over 1,000 retailers across Ontario with direct-to-store delivery. FreshSpoke will also be expanding to select markets across Canada in 2023.

“FreshSpoke is thrilled for the opportunity to partner with Komo Comfort Foods to bring this line of feel good plant-based foods to Ontario retailers," states Marcia Woods, CEO of FreshSpoke. "Everything about this company and its products is on-point with what today's consumers are looking for - healthy, easy and super delicious!"

Komo Plant-Based Foods is now actively distributing Komo products through FreshSpoke with a focus on Ontario and Quebec. Komo now has over 300 distribution points with that number expected to grow sIgnificantly this fall. FreshSpoke is a key part of Komo’s strategy to build out its retail footprint, targeting independents and both natural and conventional grocery retailers.

In addition to selling through a retail network, Komo sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce website. A full list of retail locations can be found at the company's website in addition to over 300 reviews from verified buyers.

About FreshSpoke Inc.

FreshSpoke is a sales & logistics platform that provides wholesale buyers with a convenient purchase and delivery pipeline to 1000’s of food & beverage products. FreshSpoke's e-commerce enabled marketplace features a set of simple yet powerful procurement and logistics management tools that simplify order, payment and delivery for supplier partners and retailers. FreshSpoke's delivery system takes advantage of excess capacity giving commercial drivers the ability to make extra cash delivering local food. FreshSpoke is available in Canada for desktop, iOS and Android devices as well as an API integration. FreshSpoke’s proprietary suite of technology includes a: marketplace app, inventory & traceability app, drivers app; and loadboard app for logistics management.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and has recently launched a new line - Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives, and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo’s meals have a 1-year frozen shelf life. Komo also sells hot ready-to-eat meals in Metro Vancouver through Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Komo's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Komo's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, Komo's product development plans, its ability to launch its products on food delivery apps, its ability to retain key personnel, its revenues, and its expectation as to the acceptance of its products by retailer stores and consumers constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Komo disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

