Horizon Nature is now carrying all Komo frozen plant-based products for distribution, with a focus on Quebec and the Maritimes with a growing market in OntarioHorizon Nature is a full service distributor to natural, independent and grocery banners. Founded in 2003, the company is still a Quebec family owned business today.

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM) (OTCQB:KOMOF) (FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that Horizon Nature is now carrying all Komo frozen plant-based products for distribution, with a focus on Quebec and the Maritimes with a growing market in Ontario

Horizon Nature is a full service distributor to natural, independent and grocery banners. Founded in 2003, the company is still a Quebec family owned business today. Operating from a vast and modern distribution centre in St-Léonard, Horizon Nature offers a wide variety of local, national and global brands supported by an experienced sales team. As a supplier to Metro, Provigo, Tau and Avril, they offer a range of products spanning from fresh to dry grocery and frozen, with an emphasis on healthy whole foods as well as products across various dietary needs, whether gluten free or vegan ingredients and meals.

"The whole team here at Horizon Nature is very excited to start a partnership with Komo Comfort Foods. Our retail customers have been hearing the great reviews from the west and Komo is a real solution for families needing a well-priced meal everyone can enjoy!", Martin Trottier, Director, Business Development & Sales.

About Horizon Nature

Horizon Nature aims at bringing together a wide variety of quality products that carry the values of optimum health. Thanks to its selection of quality products and level of service, Horizon Nature is the ideal partner for retailers. A selection of over 3500 fresh, dry frozen and supplement products with more than 130 producers and more than 1000 clients including supermarkets, specialized and independent marketplaces.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives, and frozen for freshness. Komo also sells hot ready-to-eat meals in Metro Vancouver through Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods

For further information, please contact:

William White, President & CEO, Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.
will@komoeats.com
1-866-969-0882

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Komo's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Komo's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, Komo's product development plans, its ability to launch its products on food delivery apps, its ability to retain key personnel, its revenues, and its expectation as to the acceptance of its products by retailer stores and consumers constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Komo disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

