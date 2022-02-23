Life Science NewsInvesting News

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo" or the "Company") announces that its Plant-Based Lasagna has been named a finalist in the 2022 NEXTY Awards by Natural Products Expo West, in the category of Best New Frozen Product

The NEXTY Awards recognize the most progressive, innovative, inspiring and trustworthy products in the natural products industry in the United States. Finalists are chosen based on innovation, inspiration, integrity, and impact. A team of editors and trend researchers go through hundreds of nominees to select three finalists in each category. Other nominees in the frozen category include leading products from The Plant Based Seafood Co., Tattooed Chef, Alec's Ice Cream, Deep Indian Kitchen, and Tru Fru.

"This recognition comes at an exciting time for Komo as we build out our U.S. retail network," said William White, CEO of Komo. "There is growing demand for plant-based food from the U.S. and we are developing the right partnerships and strategies to satisfy this significant demand."

Winners will be announced in early March, prior to the Natural Products Expo West, which will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center from March 8-12, 2022. Komo will be attending the convention as part of its plan to expand U.S. distribution. Komo is already available for direct-to-consumer purchase across the U.S. through the eCommerce platform GTFO It's Vegan, and it's now focusing on building out U.S. retail distribution points.

Komo's Plant-Based Lasagna is hearty and wholesome, made with a rich tomato lentil ragu and creamy tofu ricotta, smothered between layers of semolina pasta, and topped with a "cheezy" chickpea bechamel sauce. Preservative-free and sold frozen for freshness, it is available in two sizes: a two-serving package (600g) and a full sized package with 5-6 servings (1.42kg).

"We are on a mission to change the way people eat, one family meal at a time, and make plant-based food a staple in everyone's diet," added White. "Our hearty comfort foods are delicious and satisfying, and packaged in Earth-friendly, recyclable aluminum with a recycled paperboard sleeve. The lasagna is good for both you and the planet. We are very proud of our team and honored to receive this recognition from NEXTY."

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that believes plant-based eating is the future, and that change can start with a single bite™. The Company develops, manufactures and sells a variety of 100% plant-based, preservative-free, hearty, satisfying, and wholesome frozen meals under its operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods. The product line is focused on recreating vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty comfort foods such as Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie, Chickenless Pot Pie, and a line of Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM. The Company's goal is to make plant-based meals a staple through feel-good food that connect people and planet. The products are sold direct-to-consumer via eCommerce, as well as in grocery, convenience, and natural retailers. The frozen meals have a 1-year shelf-life. Ready-to-eat meals are also available in Metro Vancouver through Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods

For further information, please contact:

William White, President & CEO, Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.
will@komoeats.com
1-866-969-0882

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Komo's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward looking information and are based on Komo's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, Komo's product development plans, its ability to launch its products on food delivery apps, its ability to retain key personnel, its revenues, and its expectation as to the acceptance of its products by retailer stores and consumers constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Komo disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

