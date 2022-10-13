BiotechInvesting News

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that the full Komo Comfort Food product line will be distributed by Coop Alentour, the largest natural and organic wholesaler in Quebec.

This alliance, which is based on shared common values, aims to ensure the deployment of Komo Comfort Foods full product line in Quebec. Komo's ready-to-bake Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie, Chickenless Pot Pie, Mac & Greens as well as Komo's meal helpers - Bolognese sauce and Taco Filling, are plant-based and made with real ingredients. Komo is the answer to the usual daily question: "What's for dinner tonight?" and the answer is - "easy dinner night yet nutritious".

"We are proud of this alliance with Coop Alentour. After so many decades of operation, the distributor's reputation is well established and they are a great partner to help bring Komo to more customers in Quebec," says Frederic Gagne, the President of Komo's operating subsidiary Komo Plant Based Comfort Foods Inc.

"Coop Alentour is always looking to find the right partner for natural products for the greater benefit of our customers. We select each and every product with care according to a strict quality check, which consists of looking at each ingredient, the quality of product made, taste, smell, texture and brand image," says Coop Alentour brand manager Jameel Collins. "The joining of forces of Komo and Coop Alentour is therefore quite natural. The common values that both companies share seal an alliance that is destined to be successful".

About Coop Alentour

With over 25,000 square feet of warehouse space. The Coop facility can receive and store all its purchases in the same space, whether they be dry, refrigerated or frozen products. Coop Alentour is a consumer cooperative that began in 1979. Its founders were seeking ways to obtain natural products at the best possible prices. To do this they created a cooperative and then rented warehouse space and hired staff. Over the years, they were forced to diversify their activities to be able to benefit from volume discounts. The members then decided to set up a distribution system for the benefit of commercial clients. The Coop Alentour, a natural foods wholesaler, is the only cooperative that offers a distribution service throughout Quebec and parts of Ontario and the Maritime provinces.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. Komo's newest product is Mac & Greens. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have a frozen shelf life of 18 months.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods

For further information, please contact:
William White, President & CEO, Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.
will@komoeats.com
+1(236) 8000-YUM / (236) 800-0986

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Komo's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Komo's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, Komo's product development plans, its ability to launch its products on food delivery apps, its ability to retain key personnel, its revenues, and its expectation as to the acceptance of its products by retailer stores and consumers constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Komo disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

