Komo Announces 10:1 Consolidation

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FSE: 9HB0) ( the "Company", "Komo"), a premium plant‐based food company, reports financial results for the quarterly period ended October 31, 2022.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FSE: 9HB0) ( the "Company", "Komo"), a premium plant‐based food company, announces that, effective at the opening of trading on January 30, 2023 (the "Effective Date") the common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on a consolidated basis, with one (1) post-consolidated Common Share outstanding for every ten (10) pre-consolidated Common Shares (the "Consolidation"). The Company's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged.
As a result of the Consolidation, on the Effective Date, a total of approximately 9,709,102 Common Shares will be issued and outstanding, subject to adjustments for rounding, with approximately 7,276,992 Common Shares reserved for issuance. No fractional Common Shares will be issued, and any post-consolidated fraction of a Common Share will be rounded to the nearest whole number of Common Shares. The name of the Company has not been changed, and the trading symbol remains as "YUM". A new CUSIP number has been issued for the post-consolidated Common Shares, being 50046B205.
The exercise or conversion price and the number of Common Shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding convertible instruments will be proportionately adjusted upon the effectiveness of the Consolidation. In accordance with the Company’s Articles, the Consolidation does not require shareholder approval.
Shareholders of record as of the Effective Date who hold Common Shares represented by a DRS (direct registration system) statement will receive an updated DRS statement from the transfer agent for the Company, Endeavor Trust Corporation, representing Common Shares on a post-Consolidation basis.
The Consolidation is subject to the acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
About Komo
Komo Plant Based Foods is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, the company's mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing the company's love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. The company believes plant-based eating is the future and that "Change can start with a single bite." The company's experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100 per cent plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through the company's e-commerce website, and a distribution network of on-line and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. The company's operating subsidiary, Komo Comfort Foods, launched in 2021 with the company's flagship products: plant-based lasagna, shepherd's pie and chickenless pot pie, and Komo Plant-Based Meal Helpers -- versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. Komo's newest product is Mac & Greens. All of the company's products are 100-per-cent plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have an 18-month frozen shelf life.
Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods For further information, please contact:

William White, President & CEO, Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.
William White, President & CEO, Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.
will@komoeats.com
+1 (236) 8000‐YUM / (236) 800‐0986
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward‐Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward‐looking information.These statements relate to future events or Komo's future performance. The use of any of thewords and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical factsare intended to identify forward‐looking information and are based on Komo management'scurrent belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual futureresults may differ materially. In particular, Komo's ability to retain key personnel, its projectedrevenues, its projected expenses, its ability to raise capital, and its expectation as to thecontinued increase in the number of retailers and consumers of its products constitute forward‐looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from thosecontemplated by forward‐looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place unduereliance on forward‐looking information. The statements made in this press release are madeas of the date hereof. Komo disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or reviseany forward‐looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.
The plant-based food market is expected to hit US$10.7 billion by 2027. Several new players in the industry have sprouted since Beyond Meat’s (NASDAQ: BYND) IPO in 2019. Some of these new players include the Very Good Food Company (TSXV:VERY,OTCQB:VRYYF) and the Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF), while more established food companies, like the Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or Hormel Food (NYSE:HRL), have created sub brands that focus on plant-based products.
In Canada, the plant-based food industry is also growing. Sales of plant-based cheese alone are expected to reach US $23.9 million by 2026. To date, Canada has invested up to $173 million in the protein industries through the country’s SuperCluster Initiative, which aims to increase the value of key crops and serve growing markets like North America, Asia and Europe for plant-based or new food products. With the growing plant-based food industry in Canada supported by government funding, the opportunities for investors are bountiful.Komo Plant Based Foods (CSE:YUM) is a Canadian company that combines the best parts of nutrition, convenience and the meal sharing experience. The company aims to create family-friendly and shareable options designed to bring people together through the power of plant-based comfort food options.
Komo aims to take advantage of several prevailing consumer trends, including the blossoming plant-based revolution, the rise of the clean label consumer, and the re-emergence of frozen foods. The company is working to make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by making premium frozen meals a more accessible and flavorful experience through its innovative product catalog featuring meals/entrees, meal helpers and sweets.
Komo Plant-Based Foods has a number of frozen comfort food products, including its shepherd pies, pot pies and lasagna. Its plant-based, bake-at-home Mac & Cheeze was launched in retail in February 2022. The success of the product was followed by a premium product iteration, Mac & Greens, a classic mac and cheese with a wholesome twist.
The company also made several advances with respect to revenue and distribution. On January 11, 2022 Komo teamed up with BRR Logistics, one of Canada’s largest frozen foods distributors, allowing them to source all of Komo’s frozen, plant-based products in retail groups in Ontario and Quebec.
Komo increased its retail distribution for all of its nine products across Canada with Loblaw Companies Ltd,. Canada's largest food retailer with over 2,400 stores across the country. Four SKUs will be listed nationally in eight Loblaws warehouses and the remaining five SKUs will be distributed to Loblaw's banner stores direct from distributor partners to retail locations across Western Canada.
Currently with more than 400 distribution points across Canada, including in popular grocery chains like Whole Foods, Loblaws, Foodland, Metro, Goodness Me! Natural Food Market, Highland Farms and Ambrosia, Komo Plant-Based Foods continues to gain momentum in the Canadian market.
Komo Plant-Based Foods’ serving sizes give its customers the ability to share food with others in a convenient yet affordable package. The company also has access to three streams of revenue, namely retail distribution, e-commerce and hot meal delivery apps, making the company highly accessible to a wide variety of consumers.
The company’s leadership team is incredibly experienced in the plant-based foods category and well positioned to move the company forward to fulfill its visions.
The meals and entrees product line is designed to provide classic, hearty meals to vegans. It consists of filling, satisfying, favorites that appeal to a wide variety of demographics. Full entrees typically provide four to six servings, are designed for sharing, and come in a ready-to-bake format.
Komo’ lasagna product, which was awarded Best New Vegan Product by VegNews Best of Show Award 2022, offers vegans and people aiming to reduce their meat consumption with a meat-free alternative, which consists of layers of semolina pasta, tomato lentil ragu, a chickpea bechamel sauce and a tofu ricotta style spread. Available in both two-serving and five-six serving variations, the lasagna product is set to win the hearts of lasagna lovers.
The shepherd’s pie is another attractive option for people looking for a tasty, meat alternative for dinner. The product consists of Yukon gold garlic mash, mushroom onion gravy, Canadian green lentils, and a veggie medley.
Mac & Cheeze and the subsequent product iteration Mac & Greens continue to be a favourite among customers. They are Komo’s take on a classic but with a wholesome twist, made with a cheezy oat tahini sauce, basil pesto and greens including spinach, parsley, and edamame and topped with garlicky panko breadcrumbs for extra goldeness and texture.
Meal helpers provide all the components a chef needs to simplify the plant-based cooking experience. This includes hearty classics, crowd favorites, and the staples required to add an infusion of flavor to any meal. Popular meal helpers include bolognese sauce and taco filling.
The sweets product line is designed to provide vegans with access to classic dessert options. This category offers a variety of satisfying, indulgent, and comforting choices. Currently, the company offers vegan double chocolate oatmeal cookies within the sweets category.
Frédéric Gagné, aka Chef Fred, was born and culinary-trained in Quebec, Canada, but his enthusiasm to learn new cultures and cook different cuisines has taken his culinary journey across the world. He has been a health enthusiast and professional plant-based chef for over 20 years. In September 2020, Komo Foods began collaborating with Chef Fred to create delicious plant-based meals and in May 2021 Chef Fred joined Komo as director of culinary development. He works closely with the CEO to bring delicious, hearty and nutritious meals to market under the Komo brand. Being in the hospitality industry for more than 30 years, Chef Fred has worked in the North Pole, Australia and everywhere in between. Having experience in every role in the kitchen, he understands how each of them contributes to a successful culinary operation. Chef Fred’s expertise advising on the development and improvement of food service operations, including menus, food safety, costs and profitability, has been valued by high-quality hotels and resorts, catering companies and restaurants in Europe, North America, Australia and the Caribbean. Chef Fred worked as the executive chef for one of Canada’s largest restaurants, SteamWorks, with a team of 42 chefs, for approximately 13 years.
William White founded the company in 2018 and as chief executive officer, sets the corporate strategy for Komo, overseeing all capital raising activities and the company’s growth. He ensures the company develops initiatives that can positively impact society, including issues affecting the environment and policies that support the company’s workforce and diversity, engagement with the community, governance and oversight such as board composition, code and values. White was the founder, president and CEO of Lynx Gold Corp (recently acquired by a public company). Komo led the acquisition of Komo’s operating subsidiary, Komo Plant-Based Comfort Foods Inc., where he previously served as president and CEO from January 2018 to December 2020.
Rick Huang has been CFO of the company since February 2021 and he manages the accounting and financial reporting for Komo Plant-Based Foods Inc. and its subsidiaries. Huang has served as a CFO for publicly traded companies for more than a decade, managing all aspects of finance, banking, compliance, accounting, reporting, internal control and administration, and supporting the board of directors in financial oversight. Previously, Huang was CFO of Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (TSX: HE) from April 2007 to May 2018. He also has supervised all aspects of accounting for various subsidiary companies in Canada, China and Kazakhstan and consolidations under IFRS.
Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FSE: 9HB0) ( the "Company", "Komo"), a premium plant‐based food company, reports financial results for the quarterly period ended October 31, 2022.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
OUTLOOK
In the next 12 months, Komo plans to continue to strengthen its sales channels and strategy, and onboard new distributors and brokers to expand its presence across Canada and USA. Komo aims to grow its distribution network to reach over 1,000 retail stores in 2023.
Komo plans to increasingly emphasize a wholesale distribution focused business model to speed up its growth in sales, to simplify distribution operations, and to save operating costs.
SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS
Komo launched its plant-based foods business in March 2021. The following is a summary of Komo's most recently completed quarterly periods:
|October 31,
2022
|July 31,
2022
|April 30,
2022
|January 31,
2022
|$
|$
|$
|$
|Revenue
|178,290
|176,536
|213,405
|166,052
|Net loss from continuing operations
|(243,640)
|(905,074)
|(797,486)
|(1,121,872)
|Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations
|(0.00)
|(0.01)
|(0.01)
|(0.01)
|October 31,
2021
|July 31,
2021
|April 30,
2021
|January 31,
2021
|$
|$
|$
|$
|Revenue
|94,256
|44,940
|16,029
|-
|Net loss from continuing operations
|(1,778,371)
|(5,581,069)
|(376,606)
|(358,789)
|Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations
|(0.02)
|(0.07)
|(0.01)
|(0.01)
LIQUIDITY
The following information relates to Komo for Q1 2023 and fiscal 2022:
|October 31,
2022
|July 31,
2022
|Current ratio(1)
|0.7
|0.9
|Cash
|$
|46,840
|$
|224,344
|Working capital deficiency(2)
|$
|(232,997
|)
|$
|(86,047
|)
|Long Term Debt(3)
|$
|1,309,161
|$
|1,243,256
|Shareholders' equity (deficit)
|$
|(1,485,579
|)
|$
|(1,269,190
|)
(1) Current ratio is current assets divided by current liabilities.
(2) Working capital is current assets minus current liabilities.
(3) Long Term Debt consists of convertible debentures and Canada Emergency Business Account interest-free loans.
The management's discussion and analysis for the period and the accompanying consolidated financial statements and notes are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.
About Komo
Komo Plant Based Foods is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, the company's mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing the company's love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. The company believes plant-based eating is the future and that "Change can start with a single bite." The company's experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100 per cent plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through the company's e-commerce website, and a distribution network of on-line and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. The company's operating subsidiary, Komo Comfort Foods, launched in 2021 with the company's flagship products: plant-based lasagna, shepherd's pie and chickenless pot pie, and Komo Plant-Based Meal Helpers -- versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. Komo's newest product is Mac & Greens. All of the company's products are 100-per-cent plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have an 18-month frozen shelf life.
Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods For further information, please contact:
William White, President & CEO, Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.
+1 (236) 8000‐YUM / (236) 800‐0986
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward‐Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward‐looking information.These statements relate to future events or Komo's future performance. The use of any of thewords and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical factsare intended to identify forward‐looking information and are based on Komo management'scurrent belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual futureresults may differ materially. In particular, Komo's ability to retain key personnel, its projectedrevenues, its projected expenses, its ability to raise capital, and its expectation as to thecontinued increase in the number of retailers and consumers of its products constitute forward‐looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from thosecontemplated by forward‐looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place unduereliance on forward‐looking information. The statements made in this press release are madeas of the date hereof. Komo disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or reviseany forward‐looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.
Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FSE: 9HB0) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, today reports financial results for the year ended July 31, 2022.
"We began our fiscal year as a new brand with a mission to make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. Thanks to the strength of our team and the love of Komo products, we were successful in achieving sales growth of 935 percent over last year," says Komo founder and CEO William White. "The consistently strong retail sales of our products have allowed us to demonstrate to large retail chains that our products sell well and have repeat customers. We recently completed a national listing with Loblaws and we are in discussions with several other large national chains. As a result, we are anticipating continued significant revenue increases in 2023."
"We achieved many of our objectives in 2022, including expanding the product shelf life of our frozen products to 18 months, additions to our product line, growth of our customer base and significant expansion to our distribution network. We plan to continue to follow an asset-light strategy and focus on developing additional co-packing partnerships to increase our production capacity."
Financial highlights:
Operational Highlights
Komo launched five of its plant-based comfort foods in March 2021. Since then, Komo has been adding innovative plant-based products to its offerings. Currently Komo offers 10 products through wholesale distribution and Komo's own eCommerce web store.
As of today, Komo has on-boarded seven distribution partners across Canada and one in the USA. Through these distribution partners, Komo's products are sold in approximately 476 retail locations in Canada. Komo is currently being carried by many multi-location retail customers including: Your Independent Grocer Stores of Loblaws, Safeway, IGA, Metro, Thrifty Foods, Whole Foods Market, Foodland, Fresh St. Market, Choices, Stong's Market, Country Grocer, Nestors, Nature's Fare Market, Foodland, Aisle24, Goodness Me!, Nature's Emporium, Ambrosia, Highland Farms, La Boite à Grains, Pasquier and Fairway Market. Komo's products are also available in various specialty and independent stores and online stores.
Komo products have been listed nationally in Loblaws warehouses located across Canada and will also be distributed to Loblaw banner stores directly from Komo's distribution partners. Komo is currently fulfilling its first purchase orders and expects its products to be on the shelves of some Loblaws stores in December 2022. Loblaw Companies is Canada's largest Canadian food retailer with over 2,400 stores across the country.
Komo is in discussions with several other large retail chains for a listing of its products in their stores.
Outlook
In the next 12 months, Komo plans to continue to strengthen its sales channels and strategy, and onboard new distributors and brokers to expand its presence across Canada and USA. Komo aims to grow its distribution network to reach over 1,000 retail stores in 2023.
Komo plans to increasingly emphasize a wholesale distribution focused business model to speed up its growth in sales, to simplify distribution operations, and to save operating costs.
The management's discussion and analysis for the year and the accompanying consolidated financial statements and notes are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.
About Komo
Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single bite TM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and Komo Plant-Based Meal Helpers TM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. Komo's newest product is Mac & Greens. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have a frozen shelf life of 18 months.
Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods
For further information, please contact:
William White, President & CEO, Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.
+1 (236) 8000-YUM / (236) 800-0986
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Komo's future performance. The use of any of the words and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Komo management's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, Komo's ability to retain key personnel, its projected revenues, its projected expenses, its ability to raise capital, and its expectation as to the continued increase in the number of retailers and consumers of its products constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Komo disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.
Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FSE: 9HB0) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that it is adding PSC Natural Foods to its Canadian distribution platform for its full product line. PSC has been a leading distributor for 40 years on Vancouver Island, BC and Lower Mainland. This adds to Komo's growing distribution network across Canada which now has over 400 distribution points.
"PSC Natural Foods is very pleased to represent Komo Plant Based Foods on Vancouver Island! Komo's commitment to quality, plant based, feel good food, closely aligns with our customers' demands on beautiful Vancouver Island," says Andrew Betts, Purchasing, Procurement, Finance.
"PSC is uniquely positioned to deliver the goodness and we look forward to adding Komo to our portfolio, providing our customers with a convenient, wholesome, hearty, and share worthy quality product!"
Vancouver Island, British Columbia has a population with over 864,000 residents including the provincial capital, Victoria. A recent survey conducted for Dalhousie University professor Sylvain Charlebois found that B.C. leads the country when it comes to plant-based eating. In B.C., just over 8.5 percent of respondents said they have vegetarian diets while just under 4 percent are vegans. British Columbians were three times more likely to have plant-based diets than Canadians in the Prairies or Atlantic region.
About PSC Natural Foods
PSC is Vancouver Island's leading distributor of natural and organic grocery and household products for the most part utilizing their own fleet. They are known for their dedication to their customers, personalized account service and logistical excellence. PSC has the proven ability to execute customized programs to meet varied clientele needs, and as such, PSC is the natural foods supplier of choice to grocery chains, independents, natural food stores, pharmacies, buying clubs, restaurants, cafés, institutions, and other specialty retailers.
About Komo
Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. Komo's newest product is Mac & Greens. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have a frozen shelf life of 18 months.
Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods
For further information, please contact:
William White, President & CEO, Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.
+1(236) 8000-YUM / (236) 800-0986
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Komo's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Komo's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, Komo's product development plans, its ability to launch its products on food delivery apps, its ability to retain key personnel, its revenues, and its expectation as to the acceptance of its products by retailer stores and consumers constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Komo disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.
Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM) (OTCQB:KOMOF) (FRA:9HB) ("Komo") is pleased to announce Quality Foods will be carrying Komo's 2 serving Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Mac & Greens as well as both Meal Helpers (Bolognese and Taco Filling) at all Quality Foods locations
Quality Foods is a British Columbia owned, award-winning leader in the Canadian grocery industry with brick and mortar stores in 13 locations in B.C. including Qualicum Foods in Qualicam Beach, Quality Foods in Parksville, Nanoose Bay, Nanaimo (Harewood), Nanaimo (Northridge Village), Port Alberni, Comox, Courtenay, Campbell River, Powell River, Victoria (Langford) and Victoria (View Royal).
"Quality Foods, the Island original, is thrilled to add this new favourite local brand, Komo Comfort Foods, to their 'Good For You' program. Their ready to bake meals aren't only an easy dinner night, they are also hearty and made with only real ingredients. Perfect to add to your veggie night or simply enjoy a meat free option! Best of all, apart from being healthy - Komo tastes delicious," says Quality Food's Reena Kaback
About Quality Foods
Quality Foods is BC owned and operated since 1982. The Vancouver Island chain is an award-winning leader in the Canadian grocery industry, employing over 1,000 employees primarily on Vancouver Island (and Powell River). Since opening their original store in 1982 as Qualicum Foods in Qualicum Beach on Vancouver Island, they are proudly "an Island Original". Now they are Quality Foods, a BC owned and operated, award-winning leader in the Canadian grocery industry, employing over 1,000 people in thirteen full service grocery stores. The company was acquired by the Jim Pattison Group in 2017.
About Komo
Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. Komo's newest product is Mac & Greens. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have a frozen shelf life of 18 months.
Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods
For further information, please contact:
William White, President & CEO, Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.
will@komoeats.com
+1(236) 8000-YUM / (236) 800-0986
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Komo's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Komo's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, Komo's product development plans, its ability to launch its products on food delivery apps, its ability to retain key personnel, its revenues, and its expectation as to the acceptance of its products by retailer stores and consumers constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Komo disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.
Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM) (OTCQB:KOMOF) (FRA:9HB) ("Komo") is pleased to announce its newest product, Mac & Greens, has been nominated for Product of the Year by the British Columbia Food and Beverage Association ("BCFB") for the 2022 awards
Product of the Year is BCFB's flagship award - the winner is selected a bit differently from the other BCFB awards. For Product of the Year, 10 finalists go on to the Product of the Year competition on October 3rd where a panel of judges will crown the winner. Komo's latest innovation, Mac & Greens, has been nominated as one of 10 finalists. The Mac & Greens is Komo's plant-based take on the classic macaroni and cheese with a wholesome twist. It's made with a cheezy oat sauce, basil pesto, greens including spinach, parsley and edamame and is topped with garlicky panko breadcrumbs.
"Having Mac & Greens nominated for the BC Food and Beverage Association's 2022 product of the year award is a great honour for Komo. To have such a newly launched product gain recognition quickly demonstrates market interest in Komo's high quality natural food products," says Komo President and CEO William White.
The Mac & Greens was recently in the news as it was selected, as part of Komo's 9 SKUS, to be on the shelves of Loblaws and Loblaw banner stores in early November of 2022. The Mac & Greens was first launched in March 2022.
Earlier this year, Komo took home the VegNews Best of Show Award 2022 for Best New Vegan Product for its plant-based lasagna at the Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, California.
BCFB is a not-for-profit industry association representing food and beverage manufacturers in British Columbia, whose membership represents approximately $7 billion in industry revenues.
Komo is also pleased to announce changes in management, including the appointment of Frédéric Gagné to the role of President for Komo Plant Based Comfort Foods Inc, Komo's operating subsidiary. Fred has been a chef for over 25 years around the world and more recently a plant-based chef for the last 7 years. Fred was culinary trained in Quebec, Canada. He is the former executive chef of one of Western Canada's biggest restaurants, where he oversaw a team of 42 chefs operating a $13m a year business. Fred Gagné has worked with Komo since October 2020 and has been promoted to President from his previous role as the director of culinary development for Komo. He has been a major contributor to the success and quality of products Komo continues to deliver. Jeffrey Ma is no longer serving as President and CEO of the company's operating subsidiary. Komo has stopped operations of its UberEats, Skip the Dishes and DoorDash ghost kitchen as it is now focused on its higher margin business of frozen foods.
About Komo
Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. Komo's newest product is Mac & Greens. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have a frozen shelf life of 18 months.
Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods
For further information, please contact:
William White, President & CEO, Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.
will@komoeats.com
+1(236) 8000-YUM / (236) 800-0986
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Komo's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Komo's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, Komo's product development plans, its ability to launch its products on food delivery apps, its ability to retain key personnel, its revenues, and its expectation as to the acceptance of its products by retailer stores and consumers constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Komo disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.
IVexSol Inc., a technology-based lentiviral vector (LVV) contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced $23.8 million in Series A-3 funding. New investors Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), Charles River Laboratories (NYSE: CRL) and Asahi Kasei Medical, a division of Asahi Kasei (NYSE: AHKSY), join existing investors which include Casdin Capital and BioLife Solutions (Nasdaq: BLFS) to close Series A financing at a total of more than $39 million.
The new funding will be used to invest in iVexSol's Intelligent Vector Solutions by advancing process and analytical technologies, expanding technical teams in Quality, Regulatory and cGMP operations, and augmenting existing infrastructure to support the production of stable LVV producer cell lines.
"Current vector production methods continue to struggle to meet clinical and commercial demand," remarked Dr. Rodney Rietze, iVexSol co-founder and CEO. "Our cost-effective and highly scalable Intelligent Vector Solutions are designed to break the vector supply bottleneck and provide greater access to patients seeking life-saving treatments. Receiving support from industry leaders Bristol Myers Squib and Charles River Laboratories, along with new entrants like Asahi Kasei Medical is transformative, enabling us to advance our production capabilities and provide a more comprehensive offering to our clients."
iVexSol's Intelligent Vector Solutions revolutionize the production of LVVs – gene delivery vehicles that are a critical raw material in the manufacturing of life-changing cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The technology platform uses banks of vector-producing cells to reliably produce LVV at significantly greater quantities than current approaches and facilitate the rapid scale-out needed for global demand, all within a smaller manufacturing footprint. These advances enable shorter clinical development timelines, reduced costs, and ultimately, increased global access for patients waiting to receive these transformative medicines.
The company is currently focused on generating stable LVV cell lines using each client's gene of interest, to enable a robust and readily available supply of "on-demand" vector to meet the client's growing vector needs.
About iVexSol
iVexSol, Inc. is a viral vector manufacturing company founded on a proprietary, next-generation, stable lentiviral vector production process that transforms the way these essential gene-delivery vehicles are made. Its technology will greatly reduce the complexity, cost, and development time of these critical reagents, thereby accelerating the development and enabling greater access to life-changing cell and gene therapies. For more information visit www.ivexsol.com .
Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced topline results from TRANSCEND CLL 004, a Phase 1/2, open-label, single-arm, multicenter study evaluating Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel) in adults with relapsed or refractory (R/R) chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL). Results from TRANSCEND CLL 004 showed the study met the primary endpoint of complete response rate compared to historical control in the prespecified subset of patients with R/R CLL that was refractory to a BTK inhibitor and pretreated with a BCL-2 inhibitor. No new safety signals were reported for Breyanzi in this study.
"CLL is an incurable disease with complex biology and immune dysregulation that has made the development of T cell-based therapies that provide deep remission very challenging," said Anne Kerber, senior vice president, head of Cell Therapy Development, Bristol Myers Squibb. "In a population that has limited options, the TRANSCEND CLL 004 study represents the first multicenter trial evaluating a CAR T cell therapy in heavily pre-treated patients with relapsed or refractory CLL or SLL, with results showing the potential of Breyanzi as a personalized one-time treatment approach for patients with this difficult-to-treat disease."
Bristol Myers Squibb will complete a full evaluation of the TRANSCEND CLL 004 data and work with investigators to present detailed results at an upcoming medical meeting, as well as discuss these results with health authorities. Bristol Myers Squibb thanks the patients and investigators who are participating in the TRANSCEND CLL 004 clinical trial.
About TRANSCEND CLL 004
TRANSCEND CLL 004 (NCT03331198) is a Phase 1/2 open-label, single-arm, multicenter study evaluating Breyanzi in patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma. The Phase 1 dose escalation portion of the study assessed the safety and recommended dose for the subsequent Phase 2 expansion cohort. The Phase 2 portion of the study is evaluating Breyanzi at the recommended dose from the Phase 1 monotherapy arm. The primary endpoint of the Phase 2 portion of the study was complete response rate, including complete remission with incomplete bone marrow recovery, based on independent review committee according to the International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (iwCLL) 2018 guidelines.
About CLL and SLL
Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is one of the most common types of leukemia in adults. In CLL, too many blood stem cells in the bone marrow become abnormal lymphocytes, and these abnormal cells have difficulty fighting infections. As the number of abnormal cells grows, there is less room for healthy white blood cells, red blood cells and platelets. Small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) also affects the lymphocytes, with cancer cells found mostly in the lymph nodes. While there are several treatments available for CLL and SLL, there is a need for additional effective therapies as there is no standard of care for relapsed or refractory CLL or SLL after prior therapy with targeted agents. Patients with relapsed or refractory disease have limited treatment options and generally experience shorter periods of response with each subsequent treatment.
About Breyanzi
Breyanzi is a CD19-directed CAR T cell therapy with a 4-1BB costimulatory domain, which enhances the expansion and persistence of the CAR T cells. Breyanzi is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adult patients with large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL), including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) not otherwise specified (including DLBCL arising from indolent lymphoma), high-grade B-cell lymphoma, primary mediastinal LBCL, and follicular lymphoma grade 3B who have refractory disease to first-line chemoimmunotherapy or relapse within 12 months of first-line chemoimmunotherapy, or refractory disease to first-line chemoimmunotherapy or relapse after first-line chemoimmunotherapy and are not eligible for hematopoietic stem cell transplant due to comorbidities or age, or relapsed or refractory disease after two or more lines of systemic therapy. Breyanzi is not indicated for the treatment of patients with primary central nervous system lymphoma. Please see the Important Safety Information section below, including Boxed WARNINGS for Breyanzi regarding cytokine release syndrome and neurotoxicity.
Breyanzi is also approved in Europe, Switzerland, Canada and Japan for relapsed and refractory LBCL after two or more lines of systemic therapy. Bristol Myers Squibb's clinical development program for Breyanzi includes clinical studies in earlier lines of treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory LBCL and other types of lymphoma and leukemias. For more information, visit clinicaltrials.gov .
Important Safety Information
BOXED WARNING: CYTOKINE RELEASE SYNDROME and NEUROLOGIC TOXICITIES
Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS)
CRS, including fatal or life-threatening reactions, occurred following treatment with BREYANZI. CRS occurred in 46% (122/268) of patients receiving BREYANZI, including ≥ Grade 3 (Lee grading system) CRS in 4% (11/268) of patients. One patient had fatal CRS and 2 had ongoing CRS at time of death. The median time to onset was 5 days (range: 1 to 15 days). CRS resolved in 119 of 122 patients (98%) with a median duration of 5 days (range: 1 to 17 days). Median duration of CRS was 5 days (range 1 to 30 days) in all patients, including those who died or had CRS ongoing at time of death.
Among patients with CRS, the most common manifestations of CRS include fever (93%), hypotension (49%), tachycardia (39%), chills (28%), and hypoxia (21%) . Serious events that may be associated with CRS include cardiac arrhythmias (including atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia), cardiac arrest, cardiac failure, diffuse alveolar damage, renal insufficiency, capillary leak syndrome, hypotension, hypoxia, and hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis/macrophage activation syndrome (HLH/MAS).
Ensure that 2 doses of tocilizumab are available prior to infusion of BREYANZI. Sixty-one of 268 (23%) patients received tocilizumab and/or a corticosteroid for CRS after infusion of BREYANZI. Twenty-seven (10%) patients received tocilizumab only, 25 (9%) received tocilizumab and a corticosteroid, and 9 (3%) received corticosteroids only.
Neurologic Toxicities
Neurologic toxicities that were fatal or life-threatening, occurred following treatment with BREYANZI. CAR T cell-associated neurologic toxicities occurred in 35% (95/268) of patients receiving BREYANZI, including ≥ Grade 3 in 12% (31/268) of patients. Three patients had fatal neurologic toxicity and 7 had ongoing neurologic toxicity at time of death. The median time to onset of the first event was 8 days (range: 1 to 46 days). The onset of all neurologic events occurred within the first 8 weeks following BREYANZI infusion. Neurologic toxicities resolved in 81 of 95 patients (85%) with a median duration of 12 days (range: 1 to 87 days). Three of four patients with ongoing neurologic toxicity at data cutoff had tremor and one subject had encephalopathy. Median duration of neurologic toxicity was 15 days (range: 1 to 785 days) in all patients, including those with ongoing neurologic events at the time of death or at data cutoff.
Seventy-eight (78) of 95 (82%) patients with neurologic toxicity experienced CRS. Neurologic toxicity overlapped with CRS in 57 patients. The onset of neurologic toxicity was after onset of CRS in 30 patients, before CRS onset in 13 patients, same day as CRS onset in 7 patients, and same day as CRS resolution in 7 patients. Neurologic toxicity resolved in three patients before the onset of CRS. Eighteen patients experienced neurologic toxicity after resolution of CRS.
The most common neurologic toxicities included encephalopathy (24%), tremor (14%), aphasia (9%), delirium (7%), headache (7%), dizziness (6%), and ataxia (6%). Serious events including cerebral edema and seizures occurred with BREYANZI. Fatal and serious cases of leukoencephalopathy, some attributable to fludarabine, have occurred in patients treated with BREYANZI.
CRS and Neurologic Toxicities Monitoring
Monitor patients daily at a certified healthcare facility during the first week following infusion, for signs and symptoms of CRS and neurologic toxicities. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of CRS and neurologic toxicities for at least 4 weeks after infusion; evaluate and treat promptly. Counsel patients to seek immediate medical attention should signs or symptoms of CRS or neurologic toxicity occur at any time. At the first sign of CRS, institute treatment with supportive care, tocilizumab or tocilizumab and corticosteroids as indicated.
BREYANZI REMS
Because of the risk of CRS and neurologic toxicities, BREYANZI is available only through a restricted program under a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) called the BREYANZI REMS. The required components of the BREYANZI REMS are:
Further information is available at www.BreyanziREMS.com , or contact Bristol Myers Squibb at 1-888-423-5436.
Hypersensitivity Reactions
Allergic reactions may occur with the infusion of BREYANZI. Serious hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis, may be due to dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO).
Serious Infections
Severe infections, including life-threatening or fatal infections, have occurred in patients after BREYANZI infusion. Infections (all grades) occurred in 45% (121/268) of patients. Grade 3 or higher infections occurred in 19% of patients. Grade 3 or higher infections with an unspecified pathogen occurred in 16% of patients, bacterial infections occurred in 5%, and viral and fungal infections occurred in 1.5% and 0.4% of patients, respectively. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of infection before and after BREYANZI administration and treat appropriately. Administer prophylactic antimicrobials according to standard institutional guidelines.
Febrile neutropenia has been observed in 9% (24/268) of patients after BREYANZI infusion and may be concurrent with CRS. In the event of febrile neutropenia, evaluate for infection and manage with broad spectrum antibiotics, fluids, and other supportive care as medically indicated.
Avoid administration of BREYANZI in patients with clinically significant active systemic infections.
Viral reactivation: Hepatitis B virus (HBV) reactivation, in some cases resulting in fulminant hepatitis, hepatic failure, and death, can occur in patients treated with drugs directed against B cells. Ten of the 11 patients in the TRANSCEND study with a prior history of HBV were treated with concurrent antiviral suppressive therapy to prevent HBV reactivation during and after treatment with BREYANZI. Perform screening for HBV, HCV, and HIV in accordance with clinical guidelines before collection of cells for manufacturing.
Prolonged Cytopenias
Patients may exhibit cytopenias not resolved for several weeks following lymphodepleting chemotherapy and BREYANZI infusion. Grade 3 or higher cytopenias persisted at Day 29 following BREYANZI infusion in 31% (84/268) of patients, and included thrombocytopenia (26%), neutropenia (14%), and anemia (3%). Monitor complete blood counts prior to and after BREYANZI administration.
Hypogammaglobulinemia
B-cell aplasia and hypogammaglobulinemia can occur in patients receiving treatment with BREYANZI. The adverse event of hypogammaglobulinemia was reported as an adverse reaction in 14% (37/268) of patients; laboratory IgG levels fell below 500 mg/dL after infusion in 21% (56/268) of patients. Hypogammaglobulinemia, either as an adverse reaction or laboratory IgG level below 500 mg/dL after infusion, was reported in 32% (85/268) of patients. Monitor immunoglobulin levels after treatment with BREYANZI and manage using infection precautions, antibiotic prophylaxis, and immunoglobulin replacement as clinically indicated.
Live vaccines: The safety of immunization with live viral vaccines during or following BREYANZI treatment has not been studied. Vaccination with live virus vaccines is not recommended for at least 6 weeks prior to the start of lymphodepleting chemotherapy, during BREYANZI treatment, and until immune recovery following treatment with BREYANZI.
Secondary Malignancies
Patients treated with BREYANZI may develop secondary malignancies. Monitor lifelong for secondary malignancies. In the event that a secondary malignancy occurs, contact Bristol Myers Squibb at 1-888-805-4555 for reporting and to obtain instructions on collection of patient samples for testing.
Effects on Ability to Drive and Use Machines
Due to the potential for neurologic events, including altered mental status or seizures, patients receiving BREYANZI are at risk for altered or decreased consciousness or impaired coordination in the 8 weeks following BREYANZI administration. Advise patients to refrain from driving and engaging in hazardous occupations or activities, such as operating heavy or potentially dangerous machinery, during this initial period.
Adverse Reactions
Serious adverse reactions occurred in 46% of patients. The most common nonlaboratory, serious adverse reactions (> 2%) were CRS, encephalopathy, sepsis, febrile neutropenia, aphasia, pneumonia, fever, hypotension, dizziness, and delirium. Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 4% of patients.
The most common nonlaboratory adverse reactions of any grade (≥ 20%) were fatigue, CRS, musculoskeletal pain, nausea, headache, encephalopathy, infections (pathogen unspecified), decreased appetite, diarrhea, hypotension, tachycardia, dizziness, cough, constipation, abdominal pain, vomiting, and edema.
Please see full Prescribing Information , including Boxed WARNINGS and Medication Guide .
Bristol Myers Squibb: Creating a Better Future for People with Cancer
Bristol Myers Squibb is inspired by a single vision—transforming patients' lives through science. The goal of the company's cancer research is to deliver medicines that offer each patient a better, healthier life and to make cure a possibility. Building on a legacy across a broad range of cancers that have changed survival expectations for many, Bristol Myers Squibb researchers are exploring new frontiers in personalized medicine, and through innovative digital platforms, are turning data into insights that sharpen their focus. Deep scientific expertise, cutting-edge capabilities and discovery platforms enable the company to look at cancer from every angle. Cancer can have a relentless grasp on many parts of a patient's life, and Bristol Myers Squibb is committed to taking actions to address all aspects of care, from diagnosis to survivorship. Because as a leader in cancer care, Bristol Myers Squibb is working to empower all people with cancer to have a better future.
Learn more about the science behind cell therapy and ongoing research at Bristol Myers Squibb here .
About Bristol Myers Squibb
Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube , Facebook and Instagram .
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. All statements that are not statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including internal or external factors that could delay, divert or change any of them in the next several years, that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control and could cause our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the statements. These risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, that future study results may not be consistent with the results to date, that Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel), may not receive regulatory approval for the additional indication described in this release in the currently anticipated timeline or at all, that any marketing approvals, if granted, may have significant limitations on their use, and, if approved, whether such product candidate for such additional indication described in this release will be commercially successful . No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many risks and uncertainties that affect Bristol Myers Squibb's business and market, particularly those identified in the cautionary statement and risk factors discussion in Bristol Myers Squibb's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as updated by our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document and except as otherwise required by applicable law, Bristol Myers Squibb undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.
Bristol Myers Squibb
Media Inquiries:
media@bms.com
Kimberly Whitefield
kimberly.whitefield@bms.com
Investors:
investor.relations@bms.com
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia) announces that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) of the United States' Patent and Trademark Office has terminated the Inter Partes Review (IPR) it had instituted with respect to Aurinia's U.S. Patent No. 10,286,036.
About LUPKYNIS
LUPKYNIS is the first FDA-approved oral therapy for LN. LN causes irreversible kidney damage and significantly increases the risk of kidney failure, cardiac events, and death. It is one of the most serious and common complications of the autoimmune disease systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). LUPKYNIS is in the United States (U.S.) and across the European Union (E.U).
About Lupus Nephritis
LN is a serious manifestation of SLE, a chronic and complex autoimmune disease. About 200,000-300,000 people live with SLE in the U.S. and about one-third of these people are diagnosed with lupus nephritis at the time of their SLE diagnosis. About 50 percent of all people with SLE may develop lupus nephritis. If poorly controlled, LN can lead to permanent and irreversible tissue damage within the kidney. Black and Asian individuals with SLE are four times more likely to develop LN and individuals of Hispanic ancestry are approximately twice as likely to develop the disease when compared with Caucasian individuals. Black and Hispanic individuals with SLE also tend to develop LN earlier and have poorer outcomes when compared to Caucasian individuals.
About Aurinia
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS ® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN). The Company's head office is in Victoria, British Columbia, its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland, and the Company focuses its development efforts globally.
Investor/Media:
Aurinia@westwicke.com
Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company (NYSE: ABBV), today unveiled at the 24 th International Master Course on Aging Science (IMCAS) World Congress its immersive experience 'Discover your 360 °' . This is a customer centric approach, which supports continued innovation and provides cutting-edge products and technologies to help practitioners and patients' aesthetics needs today and for the future.
As part of a 360 ° offering, Allergan Aesthetics aims to fulfil practitioners' business goals as well as continue to provide world class medical education. In its recently launched global trends report, Future of Aesthetics, which explores how the Aesthetics industry is being shaped by social and cultural shifts, Allergan Aesthetics anticipates how industry behaviours will evolve and thus meet the needs of practitioners and patients. Themes such as Gender Inclusive Beauty, the New Masculine and The End of Aging will be discussed at the Allergan Medical Institute® (AMI) hosted symposium, interactive booth, and during the company's participation in three industry panels.
World-renowned plastic and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Arthur Swift will launch this year's sponsored symposia with 'New perspectives for a changing world' – looking at how a 360° approach to products, practitioners and practice can enable treatment of a full spectrum of patients. This will take place on January 28 at 10:30–12:30 in the Amphi Bleu room, Level 2, Palais des Congrès, Paris. He will also conclude the symposia with a review of Dr. Reha Yavuzer's live injection demonstration on redefining masculinity.
Specialist plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Liew will look at the evolving patient and provide his guide to principles, products and patients in a session exploring tailor made patient journeys. Dr. Marva Safa and Dr. Patricia Ogilvie's session will explore new cultural conversations on individuality and fluidity - as 78 million people identify as neither male nor female 1 , a key insight to consider before treatment.
At the Allergan Aesthetics booth – [N227, Level 2, Palais des Congrès Paris , January 26-28 2023 ] – the 'Meet the Experts' sessions, each lasting 360 seconds, provides delegates with the opportunity to gain direct insights from thought leaders in aesthetic medicine in a highly engaging and interactive format. Six speakers will deliver a total of 17 sessions across the three days.
Commenting on the congress, Jason Smith , SVP, International Allergan Aesthetics said: "With our vast product portfolio in the aesthetics space we are excited to support the educational journey of our practitioners at IMCAS. We want to showcase Allergan Aesthetics' dedication to excellence in clinical practice through our 'Discover your 360°' symposium. This comprehensive initiative has been designed from the ground up to improve patient outcomes and we hope these latest techniques are helpful for surgeons and aesthetic physicians across the world."
As well as the symposium and booth activity, Allergan Aesthetics will also take part in three exciting expert panels: one on emerging toxins, a filler panel event, and the economic tribune on Friday, 27 January 14:00pm (BST) , where Jason Smith will present.
Ends
Notes to Editors:
About Allergan Aesthetics
At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.AllerganAesthetics.com
About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow @abbvie on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn .
1 Ipsos Global Survey, June 2021 Veeva Ref: REF-65469
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has allowed a method of use patent application titled IMPROVED PROTOCOL FOR TREATMENT OF LUPUS NEPHRITIS. Aurinia's newly allowed U.S. Patent Application (No. 17/713,140) reflects the unique and proprietary dosing regimen of its currently marketed product, LUPKYNIS. Specifically, this patent further refines the method of using LUPKYNIS in combination with mycophenolate mofetil (MMF) and corticosteroids using eGFR as a method of pharmacodynamically dosing the product in patients with lupus nephritis. The newly allowed application provides patent coverage that supplements Aurinia's existing U.S. Patent No. 10,286,036, which is listed in the Orange Book and claims an FDA-approved method of using LUPKYNIS. The claims in this additional patent add further specificity on dosing consistent with the FDA approved product label. This patent has the potential to provide an additional layer of patent protection for LUPKYNIS up to 2037. The Company intends to list this newly allowed patent in the Orange Book once issued.
In addition, Aurinia is also announcing that it has recently received a Notice of Intention to Grant from the European Patent Office (EPO) for a patent application that has similar claims to Aurinia's existing method of use U.S. Patent No. 10,286,036. This European patent application was pursued through the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) process. Once issued, this patent could provide protection up to 2037 across Europe.
"This allowance by the USPTO and the concomitant news from the European Patent Office further strengthens our Intellectual Property portfolio as it pertains to LUPKYNIS and its unique pharmacodynamic dosing protocol which is detailed in the FDA package insert. These new patents, once issued, will enhance the long-term potential of LUPKYNIS," said Peter Greenleaf, Chief Executive Officer of Aurinia.
About Lupus Nephritis
LN is a serious manifestation of SLE, a chronic and complex autoimmune disease. About 200,000-300,000 people live with SLE in the U.S. and about one-third of these people are diagnosed with lupus nephritis at the time of their SLE diagnosis. About 50 percent of all people with SLE may develop lupus nephritis. If poorly controlled, LN can lead to permanent and irreversible tissue damage within the kidney. Black and Asian individuals with SLE are four times more likely to develop LN and individuals of Hispanic ancestry are approximately twice as likely to develop the disease when compared with Caucasian individuals. Black and Hispanic individuals with SLE also tend to develop LN earlier and have poorer outcomes when compared to Caucasian individuals.
About LUPKYNIS
LUPKYNIS® is the first U.S. FDA- and EC-approved oral medicine for the treatment of adult patients with active LN. LUPKYNIS is a novel, structurally modified calcineurin inhibitor (CNI) with a dual mechanism of action, acting as an immunosuppressant through inhibition of T-cell activation and cytokine production and promoting podocyte stability in the kidney. The recommended starting dose of LUPKYNIS is three capsules twice daily with no requirement for serum drug monitoring. Dose modifications can be made based on Aurinia's proprietary personalized eGFR-based dosing protocol. Boxed Warning, warnings, and precautions for LUPKYNIS are consistent with those of other CNI-immunosuppressive treatments.
About Aurinia
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS ® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN). The Company's head office is in Victoria, British Columbia, its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland, and the Company focuses its development efforts globally.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable United States securities law. These forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to: Aurinia having patent protection to 2037; Aurinia's intention to list the newly allowed patent in the Orange Book once issued; and Aurinia's estimates as to the number of patients with SLE in the U.S. and the proportion of those persons who have developed LN at time of SLE diagnosis. It is possible that such results or conclusions may change. Words such as "anticipate", "will", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "target", "plan", "goals", "objectives", "may" and other similar words and expressions, identify forward-looking statements. We have made numerous assumptions about the forward-looking statements and information contained herein, including among other things, assumptions about: the accuracy of reported data from third party studies and reports; and that Aurinia's intellectual property rights are valid and do not infringe the intellectual property rights of third parties. Even though the management of Aurinia believes that the assumptions made, and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate.
Forward-looking information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Aurinia to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, the following: the market for the LN business may not be as estimated; the results from Aurinia's clinical studies and from third party studies and reports may not be accurate; and Aurinia's assets or business activities may be subject to disputes that may result in litigation or other legal claims. Although Aurinia has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and information, there may be other factors that cause actual results, performances, achievements, or events to not be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond Aurinia's control. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is qualified by this cautionary statement. Additional information related to Aurinia, including a detailed list of the risks and uncertainties affecting Aurinia and its business, can be found in Aurinia's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other public available filings available by accessing the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) website at www.sedar.com or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (EDGAR) website at www.sec.gov/edgar , and on Aurinia's website at www.auriniapharma.com .
INDICATION AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
INDICATIONS
LUPKYNIS is indicated in combination with a background immunosuppressive therapy regimen for the treatment of adult patients with active LN. Limitations of Use: Safety and efficacy of LUPKYNIS have not been established in combination with cyclophosphamide. Use of LUPKYNIS is not recommended in this situation.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
BOXED WARNINGS: MALIGNANCIES AND SERIOUS INFECTIONS
Increased risk for developing malignancies and serious infections with LUPKYNIS or other immunosuppressants that may lead to hospitalization or death.
CONTRAINDICATIONS
LUPKYNIS is contraindicated in patients taking strong CYP3A4 inhibitors because of the increased risk of acute and/or chronic nephrotoxicity, and in patients who have had a serious/severe hypersensitivity reaction to LUPKYNIS or its excipients.
WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS
Lymphoma and Other Malignancies: Immunosuppressants, including LUPKYNIS, increase the risk of developing lymphomas and other malignancies, particularly of the skin. The risk appears to be related to increasing doses and duration of immunosuppression rather than to the use of any specific agent.
Serious Infections: Immunosuppressants, including LUPKYNIS, increase the risk of developing bacterial, viral, fungal, and protozoal infections (including opportunistic infections), which may lead to serious, including fatal, outcomes.
Nephrotoxicity: LUPKYNIS, like other CNIs, may cause acute and/or chronic nephrotoxicity. The risk is increased when CNIs are concomitantly administered with drugs associated with nephrotoxicity.
Hypertension: Hypertension is a common adverse reaction of LUPKYNIS therapy and may require antihypertensive therapy.
Neurotoxicity: LUPKYNIS, like other CNIs, may cause a spectrum of neurotoxicities: severe include posterior reversible encephalopathy syndrome (PRES), delirium, seizure, and coma; others include tremor, paresthesia, headache, and changes in mental status and/or motor and sensory functions.
Hyperkalemia: Hyperkalemia, which may be serious and require treatment, has been reported with CNIs, including LUPKYNIS. Concomitant use of agents associated with hyperkalemia may increase the risk for hyperkalemia.
QTc Prolongation: LUPKYNIS prolongs the QTc interval in a dose-dependent manner when dosed higher than the recommended lupus nephritis therapeutic dose. The use of LUPKYNIS in combination with other drugs that are known to prolong QTc may result in clinically significant QT prolongation.
Immunizations: Avoid the use of live attenuated vaccines during treatment with LUPKYNIS. Inactivated vaccines noted to be safe for administration may not be sufficiently immunogenic during treatment with LUPKYNIS.
Pure Red Cell Aplasia: Cases of pure red cell aplasia (PRCA) have been reported in patients treated with another CNI immunosuppressant. If PRCA is diagnosed, consider discontinuation of LUPKYNIS.
Drug-Drug Interactions: Avoid co-administration of LUPKYNIS and strong CYP3A4 inhibitors or with strong or moderate CYP3A4 inducers. Reduce LUPKYNIS dosage when co-administered with moderate CYP3A4 inhibitors. Reduce dosage of certain P-gp substrates with narrow therapeutic windows when co-administered.
ADVERSE REACTIONS
The most common adverse reactions (>3%) were glomerular filtration rate decreased, hypertension, diarrhea, headache, anemia, cough, urinary tract infection, abdominal pain upper, dyspepsia, alopecia, renal impairment, abdominal pain, mouth ulceration, fatigue, tremor, acute kidney injury, and decreased appetite.
SPECIFIC POPULATIONS
Pregnancy/Lactation: May cause fetal harm. Advise not to breastfeed.
Renal Impairment: Not recommended in patients with baseline eGFR ≤45 mL/min/1.73 m2 unless benefit exceeds risk. Severe renal impairment: Reduce LUPKYNIS dose.
Mild and Moderate Hepatic Impairment: Reduce LUPKYNIS dose. Severe hepatic impairment: Avoid LUPKYNIS use.
Please see Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning, and Medication Guide for LUPKYNIS.
Investor/Media:
Aurinia@westwicke.com
Pull quotes were provided by Investing News Network clients Avricore Health and Sirona Biochem. This article is not paid-for content.
Nearly every industry faced financial difficulties in 2022. Even biotech, which as part of the healthcare sector often has more resilience to catastrophic market conditions, experienced struggles.
As investors look ahead to 2023, what trends could set the standard for the new year in the world of biotech?
Here the Investing News Network (INN) looks at what experts see coming for the biotech industry.
Raj Lala, president and CEO of Evolve Funds, told INN that he expects healthcare stocks to remain resilient to current market challenges in 2023. However, he still advised a cautious approach.
“Scale is important in the healthcare industry, and for that reason we favor owning the largest names in the category,” he said. “In addition, we expect continued market volatility next year, which favors a covered call strategy.”
Whether the US will enter a recession is up for debate, but the fund executive said that even if it does, biotech companies will “continue to perform well” since investors tend to prefer “defensive sectors."
“Healthcare stocks are perceived to be stable companies that offer products people need even during a recession," Lala explained.
Despite the industry's reputation for withstanding tough blows, last year proved tricky for the biggest biotech indexes out there. For example, the iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) fell 6.59 percent in 2022.
Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK), Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) and Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) were 2022's top gainers in biotech, according to a list prepared by biopharma researcher Evaluate Vantage, highlighting the dominance of the market's largest players.
The biotech sector is at times dictated by the amount of initial public offerings (IPOs) in the open market.
In 2020 and 2021, the industry saw an unprecedented flurry of listings, receiving support from the capital markets at a time when the eyes of the world were turned to solutions for COVID-19.
However, in 2022, the result of this trend was a bloodbath for new companies as they scrounged for more capital.
Jeff Jonas, leader of a biotech incubator and a former executive at Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), told BioPharma Dive that companies need to be designed to be more “fiscally prudent” so they don’t end up strapped for cash.
“The market’s going to turn. It’s going to change,” he told the publication. “The key is always having clear catalysts, operational excellence, and things that create real value.”
Investors will have to keep watching the progress of IPOs in 2023, as well as the health of newcomers. But at least one expert expects to see a recovery in IPOs after 2022's depressed numbers.
According to BioPharma Dive, analysts at BMO Capital Markets expect to see more biotech debuts if the market performs at a better pace and the appetite for risk from investors seems favorable.
“We’re starting to see secondaries, and expect IPOs to eventually follow,” the analysts wrote in a note from December 2022.
Despite its reputation for stability, early stage plays in the biotech sector carry an element of risk.
In a report looking forward to 2023, Evaluate Vantage indicates that rising global interest rates will continue to significantly affect the industry this year, “providing a poor backdrop for the high-risk drug development sector.”
There's also a political aspect in that US Congress is now divided after 2022's midterm elections. This division could impact discussions surrounding the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act, which was enacted in August 2022 and affects various aspects of the biopharma sector — for example, pricing.
Any hits to the health of the biotech market will be seen and felt most directly by smaller companies. “This means portfolio prioritization, job cuts and deals struck out of desperation — and a rise in investor activism,” states Evaluate Vantage.
On the upside, the firm found that while some think there's more pain ahead, most industry insiders believe the US biotech space has already seen its worst days.
The biotech space is at a crossroads as experts debate whether the future will bring the same struggles seen in 2022, or the highs seen in earlier years. As the year progresses, investors will need to exercise due diligence to make the best decisions.
Don’t forget to follow @INN_LifeScience for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
