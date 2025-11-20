Kobo Resources Strengthens Gold Mineralisation at Kossou Intersecting 9.0 m at 3.60 g/t Au and 8.0 m at 2.54 g/t Au

- Drilling continues to expand Kossou's mineralised footprint, supporting the geological model and future resource definition work
- Drilling confirms strong continuity at the Jagger Zone, a key gold target of Kossou's emerging resource base
- Additional strike extension at the Road Cut Zone highlights the scalability of mineralisation along the Contact Zone Fault
Kobo Resources Inc. (" Kobo" or the " Company ") ( TSX.V: KRI ) is pleased to announce results of a further 12 boreholes from its ongoing diamond drill program at the 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project (" Kossou ") in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The latest 12 boreholes total 2,755 metres (" m ") of drilling, bringing cumulative diamond drilling at Kossou to 26,267 m and total drilling completed to 32,154 m.
Figure 1: Jagger Zone Drill Hole Locations and Simplified Geology
Diamond Drill Results – Highlights:
Jagger Zone:
- KDD0110
- 6.0 m at 1.81 g/t Au from surface
- 6.0 m at 1.77 g/t Au from 10.0 m
- 8.0 m at 2.82 g/t Au from 148.0 m
- KDD0111
- 7.0 m at 1.66 g/t Au from 44.0 m
- 9.0 m at 3.60 g/t Au from 119.0 m, including 6.45 m at 4.74 g/t Au
- KDD0113
- 8.0 m at 2.54 g/t Au from 188.0 m
Road Cut Zone:
- KDD0112
- 5.0 m at 3.42 g/t from 120.0 m, including 2.0 m at 7.13 g/t Au
- KDD0118
- 4.0 m at 3.47 g/t Au from 222.0 m
Edward Gosselin, CEO and Director of Kobo commented: "The latest results at Jagger and Road Cut Zone give us further confidence in the interpretation and modelling of the principal mineralised shears at Kossou. These results continue to strengthen the resource potential we are currently defining on the Jagger and Road Cut Zone targets."
He continued: "We continue with our aggressive exploration campaign in the district, currently evaluating encouraging gold showings in new areas along the western parts of the Kossou permit, which we expect to generate drill targets, along with newly discovered artisanal workings at the Kadie Zone. With less than 25% of the licence systematically explored, we strongly believe our successful approach to date supports significant potential for additional discoveries and expansion of the resource base at Kossou."
Jagger Zone Highlights
Well mineralised intersections are reported at the Jagger Zone between JZ500 and JZ600 (Jagger Structure 6) near surface, confirming the interpreted structural controls to gold mineralisation along the Jagger Shear Zone. See Figure 1 for a simplified geology map and drill hole locations.
Mineralisation grading 8.0 m at 2.82 g/t Au (KDD0110) (see Figure 3), 9.0 m at 3.60 g/t Au (KDD0111) (see Figure 2) and 7.0 m at 1.36 g/t Au ( KDD0115) was reported in Structure 6 at Jagger Zone in these boreholes. The mineralisation in KDD0110 is comparable to the mineralised intersection reported previously on the same drill section (borehole KDD0028 grading 8.0 m at 3.72 g/t Au ).
A broad mineralised zone grading 26.0 m at 0.60 g/t Au (Figure 3) was also intersected in the upper 25.0 m oxidised zone near surface in KDD0110 in central parts of the shear zone.
Road Cut Zone Highlights
Drilling at the Road Cut Zone has focused on two main targets identified to date. The main shear intersected previously on RCZ800, together with mineralisation associated with the Contact Zone Fault and the shears in close proximity of this first order fault. See Figure 4 for simplified geology map and drill hole locations.
Borehole KDD0112 on Section RCZ400 intersected 5.0 m at 3.42 g/t Au associated with the northern strike continuation of the artisanal mine shear zone (see Figure 5). Anomalous grades (0.20-0.25 g/t Au) were also reported along Contact Zone Fault on this section. Borehole KDD0114 on RCZ350 intersected mineralisation grading 4.0m at 0.96 g/t Au confirming the quartz veining and alteration along the Contact Zone Fault to the north of that previously reported.
Encouraging gold intersections have also been reported along the one of the main shears within the mafic package associated with a well-defined shear on RCZ800 . All 3 boreholes in the area intersected the well-developed shear zone. The best intersection was in borehole KDD0118 on RCZ825 (4.0 m at 3.47 g/t Au) , with more anomalous intercepts in KDD0121 on RCZ750 (2.0 m at 2.27 g/t Au and 3.0 m at 1.34 g/t Au) and KDD0116 on RCZ800 (4.0 m at 0.80 g/t Au).
Table 1: Summary of Significant Diamond Drill Hole Results
|
BHID
|
East
|
North
|
Elev.
|
Az.
|
Dip
|
Length
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Int. (m)
|
Au g/t
|
Target
|
KDD0110
|
229055
|
775308
|
346
|
70
|
-50
|
194.4
|
0.00
|
6.00
|
6.00
|
1.81
|
Jagger
|
|
10.00
|
36.00
|
26.00
|
0.60
|
Jagger
|
incl. 10.00
|
16.00
|
6.00
|
1.77
|
Jagger
|
52.00
|
60.00
|
8.00
|
0.62
|
Jagger
|
148.00
|
156.00
|
8.00
|
2.82
|
Jagger
|
KDD0111
|
229049
|
775359
|
334
|
70
|
-50
|
179.4
|
0.00
|
4.00
|
4.00
|
0.79
|
Jagger
|
|
28.00
|
30.00
|
2.00
|
0.50
|
Jagger
|
42.00
|
51.00
|
9.00
|
0.99
|
Jagger
|
incl. 44.00
|
51.00
|
7.00
|
1.66
|
Jagger
|
57.00
|
60.00
|
3.00
|
0.55
|
Jagger
|
64.00
|
66.00
|
2.00
|
0.50
|
Jagger
|
119.00
|
128.00
|
9.00
|
3.60
|
Jagger
|
incl. 120.40
|
126.85
|
6.45
|
4.74
|
Jagger
|
149.00
|
152.00
|
3.00
|
0.35
|
Jagger
|
KDD0112
|
228441
|
776362
|
245
|
70
|
-50
|
206.3
|
4.00
|
9.00
|
5.00
|
0.40
|
RCZ
|
|
120.00
|
125.00
|
5.00
|
3.42
|
RCZ
|
incl. 120.00
|
122.00
|
2.00
|
7.13
|
RCZ
|
203.00
|
205.00
|
2.00
|
0.92
|
RCZ
|
KDD0113
|
228912
|
775469
|
320
|
70
|
-50
|
266.4
|
105.00
|
110.00
|
5.00
|
0.49
|
Jagger
|
|
119.00
|
121.00
|
2.00
|
1.55
|
Jagger
|
|
148.00
|
159.00
|
11.00
|
0.81
|
Jagger
|
|
188.00
|
196.00
|
8.00
|
2.54
|
Jagger
|
|
214.00
|
217.00
|
3.00
|
0.53
|
Jagger
|
KDD0114
|
228404
|
776402
|
246
|
70
|
-50
|
269.3
|
10.00
|
13.00
|
3.00
|
1.21
|
RCZ
|
|
34.00
|
35.00
|
1.00
|
7.22*
|
RCZ
|
50.00
|
52.00
|
2.00
|
2.98
|
RCZ
|
199.00
|
203.00
|
4.00
|
0.96
|
RCZ
|
KDD0115
|
229050
|
775411
|
316
|
70
|
-50
|
167.4
|
102.00
|
109.00
|
7.00
|
1.36
|
Jagger
|
|
113.00
|
116.00
|
3.00
|
0.73
|
Jagger
|
|
136.00
|
147.00
|
11.00
|
0.61
|
Jagger
|
|
incl. 140.00
|
144.00
|
4.00
|
1.36
|
Jagger
|
|
154.00
|
157.00
|
3.00
|
1.84
|
Jagger
|
KDD0116
|
228406
|
775924
|
289
|
70
|
-50
|
302.3
|
15.00
|
17.00
|
2.00
|
1.89
|
RCZ
|
|
45.00
|
48.00
|
3.00
|
1.48
|
RCZ
|
|
93.00
|
95.00
|
2.00
|
1.86
|
RCZ
|
|
205.00
|
206.00
|
1.00
|
10.50
|
RCZ
|
|
246.00
|
250.00
|
4.00
|
0.80
|
RCZ
|
KDD0117
|
228909
|
775522
|
313
|
70
|
-50
|
242.4
|
132.00
|
136.00
|
4.00
|
0.33
|
Jagger
|
|
146.00
|
147.00
|
1.00
|
2.68*
|
Jagger
|
|
166.00
|
169.00
|
3.00
|
1.31
|
Jagger
|
KDD0118
|
228444
|
775910
|
299
|
70
|
-50
|
251.3
|
76.00
|
79.00
|
3.00
|
2.96
|
RCZ
|
|
129.00
|
133.00
|
4.00
|
0.47
|
RCZ
|
|
187.00
|
188.00
|
1.00
|
2.36*
|
RCZ
|
|
222.00
|
226.00
|
4.00
|
3.47
|
RCZ
|
|
232.00
|
233.00
|
1.00
|
1.62*
|
RCZ
|
KDD0119
|
228900
|
775572
|
305
|
70
|
-50
|
221.4
|
12.00
|
16.00
|
4.00
|
0.42
|
Jagger
|
|
168.00
|
170.00
|
2.00
|
0.88
|
Jagger
|
|
195.00
|
197.00
|
2.00
|
2.55
|
Jagger
|
KDD0120
|
228863
|
775611
|
280
|
70
|
-50
|
224.4
|
7.00
|
9.00
|
2.00
|
0.34
|
Jagger
|
182.00
|
189.00
|
7.00
|
0.56
|
Jagger
|
KDD0121
|
228452
|
775994
|
283
|
70
|
-50
|
230.3
|
38.00
|
40.00
|
2.00
|
0.81
|
RCZ
|
|
94.00
|
99.00
|
5.00
|
0.36
|
RCZ
|
|
172.00
|
174.00
|
2.00
|
2.37
|
RCZ
|
|
183.00
|
186.00
|
3.00
|
1.54
|
RCZ
|
Notes:
An accurate dip and strike and controls of mineralisation are unconfirmed and mineralised zones are reported as downhole lengths. Drill holes are planned to intersect mineralised zones perpendicular to interpreted targets. All intercepts reported are downhole distances, true widths are unknown.
Sampling, QA/QC, and Analytical Procedures
Drill core was logged and sampled by Kobo personnel at site. Drill cores were sawn in half, with one half remaining in the core box and the other half secured into new plastic sample bags with sample number tickets. Core samples are drilled using HQ core barrels to below the level of oxidation and then reduced to NQ core barrels for the remainder of the bore hole. Samples are transported to the SGS Côte d'Ivoire facility in Yamoussoukro by Kobo personnel where the entire sample was prepared for analysis (prep code PRP86/PRP94). Sample splits of 50 grams were then analysed for gold using 50g Fire Assay as per SGS Geochem Method FAA505. QA/QC procedures for the drill program include insertion of a certificated standards every 20 samples, a blank every 20 samples and a duplicate sample every 20 samples. All QAQC control samples returned values within acceptable limits.
Review of Technical Information
The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Paul Sarjeant, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Persons as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Sarjeant is the President and Chief Operating Officer and Director of Kobo.
About Kobo Resources Inc.
Kobo Resources is a growth-focused gold exploration company with a compelling new gold discovery in Côte d'Ivoire, one of West Africa's most prolific and developing gold districts, hosting several multi-million-ounce gold mines. The Company's 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project is located approximately 20 km northwest of the capital city of Yamoussoukro and is directly adjacent to one of the region's largest gold mines with established processing facilities.
With over 26,200 metres of diamond drilling, nearly 5,900 metres of reverse circulation (RC) drilling, and 5,900 metres of trenching completed since 2023, Kobo has made significant progress in defining the scale and prospectivity of its Kossou's Gold Project. Exploration has focused on multiple high-priority targets within a 9+ km strike length of highly prospective gold-in-soil geochemical anomalies, with drilling confirming extensive mineralisation at the Jagger, Road Cut, and Kadie Zones. The latest phase of drilling has further refined structural controls on gold mineralisation, setting the stage for the next phase of systematic exploration and resource development.
Beyond Kossou, the Company is advancing exploration at its Kotobi Permit and is actively expanding its land position in Côte d'Ivoire with prospective ground, aligning with its strategic vision for long-term growth in-country. Kobo remains committed to identifying and developing new opportunities to enhance its exploration portfolio within highly prospective gold regions of West Africa. Kobo offers investors the exciting combination of high-quality gold prospects led by an experienced leadership team with in-country experience. Kobo's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KRI". For more information, please visit www.koboresources.com .
Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information:
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, Kobo assumes no obligation and/or liability to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.
For further information:
Edward Gosselin
Chief Executive Officer and Director
1-418-609-3587
ir@kobores.com
Twitter: @KoboResources | LinkedIn: Kobo Resources Inc.