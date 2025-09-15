Kobo Resources Closes Second and Final Tranche of the Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Over $3.96 Million

Kobo Resources Inc. (" Kobo " or the " Company ") ( TSX.V: KRI ) is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche of its previously announced and upsized non-brokered private placement of units (the " Units ") for gross proceeds of $1,444,875 (the " Offering "). Under the second tranche of the Offering, 4,816,250 Units were issued at a price of $0.30 per Unit. Together with the first tranche of the Offering, for which closing occurred on September 10, the Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $3,961,354.80 under the Offering.

Edward Gosselin, CEO and Director of Kobo commented: "Again, we are extremely pleased with the overall interest of investors which have subscribed to our upsized non-brokered financing and the confidence placed in Kobo's exploration and project development strategy. Furthermore, LUSO Global Mining has participated in this second tranche of financing as well to maintain its 9.9% interest in the Company."

3L Capital and Integrity Capital Group (together, the " Advisors ") acted as financial advisors in connection with the Offering.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a " Common Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles its holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.55 per share until September 10, 2027.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to pursue its exploration initiatives initiated in H1-2025 and extend the known zones of mineralisation at its three main targets, the Road Cut Zone, Jagger Zone and Kadie Zone on the Kossou Gold Project, initiate preliminary metallurgical work and further develop its ongoing soil geochemical and trenching survey at Kossou as well as to enhance the geological exploration program on the Kotobi research permit and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Units were issued pursuant to the "accredited investor" exemption from the prospectus requirements in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions . The securities issued under the first tranche of the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period until January 13, 2026 in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company compensated certain finders by paying cash commissions equal to an aggregate amount of $15,120 and by issuing 50,400 broker warrants (the " Broker Warrants "). In addition, the Company paid advisory fees to the Advisors in an aggregate amount of $45,000 and issued 150,000 advisor warrants (together with the Broker Warrants, the " Compensation Warrants "). Each Compensation Warrant is exercisable until September 10, 2027, at an exercise price of $0.30 per share.

About Kobo Resources Inc.

Kobo Resources is a growth-focused gold exploration company with a compelling new gold discovery in Côte d'Ivoire, one of West Africa's most prolific and developing gold districts, hosting several multi-million-ounce gold mines. The Company's 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project is located approximately 20 km northwest of the capital city of Yamoussoukro and is directly adjacent to one of the region's largest gold mines with established processing facilities.

With over 18,500 metres of diamond drilling, nearly 5,900 metres of reverse circulation (RC) drilling, and 5,900 metres of trenching completed since 2023, Kobo has made significant progress in defining the scale and prospectivity of its Kossou's Gold Project . Exploration has focused on multiple high-priority targets within a 9+ km strike length of highly prospective gold-in-soil geochemical anomalies, with drilling confirming extensive mineralisation at the Jagger, Road Cut, and Kadie Zones. The latest phase of drilling has further refined structural controls on gold mineralisation, setting the stage for the next phase of systematic exploration and resource development.

Beyond Kossou , the Company is advancing exploration at its Kotobi Permit and is actively expanding its land position in Côte d'Ivoire with prospective ground, aligning with its strategic vision for long-term growth in-country. Kobo remains committed to identifying and developing new opportunities to enhance its exploration portfolio within highly prospective gold regions of West Africa. Kobo offers investors the exciting combination of high-quality gold prospects led by an experienced leadership team with in-country experience.

Kobo's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KRI". For more information, please visit www.koboresources.com .

For further information, please contact:
Edward Gosselin
Chief Executive Officer and Director
1-418-609-3587
ir@kobores.com

