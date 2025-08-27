Kobo Resources Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement

Kobo Resources Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

Kobo Resources Inc. (" Kobo " or the " Company ") ( TSX.V: KRI ) is pleased to announce that, due to strong investor demand, it has upsized its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (the " Offering ").

Edward Gosselin, CEO and Director of Kobo commented: " The successful completion of the Company's private placement and upsize represents an important milestone for Kobo, demonstrating the market's confidence in our team and in our 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project. Having the overwhelming support of existing and new shareholders, we can build on this foundation for aggressive growth at Kossou as we continue to develop our key assets and create value for all stakeholders . "Importantly, we are glad that Luso Global Mining, one of our key shareholders, is a participant in the financing and has elected to maintain its 9.9% interest. We are excited to build on our strategic partnership with Luso Global Mining as we expand our presence in Cote D'Ivoire through the Kossou Gold Project and explore future opportunities. "

The upsized Offering is for up to 13,899,902 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to approximately $4,169,970.60, increased from the previously announced 10,000,000 Units for gross proceeds of up to $3.0 million.

The Units will be issued pursuant to exemptions from the prospectus requirements in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (or, in Québec, Regulation 45-106 respecting Prospectus Exemptions ) (" NI 45-106 ").

Each Unit will be comprised of one Common Share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant (" Warrant "). Each whole Warrant will entitle its holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.55 per share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the first tranche of the Offering. The securities underlying the Units will be subject to a 4-month statutory hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to pursue its 2025 exploration plans as initiated in H1-2025 and extend the known zones of mineralisation at its three main targets, the Road Cut Zone, Jagger Zone and Kadie Zone on the Kossou Gold Project, initiate preliminary metallurgical work and further develop its ongoing soil geochemical and trenching survey at Kossou as well as to enhance the geological exploration program on the Kotobi research permit and other regional exploration targets, and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

Further to the upsize, closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about September 5, 2025 (the " Closing "), and is subject to certain closing conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Units, Common Shares and Warrants have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the "United States" or "U.S. persons" (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable U.S. state securities laws or compliance with an exemption from such registration requirements. This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

About Kobo Resources Inc.

Kobo Resources is a growth-focused gold exploration company with a compelling new gold discovery in Côte d'Ivoire, one of West Africa's most prolific and developing gold districts, hosting several multi-million-ounce gold mines. The Company's 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project is located approximately 20 km northwest of the capital city of Yamoussoukro and is directly adjacent to one of the region's largest gold mines with established processing facilities.

With over 18,500 metres of diamond drilling, nearly 5,900 metres of reverse circulation (RC) drilling, and 5,900 metres of trenching completed since 2023, Kobo has made significant progress in defining the scale and prospectivity of its Kossou's Gold Project . Exploration has focused on multiple high-priority targets within a 9+ km strike length of highly prospective gold-in-soil geochemical anomalies, with drilling confirming extensive mineralisation at the Jagger, Road Cut, and Kadie Zones. The latest phase of drilling has further refined structural controls on gold mineralisation, setting the stage for the next phase of systematic exploration and resource development.

Beyond Kossou , the Company is advancing exploration at its Kotobi Permit and is actively expanding its land position in Côte d'Ivoire with prospective ground, aligning with its strategic vision for long-term growth in-country. Kobo remains committed to identifying and developing new opportunities to enhance its exploration portfolio within highly prospective gold regions of West Africa. Kobo offers investors the exciting combination of high-quality gold prospects led by an experienced leadership team with in-country experience.

Kobo's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KRI". For more information, please visit www.koboresources.com .

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's ability to obtain requisite approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange for the Offering; the completion of the Offering, on the terms described herein or at all; the anticipated closing date for the Offering; the proposed use of proceeds; the completion of the Company's business objectives, and the timing, costs, and benefits thereof; development and exploration costs; and the Company's exploration program.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; The inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties; unanticipated costs and expenses; the delay or failure to receive requisite approvals; and other risk factors listed from time to time in our documents filed with Canadian Securities regulators on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements.

For further information, please contact:

Edward Gosselin
Chief Executive Officer and Director
1-418-609-3587
ir@kobores.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Kobo ResourcesKRI:CCTSXV:KRIPrecious Metals Investing
KRI:CC
Kobo Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Kobo Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Kobo Resources (TSXV:KRI)

Kobo Resources

Keep reading...Show less

Unlocking West Africa’s untapped gold potential with a focus on discovering near-surface mineable ounces.

Kobo Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $3.0 Million

Kobo Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $3.0 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kobo Resources Expands its Regional Footprint with a New Earn-In Agreement on the Prospective Yakassé Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire

Kobo Resources Expands its Regional Footprint with a New Earn-In Agreement on the Prospective Yakassé Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire

Kobo Resources Inc. (" Kobo" or the " Company ") ( TSX.V: KRI ) is pleased to announce it has entered into a new earn-in agreement as part of its broader regional exploration strategy to evaluate prospective gold bearing structural corridors in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250731071790/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kobo Resources Confirms Additional High-Grade Gold Mineralization at Kossou with 15.5 m at 2.3 g/t Au, incl. 8.3 m at 3.43 g/t Au; Outlines Next Phase of Exploration at Kossou

Kobo Resources Confirms Additional High-Grade Gold Mineralization at Kossou with 15.5 m at 2.3 g/t Au, incl. 8.3 m at 3.43 g/t Au; Outlines Next Phase of Exploration at Kossou

  • High-grade gold intercepts highlighted by 15.5 m at 2.30 g/t Au, incl. 8.3 m at 3.43 g/t Au at the Road Cut Zone
  • Initial drilling on the gap between Jagger and Road Cut Zone confirms target structure, warrants further testing
  • Current drill phase complete; Geological modelling and planning underway for 15,000 m drill program expected to begin in H2 2025

Kobo Resources Inc. (" Kobo" or the " Company ") ( TSX.V: KRI ) is pleased to report additional diamond drill results from the Road Cut Zone at its 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project (" Kossou ") in Côte d'Ivoire. Results from these holes continue to strengthen the Company's understanding of the key structural controls that define this prospective target area.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kobo Resources Launches Limited Edition Jersey to Support Village Communities Through Kobo Cup CSR Initiative

Kobo Resources Launches Limited Edition Jersey to Support Village Communities Through Kobo Cup CSR Initiative

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bringing Art, Youth, and Football Together: Kobo's Workshop in Kossou

Bringing Art, Youth, and Football Together: Kobo's Workshop in Kossou

Kobo Resources Inc. (TSX.V: KRI):

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250707763650/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar Drills 30.2m Grading 6.29g/t Gold in First Resource Conversion Holes at Ana Paula

Heliostar Drills 30.2m Grading 6.29g/t Gold in First Resource Conversion Holes at Ana Paula

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • 30.20m grading 6.29g/t gold from 195.8m
  • 14.75m grading 13.6g/t gold from 153.5m
  • 20.95m grading 6.67g/t gold from 113.5m
  • 12.20m grading 8.72g/t gold from 344.5m
  • Consistent gold mineralization at the western end of the High Grade Panel
  • First results from a 15,000 metre program continuing throughout 2025

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its first results from the current 15,000 metre drill program at its 100% owned Ana Paula project in Guerrero, Mexico. The program has the primary goal of converting inferred ounces to higher confidence classifications, as well as supporting the ongoing Feasibility Study and testing the next exploration targets around the Ana Paula deposit.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pre Feasibility Study

Pre Feasibility Study

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Pre Feasibility Study

Download the PDF here.

Armory Mining (CSE: ARMY)

Armory Mining Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement

Keep reading...Show less
Apollo Expands Project Team; Receives Drill Permit for Calico Silver Project

Apollo Expands Project Team; Receives Drill Permit for Calico Silver Project

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce a number of positive developments at its Calico Silver Project ("Calico" or the "Calico Project") located in San Bernardino County, California.

Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Radisson Files Technical Report for O'Brien Gold Project Preliminary Economic Assessment

Radisson Files Technical Report for O'Brien Gold Project Preliminary Economic Assessment

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS,OTC:RMRDF) (OTCQB: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 — Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for the O'Brien Gold Project ("O'Brien" or the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Québec. The report is titled "O'Brien Gold Project Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Québec, Canada." A copy of the technical report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

The O'Brien Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") describes a high value project based on the use of neighbouring milling facilities for the processing of mined material, reducing capital costs, development risk, and project footprint (see Radisson news release dated July 9, 2025). It represents a "snap-shot" study for the Project, utilizing the existing Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"), re-blocked with an updated cut-off yielding more ounces in more tonnes with good continuity at a lower average grade. An ongoing 50-60,000 metre drill program at the Project is currently delineating new gold mineralization outside the scope of the MRE and the initial mine design, including below the historic O'Brien mine workings.

Highlights of the PEA include:

  • After-tax Net Present Value at a 5% discount rate ("NPV5%") of $532 million, Internal Rate of Return of 48%, and payback of 2.0 years at US$2,550/oz gold ("Au").
  • Initial Capital Cost of $175 million and Life-of-Mine Sustaining Capital of $173 million.
  • Cash Cost1 of US$861/oz and All-In Sustaining Cost1 of US$1,059/oz including conceptual 30% toll milling margin on processing and G&A costs.
  • Extremely capital efficient with after-tax NPV5% to Initial Capital Cost ratio of 3.0 at US$2,550/oz Au.
  • 11-Year Mine Life with 740 koz mined and 647 koz recovered at 87% average recovery with a gravity-flotation-regrind-leach flowsheet.
  • 70 koz/annum average steady-state gold production (Years 2-8) at an average annual after-tax Free Cash Flow1 of $97 million.

The PEA was completed by Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC as lead consultant with specific responsibility for metallurgy, processing design, infrastructure and financial modelling. InnovExplo (a member of Norda Stelo Inc.) completed the mine design and mine scheduling, BBA Inc. were responsible for water management, surface facilities, and a review of the Project's environmental assessment procedure and permitting requirements, and SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. were responsible for the MRE.

Qualified Persons

Disclosure of a scientific or technical nature in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Mr. Richard Nieminen, P.Geo, (QC), a geological consultant for Radisson and a Qualified Person for purposes of NI 43-101. Mr. Nieminen is independent of Radisson and the O'Brien Gold Project.

The PEA is authored by Renée Barrette of Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC, the Qualified Person responsible for the preparation of the sections in the PEA on the Project's milling assessment, metallurgy, and the financial model which is based on capital costs, operating costs, and the mining cost provided by other parties; Mr. Luke Evans, M.Sc., P.Eng., ing, of SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd., the Qualified Person responsible for the preparation of the MRE at O'Brien; Mr. Marc R. Beauvais, P.Eng. of InnovExplo, a member of Norda Stelo Inc., the Qualified Person responsible for the sections in the PEA on the mine design and mine scheduling, and; Mr. Hugo Latulippe of BBA Inc., the Qualified Person responsible for the sections on permitting, environmental, social, water management and closure cost estimate in the PEA. Each of Ms. Barrette, Mr. Evans, Mr. Beauvais and Mr. Latulippe have reviewed and approved the technical information contained in the PEA in their area of expertise and are considered to be "independent" of Radisson and the O'Brien Gold Project for purposes of NI 43-101.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The Company has included various references in this document that constitute "specified financial measures" within the meaning of National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure of the Canadian Securities Administrators, such as, for example, Free Cash Flow, EBITDA, Total Cash Cost and All-In Sustaining Cost. None of these specified measures is a standardized financial measure under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and these measures might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Each of these measures are intended to provide additional information to the reader and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Certain non-IFRS financial measures used in this news release and common to the gold mining industry are defined below.

Total Cash Cost and Total Cash Cost per Ounce

Total Cash Cost is reflective of the cost of production. Total Cash Cost reported in the PEA include mining costs, processing & water treatment costs, general and administrative costs of the mine, off-site costs, refining costs, transportation costs and royalties. Total Cash Cost per Ounce is calculated as Total Cash Cost divided by payable gold ounces.

All-in Sustaining Cost (AISC) and AISC per Ounce

AISC is reflective of all of the expenditures that are required to produce an ounce of gold from operations. AISC reported in the PEA includes total cash costs, sustaining capital, expansion capital and closure costs, but excludes corporate general and administrative costs and salvage. AISC per Ounce is calculated as AISC divided by payable gold ounces.

Free Cash Flow (FCF)

FCF deducts capital expenditures from net cash provided by operating activities. Management believes this to be a useful indicator of our ability to operate without reliance on additional borrowing or usage of existing cash. Free cash flow is intended to provide additional information only and does not have any standardized definition under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The measure is not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operations as determined under IFRS. Other companies may calculate this measure differently.

About Ausenco

Ausenco is a global company redefining what's possible. The team is based out of 21 offices working across five continents to deliver services worldwide. Combining deep technical expertise with a 30-year track record, Ausenco delivers innovative, value-add consulting, studies, project delivery, asset operations and maintenance solutions to the minerals and metals and industrial sectors (www.ausenco.com).

About Radisson Mining

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O'Brien Gold Project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Québec. A July 2025 Preliminary Economic Assessment described a low cost and high value project with an 11-year mine life and significant upside potential based on the use of existing regional infrastructure. Indicated Mineral Resources are estimated at 0.58 million ounces (2.20 million tonnes at 8.2 g/t Au), with additional Inferred Mineral Resources estimated at 0.93 million ounces (6.67 million tonnes at 4.4 g/t Au). Please see the NI 43-101 "O'Brien Gold Project Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Québec, Canada" dated August 20, 2025, and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedarplus.ca for further details and assumptions relating to the O'Brien Gold Project.

For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:

Matt Manson
President and CEO
416.618.5885
mmanson@radissonmining.com

Kristina Pillon
Manager, Investor Relations
604.908.1695
kpillon@radissonmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements including, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the ability to execute the Company's plans relating to the O'Brien Gold Project as set out in the PEA; the Company's ability to complete its planned exploration and development programs; the absence of adverse conditions at the O'Brien Gold Project; the absence of unforeseen operational delays; the absence of material delays in obtaining necessary permits; the price of gold remaining at levels that render the O'Brien Gold Project profitable; the Company's ability to continue raising necessary capital to finance its operations; the ability to realize on the mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; assumptions regarding present and future business strategies, local and global geopolitical and economic conditions and the environment in which the Company operates and will operate in the future;, planned and ongoing drilling, the significance of drill results, the ability to continue drilling, the impact of drilling on the definition of any resource, and the ability to incorporate new drilling in an updated technical report and resource modelling; the Company's ability to grow the O'Brien Gold Project; the ability to negotiate and execute an arrangement with IAMGOLD related to the Doyon Mill on satisfactory terms or at all; and the ability to convert inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources.

Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is based on estimates of management of the Company, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the companies to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others; the risk that the O'Brien Gold Project will never reach the production stage (including due to a lack of financing); the Company's capital requirements and access to funding; changes in legislation, regulations and accounting standards to which the Company is subject, including environmental, health and safety standards, and the impact of such legislation, regulations and standards on the Company's activities; price volatility and availability of commodities; instability in the global financial system; the effects of high inflation, such as higher commodity prices; the risk of any future litigation against the Company; changes in project parameters and/or economic assessments as plans continue to be refined; the risk that actual costs may exceed estimated costs; geological, mining and exploration technical problems; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; risks relating to the drill results at O'Brien; the significance of drill results; and the ability of drill results to accurately predict mineralization. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the parties cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. The Company believes that this forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. The Company does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Please refer to the "Risks and Uncertainties Related to Exploration" and the "Risks Related to Financing and Development" sections of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis dated April 29, 2025 for the years ended December 31, 2024, and the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis dated May 28, 2025 for the three-months ended March 31, 2025, all of which are available electronically on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FORTUNE BAY PROVIDES UPDATE ON PARTNER-FUNDED URANIUM EXPLORATION IN SASKATCHEWAN

FORTUNE BAY PROVIDES UPDATE ON PARTNER-FUNDED URANIUM EXPLORATION IN SASKATCHEWAN

Airborne survey underway at The Woods; drilling at Murmac set to commence mid-September

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR,OTC:FTBYF) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its uranium exploration activities on the northern margin of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin (the "Basin"). Airborne geophysical survey is currently underway at The Woods Projects and a drill program at the Murmac Project is scheduled to commence in mid-September 2025 . These partner-funded initiatives provide the Company with significant discovery exposure in one of the world's premier uranium jurisdictions, complementing its core gold project portfolio.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Kobo Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Kobo Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

CoTec Holdings Corp. to Present at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference August 28th

Heliostar Drills 30.2m Grading 6.29g/t Gold in First Resource Conversion Holes at Ana Paula

Coelacanth Announces Q2 2025 Financial and Operating Results

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces Operations Update, Revised Reserve Report and Initial Resource Report

Related News

Gold Investing

Auric Mining Expands Portfolio with Strategic Mill Acquisition

Tech Investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. to Present at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference August 28th

Energy Investing

Coelacanth Announces Q2 2025 Financial and Operating Results

Energy Investing

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces Operations Update, Revised Reserve Report and Initial Resource Report

Cleantech Investing

Funding to Accelerate H2 and CO2 Commercialisation

lithium investing

CRML signs LOI Offtake Agreement with UCORE (DOD Funded)

uranium investing

Acquires Extensive Uranium and Rare Earth Portfolio

×