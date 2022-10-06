Life Science NewsInvesting News

Knight Therapeutics Inc., (TSX: GUD) ("Knight") a pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that its Brazilian affiliate, United Medical Ltd., has submitted a marketing authorization application for tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide to ANVISA, the Brazilian health regulatory agency, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT).

In September 2021, Knight entered into an exclusive supply and distribution agreement with Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), for the exclusive rights to distribute tafasitamab (sold as Monjuvi ® in the United States and Minjuvi ® in Europe), as well as pemigatinib (Pemazyre ® ), in Latin America.

"We are delighted to reach this key milestone for tafasitamab in Brazil," said Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Knight Therapeutics. "Upon approval, combination therapy with tafasitamab and lenalidomide will be an important new therapeutic option for eligible patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL in Brazil. We look forward to continuing to work with the support of our partner, Incyte, as we work towards regulatory submissions in additional countries in Latin America over the next year."

About Tafasitamab

Tafasitamab is a humanized Fc-modified cytolytic CD19 targeting immunotherapy. In 2010, MorphoSys licensed exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize tafasitamab from Xencor, Inc. Tafasitamab incorporates an XmAb ® engineered Fc domain, which mediates B-cell lysis through apoptosis and immune effector mechanism including Antibody-Dependent Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity (ADCC) and Antibody-Dependent Cellular Phagocytosis (ADCP).

In the United States, Monjuvi ® (tafasitamab-cxix) is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in combination with lenalidomide for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL not otherwise specified, including DLBCL arising from low grade lymphoma, and who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT). This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s).

In Europe, Minjuvi ® (tafasitamab) received conditional approval, in combination with lenalidomide, followed by Minjuvi monotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT).

Tafasitamab is being clinically investigated as a therapeutic option in B-cell malignancies in several ongoing combination trials.

Minjuvi ® and Monjuvi ® are registered trademarks of MorphoSys AG. Tafasitamab is co-marketed by Incyte and MorphoSys under the brand name Monjuvi ® in the U.S., and marketed by Incyte under the brand name Minjuvi ® in Region Europe, the United Kingdom and Canada. As part of its agreement with MorphoSys, Incyte received exclusive commercialization rights for tafasitamab outside the United States.

XmAb ® is a registered trademark of Xencor, Inc.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight's Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.gud-knight.com or www.sedar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 as filed on www.sedar.com . Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information or future events, except as required by law.

New Study Published in The New England Journal of Medicine Demonstrates Abbott's FreeStyle Libre® 2 System Has Positive Impacts on Glucose Levels and Quality of Life

  • Randomized clinical trial of Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 2 system compared to self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG) shows FreeStyle Libre 2 leads to significant reductions in glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) levels at 24 weeks in people with Type 1 diabetes and sub-optimal glycemic control 1
  • People using the FreeStyle Libre technology had average HbA1c levels a significant 0.5% lower than those using SMBG at the end of the study period 1
  • The FreeStyle Libre 2 system use was also linked to improvements in overall satisfaction and reduced burden associated with glucose monitoring 1

A new study published in The New England Journal of Medicine finds that for adults with Type 1 diabetes and sub-optimal glycemic control, Abbott's FreeStyle Libre ® 2 glucose monitoring system provided significant reductions in glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) compared to self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG), which were sustained for the study duration of 24 weeks.1 Use of the FreeStyle Libre 2 system was also linked to improvements in participant-reported quality of life outcomes, including overall satisfaction and reduction in burden associated with glucose monitoring.

FreeStyle Libre 2

After six months, people who used the FreeStyle Libre 2 system reduced their HbA1c levels by an average of 0.8% (8.7% to 7.9%). 1 Lowering HbA1c by this amount can decrease the risk of developing diabetes complication in the future. In comparison, people using SMBG reduced their HbA1c levels by an average of only 0.2% (8.5% to 8.3%). 1

HbA1c provides an estimate of average glucose levels over the preceding three months and is the standard measurement of glycemic control for people with diabetes. 2 Increased HbA1c is associated with a greater risk of developing complications related to diabetes, such as cardiovascular disease, kidney disease and eye problems. 3

"Continuous glucose monitoring has been a critical tool for people living with diabetes, both to avoid painful fingersticks and to help manage glucose levels," said study author Dr. Lalantha Leelarathna from the University of Manchester NHS Foundation Trust. "This data adds to the growing body of evidence that demonstrates the technology helps bring HbA1c levels closer to the target range, which ultimately decreases risks of further complications."

The trial included 156 people aged 16 years or older with Type 1 diabetes and HbA1c levels of 7.5% to 11%, none of whom had previously used continuous glucose sensing technology. For 24 weeks, half the participants were randomized to monitor their glucose with the FreeStyle Libre 2 system and the other half with SMBG.

The average HbA1c level of participants using the FreeStyle Libre 2 system was 0.3% lower at 12 weeks and 0.5% lower at 24 weeks, statistically significant compared to those using SMBG. FreeStyle Libre users also had a greater likelihood of reducing their HbA1c by a full percentage point by the end of the study period. They spent an additional 130 minutes per day with glucose levels in the target range (70-180 mg/dL) and 43 minutes per day less time with dangerously low glucose levels (

FreeStyle Libre 2 users also reported a positive impact on quality of life, captured by participant-reported answers to the Diabetes Treatment Satisfaction Questionnaire and the Glucose Monitoring Satisfaction Survey. At 24 weeks, these participants reported greater overall treatment satisfaction and reduced burden associated with glucose monitoring.

"This randomized study clearly illustrates the importance of continuous glucose monitoring for adults with Type 1 diabetes," said Dr. Mahmood Kazemi , chief medical officer for Abbott's diabetes care business. "This clinically-significant change in HbA1c levels shows FreeStyle Libre technology empowers people to make lifestyle decisions that improve their glucose control and, ultimately, may result in a reduction in diabetes-related health problems down the line."

The study is part of FLASH-UK, the first randomized clinical trial of the FreeStyle Libre 2 system compared to SMBG. It was led by a team at The University of Manchester together with investigators from eight centers in the United Kingdom ( Birmingham , Cambridge , Derby , Dorset , Ipswich , Manchester , Norwich and Portsmouth ) and funded by Diabetes UK. Abbott was not involved in the execution or funding of the study.

Abbott's FreeStyle Libre systems include a sensor, which is applied to the back of the upper arm for up to 14 days and continuously measures glucose, paired with a compatible smartphone app 4 or reader that display glucose readings. The FreeStyle Libre portfolio is the number one sensor-based glucose monitoring system in the world 5 , having changed the lives of more than 4 million people across more than 60 countries 6 by providing breakthrough technology that is accessible and affordable. 7

About Abbott:

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 113,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com , on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/ , on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews .

Indications and Important Safety Information

FreeStyle Libre 2 system : Failure to use FreeStyle Libre 2 system as instructed in labeling may result in missing a severe low or high glucose event and/or making a treatment decision, resulting in injury. If glucose alarms and readings do not match symptoms or expectations, use a fingerstick value from a blood glucose meter for treatment decisions. Seek medical attention when appropriate or contact Abbott at 855-632-8658 or FreeStyleLibre.us for safety info.

References

1 Leelarathna L, Evans M, Neupane S, et al. (2022) Intermittently Scanned Continuous Glucose Monitoring for Type 1 Diabetes. New England Journal of Medicine, Oct. 5 , DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa2205650
2 World Health Organization. Use of Glycated Hemoglobin (HbA1C) in the Diagnosis of Diabetes Mellitus: Abbreviated Report of a WHO Consultation Published. 2011. p. 2, Glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) for the diagnosis of diabetes. Available online at: https://www.who.int/diabetes/publications/report-hba1c_2011.pdf . Last accessed April 2022 .
3 Sherwani SI, Khan HA, Ekhzaimy, et al. Significance of HbA1c Test in Diagnosis and Prognosis of Diabetic Patients. Biomarker Insights 2016:11 95–104 doi: 10.4137/BMI.S38440
4 The app is only compatible with certain mobile devices and operating systems. Please check our website for more information about device compatibility before using the app.
5 Data on file, Abbott Diabetes Care. Data based on the number of users worldwide for the FreeStyle Libre portfolio compared to the number of users for other leading personal use, sensor-based glucose monitoring systems.
6 Data on file. Abbott Diabetes Care.
7 Based on a comparison of list prices of the FreeStyle Libre portfolio versus competitor CGM systems available worldwide. The actual cost to patients may or may not be lower than other CGM systems, depending on local reimbursement, if any.

Danaher Releases 2022 Sustainability Report and Announces New Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Target

- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) (the "Company"), the global science and technology innovator, today published its 2022 Sustainability Report which highlights the progress of the Company's sustainability program. Danaher also announced it has set a new goal to reduce its absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50.4% by 2032, compared to a baseline year of 2021—aligning to the prevailing climate science goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

"Every day across Danaher, we work to positively impact the world around us in meaningful ways," said Rainer Blair , President and Chief Executive Officer. "We feel a strong sense of responsibility to exceed the expectations of our stakeholders across the many facets of sustainability, and within this challenge we see tremendous opportunity to help all our stakeholders Realize Life's Potential . Thanks to the driving force of the Danaher Business System, we have made notable progress across our sustainability endeavors this year and are excited to set our future ambitions even higher."

Seasonal Affective Disorder Is Now a Recognized Diagnosis in the CMS Tabular Index, Accessible to Prescribers Oct. 1, 2022

CMS Issues New Clarification on ICD-10 Coding for SAD

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") is continuing its commitment to improving lives with the announcement of modifications within the Tabular Index, specifically for the prevention and treatment of SAD from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Now, all appropriate codes have been combined into a bundle for SAD which allows healthcare professionals to further clarify a diagnosis in an easy-to-understand index tab and send all diagnoses for SAD to one simple code: F33. This achievement helps further define SAD as a recognizable condition that may be diagnosed and appropriately treated.

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2022 before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, and will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance, as well as future expectations. To listen, call (844) 200-6205 within the U.S. or (929) 526-1599 outside the U.S. The access code is 406803. You may also listen to the call live on the "Investors" section of our website, www.thermofisher.com . The earnings press release and related information can be found in that section of our website under "Earnings Results." A replay of the call will be available under "News and Events" through Friday, November 11, 2022.

Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Credit Suisse 31 st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 10 th , 2022 at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. Jennifer Taubert, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Pharmaceuticals will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 12:50 p.m. (Eastern Time).

This audio webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com .

SALIX PHARMACEUTICALS APPLAUDS IMPLEMENTATION OF K76.82 - A NEW ICD-10 CODE FOR HEPATIC ENCEPHALOPATHY

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Launch of New Code Coincides with Liver Awareness Month, a Time to Make Liver Health a National Health Care Priority

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, ("Salix"), one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) and liver diseases and disorders, announced today, their endorsement of the implementation of K76.82, an ICD-10 code from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for hepatic encephalopathy (HE), a complication of cirrhosis that affects the brain. According to recent data, hospitalized patients readmitted within 30 days with HE have a 20% 1-year mortality rate. 1

