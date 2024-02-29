Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Knight Therapeutics Announces Launch of Minjuvi® in Brazil

Knight Therapeutics Inc., (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today the launch of Minjuvi ® (tafasitamab) by its Brazilian affiliate, United Medical Ltda. Minjuvi ® is indicated in combination with lenalidomide, followed by Minjuvi ® monotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), including DLBCL arising from low grade lymphoma, and who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT).

DLBCL, the most common subtype of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, presents an aggressive clinical profile. Although a significant number of patients can be cured with standard front-line therapy, many will exhibit refractory disease or relapse following an initial response and are ineligible to transplant. These patients face a very poor prognosis and need novel treatment option to improve their outcomes 1 .

According to NCCN Guidelines, Minjuvi ® is listed as one of the preferred 2 nd line treatments for DLBCL patients who are ineligible for transplantation 2 . The marketing authorization was based on the data from L-MIND study, an open label, multicenter, single arm Phase 2 trial. The primary endpoint results showed an objective response rate (ORR) of 60%, which includes a complete response rate (CR) of 43% and a disease control rate (DCR) of 75% 3 .

"The launch of Minjuvi ® brings a new treatment option to relapsed or refractory non-transplant eligible DLBCL adult patients due to its innovative characteristics and proven efficacy, with a reasonable safety profile," said Dr Guilherme Perini, hematologist specialized in Lymphomas at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein. "Minjuvi ® will improve patients' standard of care and it is a highly anticipated therapy for our patients," added Dr Perini.

In September 2021, Knight entered into a supply and distribution agreement with Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY), for the exclusive rights to distribute pemigatinib (Pemazyre ® ) as well as tafasitamab (sold as Monjuvi ® in the United States and Minjuvi ® in Europe) in Latin America. In July 2023, ANVISA (Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária) granted Market Authorization for Minjuvi ® under the rare disease designation according to Resolution RDC 205/2017. Additionally, in October 2023, Knight received pricing approval for Minjuvi ® from the Drugs Market Regulation Chamber ("CMED").

"In line with Knight's commitment to advancing healthcare in Latin America, we are excited to launch Minjuvi in Brazil, an innovative treatment option for addressing a current unmet medical need," said Samira Sakhia, Knight Therapeutics President and CEO.

"Knight's team in Brazil is thrilled to make Minjuvi ® available to health care professionals and centers, improving DLBCL patient care in the country," said Cristiane Coelho, Knight Therapeutics Brazil General Manager.

About Tafasitamab (Minjuvi ® )

Tafasitamab is a humanized Fc-modified cytolytic CD19 targeting immunotherapy. In 2010, MorphoSys licensed exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize tafasitamab from Xencor, Inc. In 2024, Incyte was assigned such license and now exclusively holds such rights. Tafasitamab incorporates an XmAb ® engineered Fc domain, which mediates B-cell lysis through apoptosis and immune effector mechanism including Antibody-Dependent Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity (ADCC) and Antibody-Dependent Cellular Phagocytosis (ADCP).

In the United States, Monjuvi ® (tafasitamab-cxix) is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in combination with lenalidomide for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL not otherwise specified, including DLBCL arising from low grade lymphoma, and who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT). This indication has received accelerated approval based on the overall response rate. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of the clinical benefit in confirmatory trial(s). Please see the U.S. full Prescribing Information for Monjuvi for important safety information.

In Europe, Minjuvi ® (tafasitamab) received conditional marketing authorization, in combination with lenalidomide, followed by Minjuvi monotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT).

Tafasitamab is being clinically investigated as a therapeutic option in B-cell malignancies in several ongoing combination trials. Its safety and efficacy for these investigational indications have not been established in pivotal trials.

Minjuvi ® and Monjuvi ® are registered trademarks of Incyte. Tafasitamab is marketed under the brand name Monjuvi ® in the U.S. and under the brand name Minjuvi ® in Europe, the United Kingdom and Canada.

XmAb ® is a registered trademark of Xencor, Inc.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight's Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.knighttx.com or www.sedarplus.ca .

Forward-Looking Statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc.

This document may contain forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022 as filed on www.sedarplus.ca . Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information or future events, except as required by law.

References:

  1. Araújo, G et al. (2023). Landscape of Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) in Brazilian Public Healthcare System (SUS). 2023-11, ISPOR Europe 2023, Copenhagen, Denmark. Value in Health, Volume 26, Issue 11, S2 (December 2023). Available at https://www.ispor.org/docs/default-source/euro2023/postereph246131853-pdf.pdf?sfvrsn=17d37f1a_0
  2. National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Guidelines. B-Cell Lymphomas dated January 18, 2024. Accessible at: Treatment by Cancer Type (nccn.org)
  3. Duell, J et al. (2021). Long-term outcomes from the Phase II L-MIND study of tafasitamab (MOR208) plus lenalidomide in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Haematologica. 2021 Sep 1;106(9):2417-2426. doi: 10.3324/haematol.2020.275958

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Knight Therapeutics Inc.
Samira Sakhia Arvind Utchanah
President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
T: 514.484.4483 T. +598.2626.2344
F: 514.481.4116
Email: IR@knighttx.com Email: IR@knighttx.com
Website: www.knighttx.com Website: www.knighttx.com

Cleo Diagnostics

Appendix 4D and Half Yearly Accounts

Cleo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:COV) (Cleo, or the Company) is bringing to market a simple blood test for the accurate and early diagnosis of ovarian cancer, using its novel patented CXCL10 biomarker. Cleo's first test - AdnexaSureTM is designed to distinguish benign from malignant growths and will be compatible with standard diagnostic laboratory workflows worldwide.

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Present at TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference on March 6, 2024

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer, will present at the TD Cowen Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 9:10 a.m. (EST).

You can access the webcast of the presentation via the Investors section of our website, www.thermofisher.com .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Knight Therapeutics Inc. Celebrates its First Decade of Success

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that it is marking its 10-year anniversary, and celebrating a decade of expansion and growth.

Since its inception on February 28, 2014, Knight has delivered significant milestones and made progress on its strategy of building a profitable pan-American (ex US) company commercializing both innovative and branded generic pharmaceuticals products and talented people.

Key Accomplishments:

  1. Built a Unique Platform in Canada & Latin America

    Knight has invested over $925 million to build its unique pan-American (ex US) platform of innovative and branded generic pharmaceuticals. Today, Knight has over 700 talented employees operating in Canada and 10 Latin American markets. Knight is a fully integrated company with capabilities spanning regulatory, quality, pharmacovigilance, compliance, medical, market access, marketing, sales and supply chain in all 11 countries, as well as branded generic development and manufacturing capabilities in Argentina.

  2. Delivered Profitable Growth

    Knight has delivered consecutive years of record revenues since 2014 and EBITDA since 2019. As at Q3-23, Knight delivered trailing twelve months revenue of over $335 million and adjusted EBITDA of over $61 million representing a respective CAGR of 22.7% and 20.7% since the 100% acquisition of Grupo Biotoscana in 2020.

  3. Partner of Choice

    Knight has a platform which offers a one-stop-shop solution for biotech and pharmaceutical companies seeking a commercialization partner in our 11 territories. Since the completion of the acquisition of Biotoscana, Knight has entered into 11 new partnerships for 13 innovative and branded generic products.

  4. Strong Pipeline Expected to Deliver Over $120 Million in Peak Revenues

    Knight has assembled a strong pipeline across our territories of 17 products which include products in early launch or in various stages of development. The products are projected to be launched by 2028 and Knight has advanced the pipeline with the submission of 8 of these products for regulatory approval in at least one country.

When reflecting on Knight's accomplishments since founding, Jonathan Ross Goodman, Knight's Executive Chairman, said "We are doing exactly what we said we would do in 2014 – we built a fabulous pharmaceutical company with talented motivated Knights delivering pharmaceuticals to Canadians and Latin Americans. During these 10 years, we have generated $379 million 1 and we will continue to strengthen on our platform and bring shareholder value."

"I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished to date and I am excited about the future achievements that we will deliver to all of our stakeholders. None of this would be possible without the fantastic team that we have in place across all our countries. Their unwavering commitment and dedication to serving patients have been instrumental in shaping Knight as the partner of choice for Canada and Latin America," said Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight's Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.knighttx.com or www.sedarplus.ca .

Forwa rd-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed on www.sedarplus.ca . Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION FOR KNIGHT:

Investor Contact:
Knight Therapeutics Inc.
Samira Sakhia Arvind Utchanah
President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
T: 514.484.4483 T. +598.2626.2344
F: 514.481.4116
Email: IR@knighttx.com Email: IR@knighttx.com
Website: www.knighttx.com Website: www.knighttx.com

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Orchestra BioMed Presents New Data Showing Sustained Clinically Meaningful Reduction in 24-Hour Ambulatory Systolic Blood Pressure in Hypertensive Pacemaker Patients Treated with AVIM Therapy for Over 3 Years

  • 8.9 mmHg mean reduction in 24-Hour ambulatory systolic blood pressure at average of 3.6 years from initiation of AVIM therapy in patients who participated in the MODERATO II study
  • Orchestra BioMed is actively enrolling patients in the BACKBEAT pivotal study of AVIM therapy in hypertensive pacemaker patients

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBIO, "Orchestra BioMed" or the "Company"), a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships, today announced the presentation of new data demonstrating the long-term effect of atrioventricular interval modulation ("AVIM") therapy (also known as BackBeat CNT™) on generating clinically-meaningful reductions in 24-hour ambulatory systolic blood pressure ("aSBP") in pacemaker-indicated patients with uncontrolled hypertension despite the use of antihypertensive medications. The data were presented by Avi Fischer, M.D., Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs and Innovation of Orchestra BioMed in a scientific session at the Innovation in Cardiovascular Interventions ("ICI") 2024 Meeting.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bausch Health Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results

  • Fourth-Quarter revenues of $2.41 billion, up 10% on a Reported basis and up 4% on an Organic 1 basis
  • Full-Year revenues of $8.76 billion, up 8% on a Reported basis and 7% on an Organic 1 basis
  • Full-Year revenue growth in Salix, International, Solta and Bausch + Lomb segments on both a Reported and Organic 1 basis
  • GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Bausch Health Companies Inc. of $39 million for the quarter and $592 million for the year
  • Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Bausch Health Companies Inc. 1 of $869 million for the quarter, up 6%, and $3.0 billion for the year, in line with prior year

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) ("Bausch Health" the "Company," "we" or "our") today announced its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results

"I am pleased that we delivered against the financial guidance we established at the beginning of 2023. During the year, we made meaningful progress in driving performance across each of our business segments, continued to focus on our balance sheet and liquidity, and made significant progress on our key R&D initiatives, all helping to position the Company for continued growth and performance. We are excited about the positive momentum in our business as we enter 2024 and will continue to prioritize advancing our pipeline, investing in initiatives to continue to drive growth, and positioning the Company for long-term success," said Thomas J. Appio, Chief Executive Officer, Bausch Health.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Knight Therapeutics Announces Regulatory Submission of Fostamatinib in Brazil

Knight Therapeutics Inc., (TSX: GUD) ("Knight") a pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that its Brazilian affiliate, United Medical Ltda., has submitted a marketing authorization application to ANVISA, the Brazilian health regulatory agency, for fostamatinib for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment. Knight has previously submitted marketing authorization applications for fostamatinib in Colombia and Mexico.

"This submission of fostamatinib demonstrates Knight's continued execution of our strategy of leveraging our solid platform and expertise to bring innovative therapies for important unmet healthcare needs in Latin America," said Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Knight Therapeutics Inc.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×