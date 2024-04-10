Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

When Will Copper Go Up? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

CleanTech Lithium - CEOL Applications

Operational and Financial Update

Canadian North Resources Inc. Provides an Update on its Metallurgical Testing Programs at the Ferguson Lake Project

Edison Lithium: Transitioning to Sodium-ion Battery Technology

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Elixir Energy

EXR:AU

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Rare Earths Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

Nickel Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Klondike Silver Announces Private Placement

Klondike Silver Announces Private Placement

Klondike Silver Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX.V: KS) The Company announces that it is raising up to $1,500,000 through a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) of up to 30,000,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable for a period of 5 years from the closing at a price of $0.05 per share in year one and two then $0.08 per share in years three, four and five. All Units are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance. Commissions may be paid on a portion of the funds raised. The Offering is subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") final acceptance.

The net proceeds will be used for advancing the Sandon B.C. project, located 138 KM north of the Trail B.C. smelter, and for general working capital.

None of the foregoing securities have been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”) or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) or persons in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of the foregoing securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Klondike Silver

  • Klondike’s Silvana Mine Silver Zinc Lead project is located in South Eastern B.C.
  • Klondike’s 114 square kilometer claim block is 138 km north of the Trail B.C. smelter.
  • Klondike Silver is exploring from underground, along the 9 km “Main Lode”. The “Main Lode” is the most prolific mineralized structure in the Slocan Mining Camp.
  • There are 13 past producing mines that are situated along the “Main Lode” which have produced 886,000 kg of silver, 95 million kg of zinc and 117 million kg lead so far. (source: BC MINFILE).
  • There are 67 past producing mines that are situated in Klondike Silver’s 114 square kilometer claim block. (source: BC MINFILE).

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

KLONDIKE SILVER CORP

“Thomas J. Kennedy”

CEO and Director

Additional information can be found on Klondike Silver’s website: www.klondikesilver.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed the content of this news release and therefore does not accept responsibility or liability for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may constitute “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, future work programs and objectives and expected results from such work programs. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; and other risks.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and the risks identified in the Company’s continuous disclosure record. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Source

tsxv:kstsxv stockssilver investingSilver Investing
KS:CA
The Conversation (0)

Endeavour Silver Announces First Drawdown on The Terronera Senior Secured Debt Facility

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce the first drawdown of $60 million of the $120 million senior secured debt facility (the " Debt Facility ") for the development of the Terronera Mine in Jalisco state, Mexico. The debt facility is provided by Société Générale and ING Bank N.V. and closed last year (see news release dated October 10, 2023 ). All references to dollars ($) in this news release are in United States dollars.

Construction of the Terronera mine is well underway and remains on track and has satisfied all conditions precedent to first draw. Key terms of the Debt Facility remain consistent with those previously announced in the Company's news release dated April 18, 2023 and the hedge contract terms have now been executed, further reducing financial risk in the project. The key terms of these contracts are as follows:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pan American Silver to Announce First Quarter 2024 Unaudited Results and Host Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 8

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (" Pan American ") will announce its unaudited results for the first quarter of 2024 after market close on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Pan American will also be holding its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Shareholders Meeting") the same day at 3:00 pm PT.

First Quarter 2024 Unaudited Results Conference Call and Webcast

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Endeavour Silver Delivers Strong Production in Q1 2024

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to report first quarter 2024 production of 1,460,006 silver ounces (oz) and 10,133 gold oz, for silver equivalent (1) ("AgEq") production of 2.3 million oz.

"Across our portfolio, the operations performed largely in-line with our expectations to deliver our annual production guidance of 8.1- 8.8 million silver equivalent ounces in 2024," commented Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer. "The infrastructure upgrades in pumping and ventilation have stabilized production at Guanacevi, and the impact from these improvements is being realized by our strong start to the year. Gold and silver prices have strengthened considerably, which will improve future revenues. I look forward to building upon the success of this quarter."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rows of silver bars with two lying on top of them.

ASX Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

As a precious metal, silver is often compared to gold, and similarly holds an important role in the production of jewellery and as a safe-haven investment. However, silver also has increasing industrial uses.

In addition to its applications in jewellery and silverware, the white metal is becoming important for its use in the energy transition, specifically for its conductive capacity, which makes it particularly useful in the production of photovoltaic panels. It also has a wide array of uses in the production of electronics, automobiles, medicine and photography.

Despite its important role, silver is still largely a secondary metal, being mined as a by-product of lead, gold, zinc and copper. There are, however, several Australian companies that have put silver first.

Keep reading...Show less

Fortuna reports strong gold equivalent production of 112,543 ounces in the first quarter of 2024

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) reports strong gold and gold equivalent production for the first quarter of 2024 from its five operating mines in West Africa and Latin America. Gold and silver production for the quarter was 89,678 ounces and 1.1 million ounces, respectively, or 112,543 gold equivalent ounces 1 including lead and zinc by-products.

Fortuna reiterates its 2024 annual production guidance range of 343 to 385 thousand ounces of gold and 4.0 to 4.7 million ounces of silver or between 457 and 497 thousand ounces of gold equivalent ounces 2 , including lead and zinc by-products (refer to Fortuna news release dated January 18, 2024 ). All amounts expressed in this news release are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pan American Silver reports additional high-grade drill results from the La Colorada Skarn project

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") releases results from the ongoing infill and geotechnical drill program at its La Colorada Skarn project in Zacatecas, Mexico (the "La Colorada Skarn"). Eight new drill holes totaling 8,101 metres returned additional wide intercepts from the 902 mineralized zone of the western part of the La Colorada Skarn. Drill hole U-121-22 returned the highest-grade interval to date with 22.50 metres at 1,435 g/t Ag, 31.93% Pb and 20.49% Zn .

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240407764983/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Extension of Previously Announced Private Placement

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Announces Director Resignation

1844 Receives Final Payment for Sale of Lac Arsenault Project

Lancaster Resources Acquires Piney Lake Gold Property

Related News

Gold Investing

Westgold and Karora to Merge in AU$1.23 Billion Deal, Unlocking Value in Australian Mining Sector

Tech Investing

Charbone Hydrogen Announces First Shipment of Green Hydrogen Storage Equipment Ready for Delivery to Flagship Quebec Project

Battery Metals Investing

NextSource Materials Provides Development Update on Battery Anode Facility in Mauritius Freeport Zone

Base Metals Investing

Ascendant Reports Significant Metallurgical Improvements at Its Lagoa Salgada VMS Project, Portugal

Copper Investing

Far Northern Resources Limited (ASX: FNR) – Admission and Quotation

Nickel Investing

MT Survey Outlines Large Undrilled Conductive Anomalies and an Extensive Host Horizon at BAGB

Uranium Investing

Uranium Price Update: Q1 2024 in Review

×