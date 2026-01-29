Klarna to Publish Q4 2025 Earnings on February 19, 2026

Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, will publish its Q4 2025 earnings on its investor relations website ( investors.klarna.com ) on Thursday, February 19, 2026, before market open. Klarna will host an earnings webcast to discuss the financial results at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day.
Shareholders and other interested participants can register to attend the webcast here . A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the webcast.
Klarna is partnering with Say Technologies to give shareholders the opportunity to submit questions directly to the company ahead of the call. Verified shareholders can submit and upvote questions, with a selection to be answered live by Klarna CEO and co-founder Sebastian Siemiatkowski and CFO Niclas Neglen during the earnings call.
Shareholders can access the Q&A portal at app.saytechnologies.com/klarna-2025-q4 from 8:30 a.m. ET on February 11 until 8:30 a.m. ET on February 18. Access is available exclusively to verified Klarna shareholders through Say's secure verification process. Shareholders whose shares are held outside the U.S. or through an account that cannot connect via Plaid may require up to two business days for verification. For support, shareholders can contact support@saytechnologies.com .
For additional information, visit investors.klarna.com .
Category: Investor News
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260129466460/en/