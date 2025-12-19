Klarna Partners With Coinbase to Add Stablecoin to Funding Mix

Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, has partnered with Coinbase to add stablecoin funding to its broad range of traditional sources of funding, which include consumer deposits, long-term loans and short-dated commercial paper. The digital bank plans to raise short-term funding from institutional investors denominated in USDC utilizing Coinbase's digitally native infrastructure.

Adding a USDC-denominated funding source enables Klarna to access USD-like funding directly, tapping into a new pool of institutional investors.

"This is an exciting first step into a new way to raise funding," said Niclas Neglén, Chief Financial Officer, Klarna, "Stablecoin connects us to an entirely new class of institutional investors, and gives us the potential to diversify our funding sources in ways that simply weren't possible a few years ago. This is just the beginning of how digital assets can work alongside our traditional funding sources."

Klarna chose Coinbase for this initiative for its proven track record in the space it currently powers crypto infrastructure for more than 260 businesses globally.

This avenue for using stablecoin for funding is still in development and is separate from Klarna's consumer- and merchant-focused crypto and stablecoin endeavors which it will embark on with continued pace in 2026.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial performance, business strategy, growth objectives, market opportunities, operational plans, including the implementation of stablecoin, a crypto wallet, or other crypto offerings, the timing of their availability to our consumers and their anticipated features and benefits. Words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "could," "estimate," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to:

  • Our ability to retain and grow consumer and merchant relationships;
  • Competition and technological developments;
  • Regulatory compliance and licensing requirements;
  • Our ability to achieve expected benefits from our funding arrangements;
  • Credit risk management and funding availability;
  • General economic conditions and market volatility; and
  • Our ability to expand into new markets and products.

Forward-looking statements reflect our views as of the date of this release and are based on information currently available to us. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and should review the risk factors in our filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of risks.

Category: Partnership News

Media contact:
press@klarna.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Klarna GroupKLARNYSE:KLARFintech Investing
KLAR
The Conversation (0)
Rio Tinto to develop BioIron R&D facility in Western Australia to test low-carbon steelmaking

Rio Tinto to develop BioIron R&D facility in Western Australia to test low-carbon steelmaking

Rio Tinto will invest US$143 million (A$215 million) to develop a research and development facility in Western Australia to further assess the effectiveness of its low-carbon ironmaking process, BioIron TM , to support decarbonising the global steel value chain. The development of the BioIron... Keep Reading...
Long-term future for New Zealand's Tiwai Point aluminium smelter secured with new power deals

Long-term future for New Zealand's Tiwai Point aluminium smelter secured with new power deals

New Zealand Aluminium Smelters (NZAS) has signed 20-year electricity arrangements that secure the future of the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter to continue competitively producing high-purity, low-carbon metal, backed by a diversified mix of renewable electricity from New Zealand's South Island.... Keep Reading...
Rio Tinto and BHP collaborate on battery-electric haul truck trials in the Pilbara

Rio Tinto and BHP collaborate on battery-electric haul truck trials in the Pilbara

In an industry first, Rio Tinto and BHP will collaborate on the testing of large battery-electric haul truck technology in the Pilbara, Western Australia, to accelerate the potential for its future deployment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:... Keep Reading...
Rio Tinto releases first quarter production results

Rio Tinto releases first quarter production results

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said: "We have been deeply affected by the loss of four Diavik colleagues and two airline crew members in a plane crash in January. This tragedy has strengthened our resolve to never be complacent about safety. "We delivered stable operating results in... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

CoTec Investment MagIron Secures State of Minnesota Iron Ore Mining Leases

More high grade gold intercepts at BMT3 in Boundiali

SHP Secures 25km Copper-Gold Corridor in Sweden

High Copper Anomalies Show Deeper Potential at Warrego East

Related News

Silver Outlook: World Edition

silver investing

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Silver Outlook: Australia Edition

Critical Metals Investing

Australia Joins Global Pact to Secure Critical Mineral Supply Chains

Energy Investing

Trump Media Strikes US$6 Billion Merger With TAE Technologies to Enter Fusion Energy

Uranium Investing

Denison, Skyharbour Finalize Saskatchewan Uranium Joint Venture Deal

Tech Investing

CoTec Investment MagIron Secures State of Minnesota Iron Ore Mining Leases