Homeland Nickel Engages Investor Relations Consultant

(TheNewswire)
Toronto, Ontario March 24, 2026 TheNewswire - Homeland Nickel Inc. ("Homeland" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SHL, OTC: SRCGF), is pleased to announce it has retained GRA Enterprises LLC DBA National Inflation Association ("NIA") to provide investor relations services (the "Services") for an initial term of six (6) months and for additional terms of up to (12) twelve months as agreed to mutually by NIA and Homeland. NIA's services commence on March 18th, 2026, subject to regulatory approval by the TSXV.
NIA and its affiliates may from time to time, acquire or dispose of securities of the Company through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant. NIA is at arms length from Homeland and has no other relationship with the Company, except those services that are pursuant to the Services agreement.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Stephen Balch, President & CEO
Phone: 905-407-9586
Email: steve@beci.ca
About Homeland Nickel
Homeland Nickel is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on critical metal resources with nine nickel projects in Oregon, United States and copper and gold projects in Newfoundland, Canada. The Company holds a significant portfolio of mining securities including 442 thousand shares of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (TSX-V: CNC), 9.960 million shares of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: NOB), 11.447 million shares of Benton Resources Inc. (TSX-V: BEX), 81,150 shares of Vinland Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: VLD) and 2.761 million shares of Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (TSX-V: MTT). Homeland Nickel's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SHL". More detailed information can be found on the Company's website at:
http://www.homelandnickel.com
Cautionary Statement
This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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