Klarna Partners With Bolt to Grow 'Pay in Full' for Rides and Scooters

Klarna, the global digital bank and payments provider, has partnered with Bolt, the European shared mobility platform, to bring Klarna's payment options directly into the Bolt app. Across Sweden, Germany, Finland and Norway, users can now pay for car rides and scooters with Klarna, with car rentals also available in Germany.

The integration is built on tokenised payments, allowing users to pay through their stored credentials without re-entering details for each trip. In all four markets, customers can choose to pay in full or pay monthly with Klarna.

The rollout is already underway, with full availability across all four markets expected by the end of June 2026.

The partnership brings together two of Europe's largest consumer platforms: Bolt serves more than 200 million customers across over 50 countries, while Klarna has over 119 million active users worldwide. For Klarna, it deepens a growing presence in everyday, high-frequency spending, placing the company at the point of payment for some of the most routine decisions people make in cities, alongside its reach in retail and travel.

"Bolt is where millions of people in our markets decide how to get around each day, and that is exactly where Klarna wants to be," said Björn Bryngelson, Head of Nordics at Klarna. "We are building Klarna into the moments that make up daily life, and few things are more everyday than how you move around your city."

"Whether it's getting to work, meeting friends or catching a train, people use Bolt to get around every day. Paying for those journeys should be just as simple. By adding Klarna, we're giving our customers another convenient way to pay for the transport services they use most often," said Kaspar Loog, Commerce and Payments Group Product Manager at Bolt.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial performance, business strategy, growth objectives and market opportunities. Words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "could," "estimate," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements reflect our views as of the date of this release and are based on information currently available to us. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and should review the risk factors in our filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of risks.

About Bolt

Bolt is a shared mobility platform that has operations in over 50 countries and 850 cities and provides shared mobility services, including ride-hailing, scooter and e-bike rental and car rental to over 200 million customers. More than 4.5 million drivers use the Bolt platform around the world. The company seeks to accelerate the transition from owned cars to shared mobility, offering better alternatives for every use case.

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 118 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. More than one million retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com .

Category: Partnership News

press@klarna.com

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