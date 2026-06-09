Klarna Launches High-Yield Savings Account, Turning Everyday Spend Into Everyday Savings

FDIC-insured accounts with no minimum deposit, no monthly fees, direct deposit, and interest rates above 3% APY¹, available directly in the Klarna app and provided and held by WebBank, member FDIC.
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Klarna Savings accounts are now available in the U.S.
Klarna already sits at the center of everyday spending for tens of millions of Americans, with a proven track record. Savings is a natural next step, and one Klarna has already taken in Europe, where consumers have entrusted the company with over $12.3 billion in deposits across eleven markets. Now, Americans can access that same expertise through an FDIC-insured savings account.
Klarna Savings accounts let those same consumers put idle money to work in the same app, automatically, without switching platforms. Accounts can be opened in minutes, and built-in tools like round-ups, scheduled transfers, and savings goals make it easy to grow money in the background.
"The average American earns less than half a percent on their savings, not because better options don't exist, but because their bank hasn't had to compete," said Sebastian Siemiatkowski, co-founder and CEO at Klarna. "Klarna is already where millions of Americans manage their everyday spending. Now it's where they save too."
Together with Klarna balance and the Klarna Card, Klarna Savings accounts create one place to manage the full picture of everyday financial life.
Notes to editors:
- Klarna Savings accounts sit in the financial hub inside the Klarna app.
- APYs starting at 3.28% APY¹ reflects the total interest earned over one year, including compounding.
- ¹Annual Percentage Yield (APY) accurate as of June 9, 2026 and subject to change. Membership required to receive and maintain APY boost. Membership APY Boost only applies to balances up to $50,000. Excess balances earn the base interest rate. Fees may reduce earnings. Deposits in your Savings account are held at WebBank, Member FDIC. Klarna is not an FDIC-insured bank and deposit insurance only covers the failure of WebBank. Your deposits in the savings account are eligible for pass-through deposit insurance coverage if certain conditions are satisfied. See Account disclosures for current rates.
About Klarna
Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 119 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. More than one million retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com .
Category: Investor News
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