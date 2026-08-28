Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski Acquires 692,506 Shares for $10 Million

Klarna Group plc (NYSE: KLAR) today discloses the following transaction by its Chief Executive Officer, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 4.
Sebastian Siemiatkowski, through an associated entity, purchased 692,506 ordinary shares on August 26, 2026, at an aggregate consideration of $9,949,171.94.
The Form 4 filing for the transaction is available on the SEC's EDGAR database at www.sec.gov .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains factual descriptions of disclosed securities transactions. It does not constitute a profit forecast or guidance of any kind. Investors should review the risk factors in Klarna's filings with the SEC for a complete discussion of risks.
About Klarna
Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 120 million global active Klarna users and 3.8 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. Over 1.2 million retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Apple, Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com.
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