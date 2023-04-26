Battery MetalsInvesting News

Kiplin Metals Seeks Geophysical Permits for the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project in Saskatchewan

Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSX-V: KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") is pleased to declare that its consultants, Grander Exploration, will be applying for the required exploration permits for the Company's summer geophysical program at the Cluff Lake Road (CLR) uranium project in northwestern Saskatchewan.

The CLR property belonging to the Company is encircled by F3 ("F3") Uranium Corp.'s (formerly Fission 3.0) high-profile Paterson Lake North (PLN) project. F3 announced the discovery of the JR high-grade uranium zone in November 2022, with reported intersections (refer to F3 press release dated Feb. 6, 2023) in drill hole PLN22-038, consisting of 11.0 meters averaging 4.20 percent triuranium octoxide, including a 4.5-meter interval averaging 9.8 percent U3O8, indicating the existence of the newest basement-hosted uranium deposit in Athabasca, similar to Fission Uranium Corp.'s Triple R uranium deposit.

Kiplin's summer program will encompass a minimum of 8 line-kilometres of Induced Polarization (IP) resistivity geophysical surveying, running roughly in an east-west direction. The Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment will be approached for the necessary permits, and the Company will initiate engagement and consultations with its indigenous partners and stakeholders, which will continue throughout the phases of permitting, exploration, and closure. The Company will provide updates on the scheduling of its permitting and work program as and when they are available.

Dr. Peter Born, PGeo, is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for and has approved the technical information contained in this release.

About Kiplin Metals Inc.
Kiplin Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company that aims to generate value for its shareholders by identifying and pursuing highly promising mineral exploration prospects. Our approach is to advance our projects from discovery to production, employing a vertically integrated strategy that enables us to deliver exceptional shareholder value throughout the entire mining process life-cycle.

Kiplin Mine

Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project. Kiplin Metals has the right to earn a one-hundred percent interest in the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project (the "CLR Project"). The CLR Project covers ~531 ha in the southwestern Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, where several new discoveries have been made, including the Arrow and Triple R Uranium deposits. The CLR Project is 5 km east of the Cluff Lake Road (Hwy 955), which leads to the historic Cluff Lake Mine, which historically produced approximately 62,000,000 lbs of yellowcake uranium.

For further information, contact the Company at info@kiplinmetals.com , or visit the Company's website at www.kiplinmetals.com .

On behalf of the Board,

Kiplin Metals Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at 604-622-1199.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Peter Born"
Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

