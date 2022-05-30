Base Metals Investing News

May 29 th 2022 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (OTC:ALDVF) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") that the Company has commissioned an Induced Polarization (IP) survey at its wholly owned Cluff Lake Project in northwestern Saskatchewan. The survey is to consist of up to 40-line kilometers, in a roughly east west direction, and will be integrated with data from previous surveys. The purpose of the survey is to define drill targets which are prioritized by radon gas soil anomalies, identified within interpreted faults. The Company is applying for the requisite permits and expects to be drilling within the next 60 days.

The Company has engaged Grander Exploration to manage the program. The Company will provide updates on the timing of its work program as they become available.

Dr. Peter Born, P.Geo., is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

About Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company. We create value for our shareholders by identifying and developing highly prospective mineral exploration opportunities. Our strategy is to advance our projects from discovery all the way to production. This vertically integrated strategy allows Kiplin Metals to achieve exceptional shareholder value through the entire life-cycle of the mining process.

Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project. Kiplin Metals has the right to earn a one-hundred percent interest in the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project (the "CLR Project"). The CLR Project covers ~531ha in the southwestern Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, where several new discoveries, including the Arrow and Tripe R Uranium deposits have been made. The CLR Project is 5km east of the Cluff Lake Road (Hwy 955), which leads to the historic Cluff Lake Mine, which historically produced approximately 62,000,000lbs of yellowcake uranium.

Exxeter Gold Project covers an area of 715ha located in Val d'Or Quebec, one of the premier gold camps in the world which produced over 113.4M oz Au by the end of 2019. The project covers 3.8km of the Cadillac Tectonic zone, which is the principal geologic structure responsible for cold mineralization in the Val d'Or.

For further information, contact the Company at info@kiplinmetals.com , or visit the Company's website at www.kiplinmetals.com .

On behalf of the Board,

Kiplin Metals Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at 604-622-1199.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Peter Born"

Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Exploration Program On Track in Athabasca, Saskatchewan, Canada

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

May 10 th 2022 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (OTC:ALDVF) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") announces that the Company is unaware of any material events related to the operations of the Company that could have resulted in the recent market activity. The Company remains on track with the activities planned for its summer exploration programs. The Company is focused on advancing both the Cluff Lake Uranium and Exxeter Gold projects through the exploration and development processes. Management remains very confident in the successful completion of the planned work programs for 2022.

Kiplin Metals Looks To Expand Uranium Project Portfolio Athabasca, Saskatchewan, Canada

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

March 23 rd , 2022 - TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (OTC: ALDVF) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") announces that its board of directors has commenced a strategic review of several uranium projects near the Company's CLR Uranium Project with the plan to expand the Company's portfolio. The Company has engaged Grander Exploration to assist in the assessment and acquisition of prospective uranium projects.

Kiplin Metals Identifies High Value Exploration Targets on the CLR Uranium Project, Athabasca, Saskatchewan, Canada

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

TheNewswire - February 23 rd 2022 Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (OTC:ALDVF) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") announces that it has identified two high value exploration targets at the Cluff Lake Road Project, in northwestern Saskatchewan. The primary target (CLR1) is characterized as having the highest radon gas emissions in the 2017 survey and which correlates with a strong, north-south trending subsurface conductor (C1) which has a strike of ~3.5km. Radon gas anomalies at CLR1 have been interpreted exist within a northeast trending cross fault which intersects the conductor, roughly in the center of the project area. Radon gas, a decay product of uranium, is a significant exploration marker. The secondary target (CLR2) is located at the north end of the project area. Similarly, CLR2 is characterized by highly anomalous radon gas emissions coincident with the C1 conductor.

Kiplin Metals to Conduct IP/DC- Resistivity Survey on the CLR Uranium Project, Athabasca, Saskatchewan, Canada

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

February 9 th 2022 The NewsWire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") is pleased to announce the exploration plan for its wholly-owned Cluff Lake Road (CLR) Uranium Project in northeast Saskatchewan. The Company intends to complete a detailed IPDC-Resistivity survey of high priority target zones, identified through ground geophysics and radon gas emission testing. The survey will be conducted in an east-west orientation, with 100m spacing. Data from the 2022 survey will be combined with datasets from previous surveys completed jointly by Fission 3.0 Corp. and Zadar Ventures. The purpose of the 2022 survey is to define high value diamond drilling targets.

Kiplin Metals Plans its 2022 Exploration Program on the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Athabasca, Saskatchewan, Canada

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

January 26 th , 2022 - TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (OTC:ALDVF) (the "Company" or "Kiplin") announce that the Company has engaged Grander Exploration to assist the Company's technical team in delineating high priority drill target on the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project (the "CLR Project").   The analysis has already commenced and is expected to take approximately 30 day to complete.  The review will cover all previous work done on the CLR Project, as well as data from surrounding uranium projects, including the Cluff Lake Mine.  On completion the technical team expects to present its recommendations to the board of the Company for review and to establish the Company's 2022 exploration program.

Turquoise Hill Acknowledges Receipt of Notice of Arbitration from Entrée Resources Ltd.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ) ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company") today announced that it has received a notice of arbitration from Entrée Resources Ltd. ("Entrée") in connection with the Earn-in Agreement (the "Earn-in Agreement") with Entrée.

The Company disputes the characterizations made by Entrée in its news release dated May 26, 2022 announcing the initiation of arbitration proceedings. Turquoise Hill has been in discussions with Entrée in order to resolve certain commercial disagreements in connection with the Earn-in Agreement. The Company reserves all of its rights and will vigorously defend itself. The Company will update the market as appropriate.

First Quantum Announces Redemption Of $500 Million Outstanding 2023 Notes

(In United States dollars, except where noted otherwise)

 First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) today announced that it has issued a notice of redemption for $500 million of its outstanding 7.250% Senior Notes due April 2023 (Rule 144A: ISIN US335934AK15; CUSIP 335934AK1; Reg S: ISIN USC3535CAF52; CUSIP C3535CAF5) (the "2023 Notes") for June 7, 2022.

Northern Dynasty: Pebble Partnership Reacts to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Announcement to Pursue Political Preemptive Veto Again

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM) (NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") reports that John Shively, CEO of its 100%-owned U.S-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership ("Pebble Partnership" or "PLP") released the following statement about today's news that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") intends to advance its preemptive veto of the Pebble Project

"This is clearly a giant step backwards for the Biden Administration's climate change goals. I find it ironic that the President is using the Defense Production Act to get more renewable energy minerals such as copper into production while others in the Administration seek political ways to stop domestic mining projects such as ours. As we are still actively working through the established permitting process via our appeal of the Army Corps of Engineers permit denial, we oppose any action that is outside of that process. This preemptive effort is clearly a political maneuver to attempt to block our ability to work through that established process. Further, the Army Corps of Engineers published an Environmental Impact Statement ("EIS") for Pebble in 2020 with input from many agencies including the EPA that states that the project can be done without harm to the region's fisheries. The EIS further notes the tremendous economic opportunity the project represents for the communities around Iliamna Lake where year-round jobs are scarce, and the cost of living is very high. We still need an opportunity to review the specific details that will be in the preemptive veto action. It is also worth noting that there are several additional internal steps that the EPA must follow before anything is final including a public comment period and a decision by the Assistant Administrator. The Pebble Project remains an important domestic source for the minerals necessary for the Biden Administration to reach its green energy goals and if it blocks Pebble it will have to seek minerals to meet its goals from foreign sources which simply do not have the same environmental standards as we do."

American West Metals

Drilling at West Desert Confirms New Mineralised Zone

American West Metals Limited (American West or the Company) (ASX: AW1) is pleased to announce that drill hole WD22-19 - the first exploration drill hole completed by American West - has delivered a discovery that may potentially represent a significant extension of the known mineralisation at the West Desert Project in Utah (West Desert or the Project).

Teck Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to US$500 million of Debt Securities

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that it commenced a cash tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to purchase up to US$500 million aggregate principal amount (subject to increase or decrease by Teck, the "Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount") of its outstanding notes listed in the table below (collectively, the "Notes" and each a "Series" of Notes), in the order of priority shown in the table below.

Acceptance Priority Level CUSIP / ISIN Title of Security
Aggregate Principal Amount Outstanding
Reference U.S. Treasury Security Bloomberg Reference Page Fixed Spread (basis points) (1)
1 878742AW5 / US878742AW53 6.250% Notes due 2041 US$794,717,000 3.250% U.S. Treasury due May 15, 2042 FIT1 230
2 878742AE5 / US878742AE55 6.125% Notes due 2035 US$609,355,000 2.875% U.S. Treasury due May 15, 2032 FIT1 230
3 878742AS4 / US878742AS42 6.000% Notes due 2040 US$490,670,000 3.250% U.S. Treasury due May 15, 2042 FIT1 230
4 878742AZ8 / US878742AZ84 5.400% Notes due 2043 US$376,908,000 3.250% U.S. Treasury due May 15, 2042 FIT1 230
5 878744AB7 / US878744AB72 5.200% Notes due 2042 US$399,043,000 3.250% U.S. Treasury due May 15, 2042 FIT1 230
6 878742BE4 / US878742BE47
878742BG9 / US878742BG94 		3.900% Notes due 2030 US$550,000,000 2.875% U.S. Treasury due May 15, 2032 FIT1 195

(1) Includes the Early Tender Premium of US$50 per US$1,000 principal amount of Notes for each Series (the "Early Tender Premium").

Hudbay Receives Favourable U.S. District Court Ruling on Copper World

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) received a favourable decision from the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona ("District Court") relating to the company's Copper World project in Arizona. The District Court ruled in favour of Hudbay on all issues, including that Copper World and Rosemont are not connected under the National Environmental Policy Act ("NEPA") and, therefore, that the Army Corps of Engineers ("ACOE") does not have an obligation to include Copper World as part of its NEPA review of Rosemont. The District Court also granted Hudbay's motion to dismiss the Copper World preliminary injunction request filed by the plaintiffs in the two lawsuits challenging the Section 404 Clean Water Act permit for Rosemont on the basis that the lawsuits are moot after the company surrendered its 404 permit back to the ACOE in April 2022. The ACOE has never determined that there are jurisdictional waters of the U.S. on the Copper World site and Hudbay has independently concluded through its own scientific analysis that there are no such waters in the area.

In April 2022, the company commenced early site works at Copper World with initial grading and clearing activities continuing at site. The company also continues exploration and technical work at site with seven drill rigs conducting infill drilling and supporting future feasibility studies.

