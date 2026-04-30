Kiplin Metals Announces Closing Of Non-Brokered Private Placement Of $500,000

(TheNewswire)
April 30, 2026 TheNewswire Kiplin Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Kiplin") (TSX-V: KIP, FWB: 17G1) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of April 17, 2026, the Company has closed its non-brokered private placement financing through the issuance of 3,125,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.16 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $500,000 (the "Offering"). Each Units consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant exercisable to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.24 until April 30, 2028.
The Company intends to utilize the net proceeds from the Private Placement for exploration work and for general working capital purposes.
The Units issued in connection with the Offering are subject to restrictions on resale until August 31, 2026, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.
The Offering included a subscription from a director and officer of the Company (the "Insider") in the aggregate amount of 312,500 Units. Participation in the Offering by the Insider constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The issuance of securities to the Insider is exempt from the valuation requirement and the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemptions contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, in that the fair market value of the consideration of the securities issued to the Insider does not exceed twenty-five percent of the Company's market capitalization.
About Kiplin Metals Inc.
https://www.kiplinmetals.com/Kiplin Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company. We create value for our shareholders by identifying and developing highly prospective mineral exploration opportunities. Our strategy is to advance our projects from discovery to production, allowing Kiplin to achieve exceptional shareholder value through the entire life-cycle of mining.
Lloyd Lake Uranium Project.
The Lloyd Lake Uranium Project spans 6,177 hectares and is situated 27 kilometers south of the southern boundary of the Athabasca Basin. The project has undergone extensive exploration programs, most notably in 2022, with investigations including sediment sampling, airborne magnetics, and ground IP surveys. The key exploration zone is an 8 kilometer corridor characterized by a magnetic low which aligns with a structural break, a locale where anomalous radioactivity has been detected. Access to the project is optimal, facilitated by a provincial highway and well-maintained roads and trails.
For further information, contact the Company at info@kiplinmetals.com or 613-715-2020 or visit the Company's website at www.kiplinmetals.com.
On behalf of the Board,
"Rob Gamley"
Director, President & CEO
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.
This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.
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