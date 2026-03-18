Kiplin Metals Acquires Exploration Properties In Saskatchewan

(TheNewswire)
March 18, 2026 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Kiplin") (TSX-V: KIP, FWB: 17G1) is pleased to announce that it has acquired certain Canadian mineral exploration property interests comprising the Keefe Lake Uranium Project in Saskatchewan.
Pursuant to the mineral property acquisition agreement dated March 16, 2026 (the "Agreement") with an arm's length vendor, the Company acquired four mineral claims comprising the Keefe Lake Uranium Project in Saskatchewan for cash consideration of $200,000. The Company has not paid any finder's fees or commissions in connection with the Agreement.
Keefe Lake Uranium Project
Keefe Lake Uranium Project is an advanced exploration project that covers an area of approximately 15,400 hectares, on the eastern side of the Athabasca Basin, in Northeastern Saskatchewan, Canada. The project lies within a structural corridor in the eastern Athabasca Basin which also hosts the McArthur River, Cigar Lake and Key Lake mines, three of the largest and richest uranium mines in the world. The Keefe Lake exploration model is a shallow basement or sandstone-hosted uranium deposit, with average basement depths of only 170 meters. Since 2012, the project has been subject to over $4,000,000 CDN in exploration expenditures, including airborne geophysics, 2-D seismic and diamond drilling.
Qualified Person
Dr. Peter Born, PGeo, a director of the Company, is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.
About Kiplin Metals Inc.
Kiplin Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company. We create value for our shareholders by identifying and developing highly prospective mineral exploration opportunities. Our strategy is to advance our projects from discovery to production, allowing Kiplin to achieve exceptional shareholder value through the entire life-cycle of mining.
For further information, contact the Company at info@kiplinmetals.com or 613-715-2020 or visit the Company's website at www.kiplinmetals.com.
On behalf of the Board,
Kiplin Metals Inc.
"Peter Born"
Director
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.
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