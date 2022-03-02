The Sveinson target is a broad east-west-trending structural zone which forms the transition from the strongly silver-enriched Camp target to the west into the gold-enriched southern portion of the No. 3 target to the east. Four separate veins, initially modelled from the Camp target, project into the Sveinson target and were primary targets of this most recent drill testing.
VP Exploration Rob Macdonald commented, "These most recent drill results continue to establish the continuity of high-grade mineralization in the Camp/Sveinson targets, extending mineralization to over 1.25 kilometres in strike-length and not only confirming the presence of multiple mineralized structures, but also the high-grade tenor of both silver and gold mineralization."
The company also reports it has completed its Winter'22 drill program on the property. The program consisted of 13 core holes totaling 4,382 metres, including six holes (2,431m) at the NG-3 target and seven holes (1,931m) on the Camp and Sveinson targets. Logging and sampling are in progress. Assay results are pending and anticipated over the coming 6 to 8 weeks.
Figure 1: Plan Map of targets on the Silver Queen vein system, BC
Figure 2: Longitudinal View of the Sveinson Target showing AgEq/m values.
Table 1: Summary Composites from September2021 Drilling on the Sveinson Target.
|Hole #
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Interval
(m)
|Au
(g/t)
|Ag
(g/t)
|Cu
(%)
|Pb
(%)
|Zn
(%)
|AuEq
(g/t)
|AgEq
(g/t)
|Comments
|SQ21-056
|47.9
|48.4
|0.5
|0.5
|44
|0.2
|1.9
|3.2
|3.8
|285
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SQ21-056
|122.3
|123.0
|0.7
|1.5
|38
|1.0
|0.1
|0.7
|3.6
|270
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SQ21-057
|125.6
|129.5
|3.9
|0.8
|23
|0.0
|0.8
|1.9
|2.5
|187
|26% Dilution
|inc.
|125.6
|126.5
|0.8
|2.0
|54
|0.1
|1.8
|5.7
|6.5
|489
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SQ21-057
|234.3
|234.8
|0.5
|0.1
|978
|0.0
|0.5
|0.3
|13.5
|1011
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SQ21-057
|266.0
|267.2
|1.2
|2.2
|145
|0.0
|6.0
|7.6
|10.7
|802
|21% Dilution
|inc.
|266.5
|267.2
|0.7
|3.5
|248
|0.0
|10.2
|9.8
|16.4
|1233
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SQ21-057
|466.5
|466.8
|0.3
|0.9
|47
|0.4
|0.1
|9.7
|6.9
|518
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SQ21-057
|477.9
|479.5
|1.5
|0.7
|63
|1.1
|0.0
|0.0
|2.9
|218
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SQ21-058
|110.7
|111.0
|0.3
|0.1
|36
|0.1
|0.1
|11.7
|6.6
|494
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SQ21-058
|301.4
|303.4
|2.0
|0.6
|52
|0.0
|0.7
|3.5
|3.4
|257
|26% Dilution
|inc.
|302.4
|303.4
|1.0
|0.6
|79
|0.0
|0.9
|5.8
|5.0
|379
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SQ21-059
|31.5
|32.0
|0.6
|0.5
|147
|1.1
|0.5
|1.8
|5.0
|377
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SQ21-059
|94.1
|96.7
|2.6
|3.8
|509
|0.8
|1.1
|4.3
|14.2
|1064
|
|inc.
|95.0
|96.0
|1.0
|9.5
|1355
|2.1
|2.5
|10.6
|36.6
|2746
|
|inc.
|95.6
|96.0
|0.4
|22.5
|3473
|5.6
|2.5
|1.8
|77.8
|5837
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SQ21-059
|99.6
|101.1
|1.5
|0.9
|141
|0.2
|0.2
|0.3
|3.2
|242
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SQ21-059
|204.4
|205.5
|1.0
|17.5
|25
|0.0
|0.1
|0.8
|18.2
|1368
|48% Dilution
|inc.
|204.4
|204.7
|0.3
|59.3
|78
|0.0
|0.3
|2.0
|61.5
|4612
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SQ21-059
|302.9
|304.0
|1.1
|3.1
|20
|0.1
|0.1
|0.3
|3.7
|275
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SQ21-059
|307.6
|308.4
|0.8
|1.5
|106
|0.2
|0.5
|3.1
|4.9
|371
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SQ21-060
|91.4
|91.6
|0.2
|1.1
|104
|0.1
|17.8
|2.7
|12.0
|899
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SQ21-060
|215.6
|216.8
|1.3
|0.4
|16
|0.1
|0.9
|1.1
|1.7
|129
|
|inc.
|216.6
|216.8
|0.3
|1.2
|44
|0.0
|4.5
|4.0
|5.9
|442
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SQ21-060
|289.3
|289.6
|0.4
|2.1
|51
|0.1
|0.3
|1.8
|4.0
|301
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SQ21-061
|230.4
|231.4
|1.0
|0.3
|83
|0.0
|3.3
|3.5
|4.7
|354
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SQ21-061
|285.6
|286.2
|0.6
|2.3
|131
|0.0
|6.1
|8.2
|11.0
|827
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SQ21-061
|288.9
|289.2
|0.3
|1.3
|118
|0.0
|4.1
|5.8
|7.6
|572
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Samples were analyzed by FA/AAS for gold and 48 element ICP-MS by MS Analytical, Langley, BC. Silver (>100ppm), copper, lead and zinc (>1%) overlimits assayed by ore grade ICP-ES analysis, High silver overlimits (>1000g/t Ag) and gold overlimits (>10g/t Au) re-assayed with FA-Grav. Silver >10,000g/t re-assayed by concentrate analysis, where a FA-Grav analysis is performed in triplicate and a weighed average reported. Composites calculated using a 80g/t AgEq (1g/t AuEq) cut-off and
About Silver Queen Project
The Silver Queen Project is a premier gold-silver property with over 100 years of historic exploration and development and is located adjacent to power, roads and rail with significant mining infrastructure that was developed under previous operators Bradina JV (Bralorne Mines) and Houston Metals Corp. (a Hunt Brothers company). The property contains an historic decline into the No. 3 Vein, camp infrastructure, and a maintained Tailings Facility.
The Silver Queen Property consists of 45 mineral claims, 17 crown grants, and two surface crown grants totalling 18,852ha with no underlying royalties. Mineralization is hosted by a series of epithermal veins distributed over a 6 sq km area. An initial NI43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate was detailed in a News Release issued on July 16th, 2019 and is hosted by the No. 3 Vein, which is traced by drilling for approximately 1.2km and then to the southeast where it transitions into the NG-3 Vein close to the buried Itsit copper-molybdenum porphyry.
More than 20 different veins have been identified on the property, forming an extensive network of zoned Cretaceous- to Tertiary-age epithermal veins. The property remains largely under explored.
About Equity Metals Corporation
Equity Metals Corporation is a Manex Resource Group Company. Manex provides exploration, administration, and corporate development services for Equity Metals' two major mineral properties, the Silver Queen Au-Ag-Zn-Cu project, located in central B.C., and the Monument Diamond project, located in Lac De Gras, NWT.
The Company owns 100% interest, with no underlying royalty, in the Silver Queen project, located along the Skeena Arch in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia. The property hosts high-grade, precious- and base-metal veins related to a buried porphyry system, which has been only partially delineated. The Company also has a controlling JV interest in the Monument Diamond project, NWT, strategically located in the Lac De Gras district within 40 km of both the Ekati and Diavik diamond mines. The project owners are Equity Metals Corporation (57.49%), Chris and Jeanne Jennings (22.11%); and Archon Minerals Ltd. (20.4%). Equity Metals is the operator of the project.
The Company also has royalty and working interests in other Canadian properties, which are being evaluated further to determine their value to the Company.
Robert Macdonald, MSc. P.Geo, is VP Exploration of Equity Metals Corporation and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. He is responsible for the supervision of the exploration on the Silver Queen project and for the preparation of the technical information in this disclosure.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Joseph Anthony Kizis, Jr."
Joseph Anthony Kizis, Jr., P.Geo
President, Director, Equity Metals Corporation
For further information, visit the website at https://www.equitymetalscorporation.com; or contact us at 604.641.2759 or by email at ir@mnxltd.com.
Equity Metals Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.
