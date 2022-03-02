Precious Metals Investing News
Kinross Gold Corporation  is deeply concerned about the loss of life and destruction in Ukraine and wishes to express its sympathy and support for the people who are suffering because of this tragic situation. The Company today is announcing a donation of $1,000,000 to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal to assist those people most in need. Kinross is hopeful for a peaceful and diplomatic ...

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) ("Kinross" and the "Company") is deeply concerned about the loss of life and destruction in Ukraine and wishes to express its sympathy and support for the people who are suffering because of this tragic situation.

The Company today is announcing a donation of $1,000,000 to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal to assist those people most in need. Kinross is hopeful for a peaceful and diplomatic solution in Ukraine.

The Company is suspending all activities at its Udinsk development project. The Company is also in the process of suspending operations at its Kupol mine, with the focus on the safety and well-being of its more than 2,000 employees and in recognition of its obligations to manage and mitigate the mine's environmental impact on an ongoing basis.

The Company intends to adhere to all sanctions and legal restrictions that have, or will be, announced by relevant governments.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Russia, Mauritania, Chile, Ghana and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of operational excellence, balance sheet strength, disciplined growth and responsible mining. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

Media Contact
Louie Diaz
Vice-President, Corporate Communications
phone: 416-369-6469
louie.diaz@kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact
Chris Lichtenheldt
Vice-President, Investor Relations
phone: 416-365-2761
chris.lichtenheldt@kinross.com

Source: Kinross Gold Corporation


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Kinross Gold K:CA KGC Gold Investing
K:CA,KGC
Impact Minerals

Large Strong EM Conductor Identified At Platinum Springs,Broken Hill Ni-Cu-PGM Joint Venture Project, NSW

Impact Minerals Limited is pleased to announce that a significant electromagnetic (EM) conductor has been identified in the extensive ground EM survey that is in progress at the company’s Broken Hill project in NSW and which is being funded by joint venture partner IGO Limited (ASX:IGO) (Figure 1 and ASX Releases 9th November 2021 and 27th January 2022).

Keep reading... Show less
Whitehorse Gold Announces Board and Management Changes

Whitehorse Gold Announces Board and Management Changes

Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") announces that Alex Zhang has been appointed as a director of the Company. Dr. Mark Cruise has resigned as Chairman and from the Board and Nikki Graham has resigned as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. The Company thanks Dr. Cruise and Ms. Graham for their service and wishes both well in future endeavors.

Lorne Waldman has been appointed as Chair of the Board and Jean Zhang, the Company's CFO, has been appointed as Corporate Secretary of the Company.

Keep reading... Show less
Marvel Discovery Completes High Resolution Magnetic Survey at Gander East Project, Contiguous to New Found Gold Corp.

Marvel Discovery Completes High Resolution Magnetic Survey at Gander East Project, Contiguous to New Found Gold Corp.

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(MARVF:OTCQB); (the "Company") is delighted to announce it has recently completed a high-resolution heliborne magnetic survey over the Gander East Project Area (see Figure 1 for a location map

The Gander East Project consists of 274 claims totaling 6,850 hectares, which strategically lie adjacent to New Found Gold's ("NFG") Queensway Project. The Queensway Project area lies along the highly prospective, northeast trending Dog Bay-Appleton-Grub Line fault system and where continued drilling by NFG continues to intercept exceptionally high gold grades. NFG's most recent news release dated February 24, 2022, reported 62.3 g/t Au over 2 which extends the Keats Zone 845m down plunge.

Keep reading... Show less
Equity Intersects High-Grade Gold-Silver, Including 0.4 Metres of 22.5g/t Au, 3473g/t Ag, 5.6% Cu, 2.5% Pb and 1.8% Zn in the Western Sveinson Target, Silver Queen Project, BC

Equity Intersects High-Grade Gold-Silver, Including 0.4 Metres of 22.5g/t Au, 3473g/t Ag, 5.6% Cu, 2.5% Pb and 1.8% Zn in the Western Sveinson Target, Silver Queen Project, BC

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY) ("Equity") reports drill results with multiple +500gt Ag-eq intervals (see attached table below) from the western portion of the Sveinson target on the Silver Queen property, BC. Highlights include hole SQ21-059 which returned multiple high-grade gold-silver-polymetallic intercepts, including:

  • a 0.4 metre interval grading 22.5g/t Au, 3273g/t Ag, 5.6% Cu, 2.5% Pb and 1.8% Zn (77.8g/t AuEq or 5,837g/t AgEq) within a 2.6 metre interval averaging 3.8g/t Au, 509g/t Ag, 0.8% Cu, 1.1% Pb and 4.3% Zn (14.2g/t AuEq or 1,064g/t AgEq); and
  • a 0.3 metre interval grading 59.3g/t Au, 78g/t Ag, 0.3% Pb and 2.0% Zn (61.5g/t AuEq or 4,612g/t AgEq) within a 1.0 metre interval averaging 17.5g/t Au, 25g/t Ag, 0.1% Pb and 1.8% Zn (18.2g/t AuEq or 1,368g/t AgEq).

The drill intercepts are from the final six of twelve core holes which tested the western half of the 1-kilometre long Sveinson target during the Fall of 2021 (see Figures 1 and 2). Drilling was widely spaced, but successfully intersected multiple shallow veins at less than 100 metres below surface, as well as deeper vein intercepts up to 400 metres below surface. Veins were intersected across the full 150 metre width of the Sveinson structural zone, with preliminary 3D modeling indicating continuity between these drill holes and the earlier released holes from the eastern end of the target area and previously reported holes from the Camp and No. 3 vein targets.

Keep reading... Show less
Goldplay Mining Inc Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Goldplay Mining Inc Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Goldplay Mining Inc (TSXV: AUC) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 2-4, 2022.

Keep reading... Show less

Tempus Files Revised Technical Report

Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus" or the "Company") (ASX:TMR)(TSX.V:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) announces that it has filed a revised technical report (dated December 29, 2021 with an effective date of September 9, 2020) for its Blackdome-Elizabeth Project (the "Project"). The revised technical report addresses comments raised by the British Columbia Securities Commission in the course of a review of documents submitted by the Company

The technical report for the Project, originally filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on December 3, 2021, did not comply with certain requirements of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Certain revisions were made to the technical report for the Property to resolve these matters by, among other things, including certain content required under NI 43-101 and removing certain content contrary to NI 43-101. The revised technical report can be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×