Kinross to provide update on Great Bear project

On Monday February 13, 2023, Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) ("Kinross") will release its initial resource statement (together with a NI 43-101 Technical Report focused on geology and metallurgy) for its Great Bear project in Red Lake, Ontario, followed by a virtual review session with a short presentation.

Kinross' management team will host this presentation and question and answer session at 10 a.m. EST on Monday February 13, 2023 , to discuss the project via an audio webcast at: https://app.webinar.net/0Okn1ZlLmMX .

The call-in numbers for the conference call are as follows:

Canada & US toll-free – + 1 (888) 330-2446; Passcode: 4915537
Outside of Canada & US – +1 (240) 789-2732; Passcode: 4915537

The audio webcast will also be archived at: https://www.kinross.com/events .

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

Gold Stands Tall as Safe Haven, Experts Say at VRIC

Gold dominated conversations at a leading conference for mining investors in Vancouver, with experts focusing on future projections and the metal's ability to offer investors more portfolio stability.

Leading market watchers praised gold for withstanding the difficult investment conditions seen in 2022, while sharing positive expectations for the precious metal's performance in an altered economic situation.

Read on to learn about some of the biggest takeaways on gold from the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC).

Snowline Gold CEO Scott Berdahl

Snowline Gold to Ramp Up Gold Exploration at Yukon Property

Snowline Gold to Ramp Up Gold Exploration at Yukon Propertyyoutu.be

VIDEO — Jeff Clark: Gold and Silver in 2023 — Prices and Key Factors to Watch

VIDEO — Jeff Clark: Gold and Silver in 2023 — Prices and Key Factors to Watch

Where are gold and silver prices headed after last year's relatively flat performance?

Jeff Clark of TheGoldAdvisor.com sees both metals moving upward, and when it comes to gold he said it will be important to watch the US Federal Reserve, which will at some point move from tightening interest rates to easing.

"I think that reversal — going from a tightening to an easing cycle — could easily be one instigator that lights a fire under gold," he said, adding that while the Fed has been aggressive with its hikes so far, a turnaround may not be far away.

