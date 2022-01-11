Precious Metals Investing News
Kinross Gold Corporation will release its 2021 fourth-quarter and full-year financial statements and operating results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, after market close. The Company will also provide its full-year 2022 guidance, mineral reserve and mineral resource statement as of December 31, 2021, and an exploration and project update. Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, February ...

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) (the "Company") will release its 2021 fourth-quarter and full-year financial statements and operating results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, after market close. The Company will also provide its full-year 2022 guidance, mineral reserve and mineral resource statement as of December 31, 2021, and an exploration and project update. Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 8 a.m. ET to present the results, followed by a question-and-answer session.

The call-in numbers for the conference call on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 8 a.m. ET are as follows:

Canada & US toll-free – +1 (833) 968-2237; Passcode: 6090916
Outside of Canada & US – +1 (825) 312-2059; Passcode: 6090916

Replay (available up to 14 days after the call):

Canada & US toll-free – +1 (800) 585-8367; Passcode: 6090916
Outside of Canada & US – +1 (416) 621-4642; Passcode: 6090916

You may also access the conference call on a listen-only basis via webcast at our website www.kinross.com. The audio webcast will be archived on www.kinross.com.

Kinross' quarterly reporting schedule for the remainder of 2022 will be as follows:

  • Q1 2022 – Tuesday, May 10, 2022; financial statements and operating results will be released after market close. A conference call and audio webcast will be held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 7:45 a.m. ET.

  • Annual Meeting of Shareholders – Wednesday, May 11, 2022; the meeting will be held at 10 a.m. ET.

  • Q2 2022 – Wednesday, July 27, 2022; financial statements and operating results will be released after market close. A conference call and audio webcast will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 8 a.m. ET.

  • Q3 2022 – Wednesday, November 9, 2022; financial statements and operating results will be released after market close. A conference call and audio webcast will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 8 a.m. ET.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Russia, Mauritania, Chile and Ghana. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of operational excellence, balance sheet strength, disciplined growth and responsible mining. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

Media Contact
Louie Diaz
Vice-President, Corporate Communications
phone: 416-369-6469
louie.diaz@kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact
Chris Lichtenheldt
Vice-President, Investor Relations
phone: 416-365-2761
chris.lichtenheldt@kinross.com

Source: Kinross Gold Corp.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Kinross Gold K:CA KGC Gold Investing
K:CA,KGC
Newrange Samples up to 47.34 g/t Gold in Central Mine Area of Pamlico Project

Newrange Samples up to 47.34 g/t Gold in Central Mine Area of Pamlico Project

(TheNewswire)

Newrange Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - January 11, 2022 (TSXV:NRG ) (OTC: NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that a new mapping and sampling program in the historic Central Mine area of its Pamlico Project in Nevada has indicated widespread gold mineralization with values up to 47.34 gt .  In keeping with the Company's renewed focus on the larger scale geological setting, and as there is little historical information from the mine itself, a preliminary program of mapping mineralized structures and sampling dump material from the numerous adits was undertaken to determine what had been mined in the past.

Keep reading... Show less
CAT Strategic Metals Corp. Announces Completion of Detailed Review by WGM of its Large South Preston Uranium Exploration Property on the SW Margin of the Athabasca Basin, with Recommendations for Further Exploration

CAT Strategic Metals Corp. Announces Completion of Detailed Review by WGM of its Large South Preston Uranium Exploration Property on the SW Margin of the Athabasca Basin, with Recommendations for Further Exploration

CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT) ("CAT" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that the consulting firm Watts, Griffis and McOuat Ltd. ("WGM") of Toronto has completed an independent review of extensive historical and recent exploration data concerning areas on or adjacent to CAT's 206.8 km2 South Preston uranium exploration property located near the south-western margin of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, and east of recent discoveries by Fission Uranium and NexGen Energy (Figure 1

Figure 1: The CAT dispositions measuring 57 km from west to east are shown with a Google Earth image fill in the lower right corner of the view. The uranium deposits in the Patterson Lake Corridor are shown at upper left. The dispositions of other exploration companies are also shown.

Keep reading... Show less
LAURION To Commence 15,000-Metre Diamond Drilling Program at Ishkoday Project, Ontario

LAURION To Commence 15,000-Metre Diamond Drilling Program at Ishkoday Project, Ontario

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LME) (OTC-PINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it will commence drilling on January 14, 2022 at its Ishkoday project, located 220 km northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario near the town of Beardmore .

Highlights:

Keep reading... Show less
Fabled Santa Maria Structure Reports 24.50 meters 0f 110.81 g/t Ag Eq; Including 379.30 g/t Ag Eq with 1.25 g/t Au over 1.5 meters

Fabled Santa Maria Structure Reports 24.50 meters 0f 110.81 g/t Ag Eq; Including 379.30 g/t Ag Eq with 1.25 g/t Au over 1.5 meters

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO; OTCQB:FBSGF, and FSE:7NQ) announces the results of surface diamond drilling from the upgraded 14,400 -meter drill program on the "Santa Maria" Property in Parral, Mexico

Peter J. Hawley, CEO and President, remarks, "As you can see below, planned definition hole SM20-48 was designed to fill in a drill poor gap in the past resource area and to follow the down dip mineralized plunge intercepted in drill hole SM20-47 which reported a broad zone of 13.10 meters grading 98.31 g/t Ag Eq with numerous higher-grade intercepts within such as 379.30 g/t Ag Eq including 1.25 g/t Au over 1.50 meters. See Figure 1 below.

Keep reading... Show less
TDG Gold Corp. Drills 38.0 metres of 3.04 g/t Gold and 101 g/t Silver at Shasta Creek North, Toodoggone, B.C.

TDG Gold Corp. Drills 38.0 metres of 3.04 g/t Gold and 101 g/t Silver at Shasta Creek North, Toodoggone, B.C.

TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce drill results from drillholes SH21-007 and SH21-008 from its 2021 diamond drill program with both holes drilled approximately 150 metres ("m") north of the historical Shasta Creek Zone open pit. Drill intercepts include 38.0 m of 3.04 grams per tonne ("gt") gold ("Au") with 101 gt silver ("Ag") [4.30 gt AuEq*] in drillhole SH21-008. Assay results were received directly from SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS") from TDG's Shasta project which is located in the Toodoggone District of north-central B.C. Results have been received directly from SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS") and whilst SGS has completed its QAQC protocols for these results, a comprehensive internal Data Quality Analysis ("DQA") by TDG is still underway with subsequent assay results from the Shasta project still pending. Therefore, the results for the purposes of this news release are still considered preliminary

The northern section of TDG's Shasta project consists of the northerly portions of the Creek and JM Zones and also the Upper Creek Zone. Collectively, these zones at Shasta represent an opportunity to explore and evaluate the continuity and grade of the historical ore body in an area that was under-explored. The 2021 drilling in this area was designed to step west from the Shasta Fault, test underneath the historical mine workings and confirm the grade of mineralization reported from historical results as part of data validation in anticipation of the Mineral Resource Estimate work underway by Moose Mountain Technical Services. Results presented here are for SH21-007 and SH21-008 (Table 1).

Keep reading... Show less
iMetal Confirms Effective Date for Share Consolidation

iMetal Confirms Effective Date for Share Consolidation

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V2) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces that effective at the close of business on January 13, 2022, it will consolidate its common share capital on a five-for-one basis (the "Consolidation"). Effective at the opening of markets on January 14, 2022, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on a post-Consolidation basis under the existing ticker symbol "IMR

The Company currently has 51,730,372 common shares outstanding. Following completion of the Consolidation, it is expected to have approximately 10,346,075 shares outstanding.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×