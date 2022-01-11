Kinross Gold Corporation will release its 2021 fourth-quarter and full-year financial statements and operating results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, after market close. The Company will also provide its full-year 2022 guidance, mineral reserve and mineral resource statement as of December 31, 2021, and an exploration and project update. Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, February ...

K:CA,KGC