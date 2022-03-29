Precious MetalsInvesting News

Kinross Gold Corporation today provided an update regarding its activities in Russia. Subsequent to Kinross’ disclosure on March 2, 2022, the Company has been developing a transition plan to divest its Russian assets. Kinross has received a number of unsolicited proposals regarding its Russian business and is now in exclusive negotiations with a third-party mining company regarding a potential sale of 100% of its ...

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) ("Kinross" and the "Company") today provided an update regarding its activities in Russia.

Subsequent to Kinross' disclosure on March 2, 2022, the Company has been developing a transition plan to divest its Russian assets. Kinross has received a number of unsolicited proposals regarding its Russian business and is now in exclusive negotiations with a third-party mining company regarding a potential sale of 100% of its assets in the country. Any such divesture or change of control would be subject to Russian government approval.

As part of the exclusivity agreement and to properly maintain assets pending a change of control, the Company's Russian subsidiaries are continuing to operate during the transition period. Kinross will also continue to manage and mitigate the environmental impacts of its operations. This includes overseeing monitoring systems and transporting industrial materials to the Kupol mine that are not permitted to remain at the port to maintain safety and regulatory compliance. Kinross will continue to prioritize the well-being of its more than 2,000 employees in the country as it develops its transition plan.

The parent company will not benefit financially from the operations while the transition plan is finalized. Current activities will be funded through resources already in-country, with no additional investment required by the parent company.

Kinross expects to treat its Russian business as an asset held for sale from an accounting perspective until a change of control is completed. The Company will provide updates to its guidance at the appropriate time.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Russia, Mauritania, Chile, Ghana and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of operational excellence, balance sheet strength, disciplined growth and responsible mining. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

Media Contact
Louie Diaz
Vice-President, Corporate Communications
phone: 416-369-6469
louie.diaz@kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact
Chris Lichtenheldt
Vice-President, Investor Relations
phone: 416-365-2761
chris.lichtenheldt@kinross.com

Cautionary statements on forward-looking information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release, including any information as to the future financial or operating performance of Kinross, constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws, including the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario) and the "safe harbor" provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on the expectations, estimates and projections of management as of the date of this news release, unless otherwise stated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, without limitation, statements with respect to the development and timing of the Company's transition plan its Russian business; the Company's ability to pursue and successfully implement a sale or transfer of its Russian business; the Company's ability to safeguard the environment and the maintain the assets during the transition plan; the Company's ability to temporarily continue operating its Russian activities (including its ability to comply with all applicable laws and sanctions); the ability of the Russian business to fund ongoing operations without additional capital injections; the Company's anticipated accounting treatment of its Russian business; and the estimated economic impact to Kinross while the transition plan is being finalized. The words "estimate", "expects", "outlook", or "plan" or variations of or similar such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results may, could, should or will be achieved, received or taken, or will occur or result and similar such expressions identify forward-looking statements. Many uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, Kinross' actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, Kinross, including but not limited to resulting in an impairment charge on goodwill and/or assets. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. All of the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators of Canada and the United States including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the "Risk Analysis" section of our MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2021. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Kinross. Kinross disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Source: Kinross Gold Corporation


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Kinross GoldK:CAKGCGold Investing
K:CA,KGC

S&P Upgrades Barrick to BBB+ with Stable Outlook

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today announced that S&P Global Ratings ("S&P") has upgraded Barrick's long-term corporate credit rating to BBB+ from BBB, with a stable outlook. This follows a similar upgrade to Baa1 by Moody's Investors Service in October 2020.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Scottie Resources Announces $6 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares and Common Shares

Scottie Resources Announces $6 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares and Common Shares

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Scottie Resources Corp. (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (The "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement pursuant to which Cormark Securities Inc., as lead agent, on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the " Agents "), in connection with a "best efforts" private placement of: (i) 16,670,000 common shares of the Company that qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) (the " FT Shares ") at a price of $0.30 per FT Share for gross proceeds of $5,001,000 ; and (ii) 4,762,000 common shares of the Company (the " HD Shares ") at a price of $0.21 per HD Share (the " HD Issue Price ") for gross proceeds of $1,000,020 for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $6 million (collectively, the " Offering ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Collective Mining Induced Polarization Survey at San Antonio Outlines Significant Targets for Follow Up Drilling

Collective Mining Induced Polarization Survey at San Antonio Outlines Significant Targets for Follow Up Drilling

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of an Induced Polarization, ground geophysical survey on part of its San Antonio project located in Caldas, Colombia. The survey area covered 2.75 square kilometres and encompasses the previously defined, priority targets named Pound and Dollar. The Company previously announced that it had made a significant grassroot drilling discovery at Pound target as part of its Phase I program at San Antonio (see press release dated October 27, 2021).

Highlights (Figures 1 to 3)

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Begins Drilling Program at Electra Nickel Project, Ontario

ALX Resources Corp. Begins Drilling Program at Electra Nickel Project, Ontario

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a diamond drilling program is underway at its Electra Nickel Project located 35 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada.

2022 Exploration Program

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Inomin Makes New Critical Minerals Discovery at Beaver Hitting 252 Metres of 20.6% Magnesium, 0.16% Nickel, and 0.33% Chromium

Inomin Makes New Critical Minerals Discovery at Beaver Hitting 252 Metres of 20.6% Magnesium, 0.16% Nickel, and 0.33% Chromium

Drilling also Finds Silver and Copper

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE), ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") reports significant new discoveries of nickel, magnesium, and chromium at the Company's Beaver nickel-cobalt property in south-central, British Columbia. Drill-hole B21-02 intersected 252.1 metres (m) grading 20.6% magnesium, 0.16% nickel, and 0.33% chromium. B21-02 is the longest mineralized hole ever drilled at Beaver, and the first-ever drilling in the Spur zone, one of five large mineralized areas at the property. Hole B21-01 at Spur also made another first, discovering near-surface silver and copper, intersecting 649 gt silver and 0.29% copper over 3 metres, before the hole was terminated due to difficult ground drilling conditions. All holes ended in mineralization leaving the discoveries open to extension at depth.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Orogen Appoints Mr. Justin Quigley as Board Chair

Orogen Appoints Mr. Justin Quigley as Board Chair

TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Orogen's board of directors has elected independent board member Mr. Justin Quigley as chairman. Mr. Quigley joined in Orogen's board in August 2021 and has taken a key role at the board level to support the Company's corporate strategy

"Orogen has strategically positioned itself as a cash-flowing royalty company with two key royalty assets created from the Company's generative exploration business," said Orogen Chairman Justin Quigley. "The Ermitaño deposit is now in production providing Orogen royalty revenue and the positive advancements at the Silicon project has potential to grow the value of Orogen's royalty on the project. These are quality royalties at the forefront of their value cycle, located in premier mining jurisdictions, and operated by capable mining companies. Our cornerstone assets, taken together with the potential of our early-stage royalty portfolio and 14 optioned exploration projects, positions Orogen to deliver exceptional value for shareholders."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×