Kiniero Quarter 1 Production Update

Highlights

  • Kiniero Gold Mine, Guinea, milled 1.6M tonnes of ore at an average grade of 0.85g/t Au to produce 39,367oz Au in Q1 CY2026.
  • Cash and bullion increased to US$255 million (unaudited; with bullion comprising poured but unsold gold valued at a spot price of US$4,629/oz) at 31 March 2026.
  • Kiniero poured 38,178oz Au and sold/provisionally sold 32,306oz Au at an average price of US$4,804/oz in Q1.
  • A further 3,288oz Au was shipped on 2 April 2026 for estimated proceeds of US$15.2 million.
  • Kiniero operation continues to ramp up following achievement of commercial production in February 2026.
  • Nampala Gold Mine, Mali, milled 0.5M tonnes of ore at an average grade of 0.70g/t Au to produce 10,000oz Au in Q1 CY2026.
  • Nampala poured 10,874oz Au and sold/provisionally sold 9,493oz Au at an average price of US$4,797/oz in Q1.

Figure 1: Robex Managing Director and CEO Matthew Wilcox with gold bars produced at Kiniero during Q1

Figure 1: Robex Managing Director and CEO Matthew Wilcox with gold bars produced at Kiniero during Q1

Robex Resources Inc. ("Robex" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on Q1 CY2026 gold production at its Kiniero Gold Mine in Guinea, following the commencement of commercial production in February 2026 (ASX announcement 12 February 2026).

Robex produced 39,367oz Au and poured 38,178oz Au at Kiniero in Q1 CY2026 as the operation continues to ramp up. During the quarter, 32,306oz Au were sold and provisionally sold at an average realised price of US$4,804/oz.

Subsequent to quarter end, a further 3,288oz Au was shipped on 2 April 2026 for estimated proceeds of US$15.2 million.

Cash and bullion holdings increased to US$255 million (unaudited, with bullion comprising poured but unsold gold valued using a gold spot price of US$4,629/oz) as at 31 March 2026.

Robex will provide a comprehensive update of operations and exploration activities in its March 2026 quarterly report to be released later this month.

This announcement was approved and authorised for release by the Company's Board of Directors.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Robex Resources Inc.
Matthew Wilcox, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Alain William, Chief Financial Officer
Email: investor@robexgold.com
www.robexgold.com

Investors and Media:
Nathan Ryan
NWR Communications
+61 420 582 887
nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58ca3af0-ff66-401d-b6eb-9a6e79432a99


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