Kingsview Minerals Launches Private Placement

Kingsview Minerals (CSE: KVM) (FSE: 0L41) (the "Company" or "Kingsview") is pleased to announce the launch of a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $200,000, based on the Company's closing share price on February 19, 2026 of $0.66 per share, through the issuance of approximately 300,000 common shares.

Completion of the private placement is subject to obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and the private placement is not subject to any fees or commissions.

About Kingsview Minerals Ltd.

Kingsview is a mineral exploration company focused on gold and base metal exploration. Learn more: http://www.kingsviewminerals.ca/.

For more information, please contact investor relations at investors@kingsviewminerals.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Edward Yew (Ted)
President and CEO

For more information, contact investors@kingsviewminerals.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "proposed", "will", "subject to", "near future", "in the event", "would", "expect", "prepared to" and other similar words or expressions. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements and include but are not limited to statements regarding the potential that the projects will yield any precious metals in future exploration programs and the Company's ability to advance its properties.

Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include the Company's ability to implement a drill program on the projects, that the Company will have sufficient funds available to it and that the Company will continue to be able to retain skilled personnel. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the state of capital markets; there being no assurance that any future exploration program on the projects will result in mineral resources; the inability of the Company to raise sufficient funds and/or retain necessary personnel to conduct its operations; the impact on the business, operations and financial condition of the Company resulting from the announcement of the purchase of the projects; the impact that the recovery post COVID-19 may have on precious metals; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction described in this press release; other unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the aforesaid expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant; and any risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in filings made with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities that are available on the Company's SEDAR profile page at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Belo Sun is Radiant with 109 Percent Gain

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Belo Sun is Radiant with 109 Percent Gain

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.On Tuesday (February 17) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the creation of...
Gold and Silver Stocks Dominate TSX Venture 50 List

Gold and Silver Stocks Dominate TSX Venture 50 List

This year's TSX Venture 50 list showcases a major shift in sentiment toward the mining sector. The TSX Venture 50 ranks the top 50 companies on the TSX Venture Exchange based on annual performance using three criteria: one year share price appreciation, market cap growth and Canadian...
Ole Hansen, investment graphics.

Ole Hansen: Next Gold Target is US$6,000, What About Silver?

Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, believes US$6,000 per ounce is in the cards for gold in the next 12 months; however, silver may not enjoy the same price strength. "If gold moves toward US$6,000, I would believe that ... silver at some point will struggle to keep up, and...
Red stamp on paper with "approved" marked in red.

Kinross’ Great Bear Gold Project Accelerated Under Ontario’s 1P1P Framework

Ontario is moving to accelerate one of Canada's largest emerging gold projects, cutting permitting timelines in half for Kinross Gold's (TSX:K,NYSE:KGC) Great Bear development in the Red Lake district.The province announced that Great Bear will be designated under its new One Project, One...
Massan Indicated Conversion Programme Continues to Deliver

Massan Indicated Conversion Programme Continues to Deliver

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Massan indicated conversion programme continues to deliverDownload the PDF here.
LaFleur Minerals (CSE:LFLR)

LaFleur Minerals

Keep Reading...

Nuvau Minerals Announces Amendment to Private Placement Terms

Western Copper and Gold Announces Filing of Final Short Form Prospectus

1911 Gold Announces US$30 Million Credit Facility with Auramet International

Happy Creek Announces Name Change to Fox Tungsten Ltd.

