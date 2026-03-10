Kingsview Minerals Closes Private Placement and Corporate Update

Kingsview Minerals Closes Private Placement and Corporate Update

Kingsview Minerals (CSE: KVM) (FSE: 0L4) (the "Company" or "Kingsview") is pleased to announce it has closed the non-brokered private placement previously announced on February 20, 2026. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of C$198,000 and issued 300,000 Common Shares.

The proceeds from the raise will be used for general corporate purposes and advancement of the Company's exploration projects.

Additionally the Company also announces the resignation of Peter Bures from its board of directors. Mr. Bures will remain an advisor to the Company.

About Kingsview Minerals Ltd.

Kingsview is a mineral exploration company focused on gold and base metal exploration. Learn more: http://www.kingsviewminerals.ca/.

For more information, please contact investor relations at investors@kingsviewminerals.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Edward Yew (Ted)
President and CEO

For more information, contact investors@kingsviewminerals.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "proposed", "will", "subject to", "near future", "in the event", "would", "expect", "prepared to" and other similar words or expressions. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements and include but are not limited to statements regarding the potential that the projects will yield any precious metals in future exploration programs and the Company's ability to advance its properties.

Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include the Company's ability to implement a drill program on the projects, that the Company will have sufficient funds available to it and that the Company will continue to be able to retain skilled personnel. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the state of capital markets; there being no assurance that any future exploration program on the projects will result in mineral resources; the inability of the Company to raise sufficient funds and/or retain necessary personnel to conduct its operations; the impact on the business, operations and financial condition of the Company resulting from the announcement of the purchase of the projects; the impact that the recovery post COVID-19 may have on precious metals; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction described in this press release; other unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the aforesaid expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant; and any risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in filings made with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities that are available on the Company's SEDAR profile page at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288040

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Kingsview Minerals Ltd.KVM:CCcnsx:kvmgold investing
KVM:CC
The Conversation (0)
Kingsview Minerals Ltd.

Kingsview Minerals Ltd.

Keep Reading...
David Erfle, gold bars.

David Erfle: Gold, Silver Under Pressure, Key Price Levels to Watch

David Erfle, editor and founder of Junior Miner Junky, explains why gold and silver prices took a hit not long after war in the Middle East was announced. While the near term could be volatile, he said the long-term outlook for precious metals is strong. Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource... Keep Reading...
Tavi Costa: Gold, Silver Stocks to Rerate, "Explosive" Energy, Copper Opportunities

Tavi Costa: Gold, Silver Stocks to Rerate, "Explosive" Energy, Copper Opportunities

Tavi Costa, CEO of Azuria Capital, explains where he's looking to deploy capital right now, mentioning mining, energy and emerging markets. "When I apply macro analysis into markets, there's a few things that look exceptionally cheap today that could be extremely asymmetric," he commented.... Keep Reading...
One Bullion Advances Toward Drill-Ready Targets at Botswana Gold Assets

One Bullion Advances Toward Drill-Ready Targets at Botswana Gold Assets

One Bullion (TSXV:OBUL,OTCPL:OBULF) CEO and President Adam Berk shared the advantages of working in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Botswana and big milestones ahead in 2026.Surveys are expected to commence within the next few weeks at the company's Maitengwe and Vumba projects, which will... Keep Reading...
Byron King, gold bars.

Byron King: Gold, Silver, Oil/Gas — Stock Ideas and Strategy Now

Byron King, editor at Paradigm Press, shares his approach to the gold and silver sectors as tensions in the Middle East intensify, also touching on oil and gas. Overall he sees hard assets becoming increasingly key as global uncertainty escalates."Own gold, own silver — physically own the metal... Keep Reading...
Jaime Carrasco, gold bars.

Jaime Carrasco: Gold Going "Much Higher," Silver Force Majeure Inevitable

Jaime Carrasco, senior portfolio manager and senior financial advisor at Harbourfront Wealth Management, shares his outlook for gold and silver, saying prices must rise much higher. He also talks about how to build a strong precious metals portfolio. "We're moving from a credit-based economy, a... Keep Reading...
Garrett Goggin: Gold, Silver in New Era, My Stock Strategy Now

Garrett Goggin: Gold, Silver in New Era, My Stock Strategy Now

Garrett Goggin, founder of Golden Portfolio, says although gold and silver haven't gone mainstream yet, the metals — and the mining sector overall — have entered a new era. "It's a real mind shift — it's a new era in mining right here," he said.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Multiple Pinjin drill programs locked in to commence April

Drill Contract Awarded for Two Pools Maiden Drill Program

Laguna Verde CEOL Terms Agreed with Chilean Government

SVN-114 selected as the lead candidate for PTSD discovery programme

Related News

precious metals investing

Multiple Pinjin drill programs locked in to commence April

base metals investing

Drill Contract Awarded for Two Pools Maiden Drill Program

Canada's Junior Miners Still Facing Challenging Financial Climate as Metals Prices Climb

silver investing

John Feneck: Gold, Silver to Retest Highs, "Don't Get Off the Horse"

silver investing

Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Silver-mining Companies in 2026

silver investing

Brixton Metals Targets High-grade Silver and Copper in BC and Ontario

manganese investing

Spartan Metals: High-grade Critical Metals in Nevada to Potentially Address Domestic Supply Gaps