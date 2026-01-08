Kingsmen Hits 270 g/t AgEq Over 1.3 m in 1.5 km Step-Out on Parallel Structure at Las Coloradas

Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KNG,OTC:KNGRF) (OTCQB: KNGRF) (FSE: TUY) ("Kingsmen" or the "Company") is pleased to report assays from from three diamond drill holes at its Las Coloradas silver-gold project, Chihuahua, Mexico.

Key Results: 

Drillhole LC-25-012 is the first hole testing the +1 km long Soledad II vein/structure. The hole was drilled approximately 1.5 km northwest of the Soledad discovery (which returned 1.45 m @ 1,028 g/t AgEq; reported September 24, 2025). Highlights include: 

  • 4.8 m @ 90 g/t AgEq (52.6 g/t Ag) from 56.7 m, including: 

    • 1.3 m @ 270 g/t AgEq (143 g/t Ag & 0.72 g/t Au) from 56.7 m, including: 

    • 0.8 m @ 360 g/t AgEq (220 g/t Ag & 0.223 g/t Au) from 57.2 m 

Drillhole LC-25-009 is a 70 m step-out from discovery hole LC-25-008 (which returned 1.6 m @ 931 g/t AgEq and 1.28 g/t Au). Results confirm: 

  • Extension of LC-25-008 mineralization intersected, demonstrating continuity 70 m along strike

  • Structure remains open and undrilled for 200 m to the south

President & CEO, Scott Emerson, commented: "These results demonstrate two critical factors for any discovery: grade and scale.

"On grade, hole LC-25-012 returned 270 g/t silver equivalent over 1.3 m in the first hole ever drilled on the Soledad II vein/structure (see Table 1) This follows our Soledad discovery intercept of 1,028 g/t silver equivalent over 1.45 m (see NR September 24, 2025). We are consistently intersecting high-grade mineralization across multiple structures.

"On scale, we have now confirmed significant mineralization in three separate structures-Soledad, Soledad II, and the newly identified No. 8-spanning a distance of 1.5 km northwest (see NR December 3,2025). The Soledad II structure alone extends over one km at surface, where rock chip sampling has returned values up to 352 g/t silver and 2.42 g/t gold. We have drilled one hole on a km of prospective structure.

"The combination of high-grade intercepts and multiple parallel and sub-parrel mineralized vein/structures is what distinguishes a district-scale system from an isolated vein. Las Coloradas is demonstrating both."

WHY THIS MATTERS: GRADE + SCALE

These results confirm two key attributes of an emerging district: high-grade mineralization and the scale to host multiple targets. The vein/structure systems targeted by Kingsmen occur in a NW-trending area approximately 2.5 km long and approximately 1 km wide. Kingsmen has now intersected significant mineralization in three separate structures. This is not a single vein-it is a mineralized system.

High-Grade Confirmed Across Three Structures

  • Soledad - Discovery hole returned 1,028 g/t AgEq over 1.45 m

  • Soledad II - First drill hole returns 270 g/t AgEq over 1.3 m (this release)

  • No. 8 Structure - New discovery 1.6 m @ 931 g/t AgEq and 1.28 g/t Au

Soledad II: A 1.5 km Step-Out with Km-Scale Potential

Hole LC-25-012 is the first hole drilled on the Soledad II structure, located 1.5 km northwest of the original Soledad discovery. Surface sampling along the +1 km strike length has returned:

  • 352 g/t Ag & 0.71 g/t Au

  • 200 g/t Ag & 2.42 g/t Au

One hole has been drilled on a kilometre of prospective structure. Multiple targets remain untested.

Strike Continuity Confirmed at Rosario

Hole LC-25-009 extended mineralization 70 m along strike from discovery hole LC-25-008. The structure remains open and undrilled for 200 m to the south. Pathfinder geochemistry-including antimony, arsenic, bismuth, lead, and zinc-confirms the mineralizing system continues.

DETAILED DRILL DISCUSSION

Leona Target

Hole LC-25-012 is the first hole drilled on the +1 km-long Soledad II vein/structure. The hole was designed to test silver-gold mineralization beneath surface samples collected near the middle of the structure (Figures 1 and 2), which returned:

  • 352 g/t Ag & 0.71 g/t Au

  • 200 g/t Ag & 2.42 g/t Au

The hole intersected the mineralized structure at 56.7 m downhole, returning a 4.8 m wide zone dipping to the west (Figure 3, Table 1). This intersection confirms the potential of the Soledad II structure to host significant silver-gold mineralization, as first indicated by surface sampling. Anomalous silver and gold values extend along the full strike length of the structure, defining multiple targets for future drilling.

Table 1: LC-25-012 Assay Results

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) AgEq (g/t) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%)
LC-25-012 56.70 61.50 4.80 90 0.00 52 0.91 1.22
incl 56.70 58.00 1.30 270 0.72 143 2.45 3.42
incl 57.20 58.00 0.80 360 0.22 220 3.10 4.32

138.30 138.55 0.25 209 0.14 157 0.61 1.91

 

The silver equivalent calculation formula is AgEq(g/t) = ((Ag grade (g/t) x (Ag price per ounce/31.10348) x Ag recovery) + (Pb grade (%) x (Pb price per tonne/100) x Pb recovery) + (Zn grade (%) x (Zn price per tonne/100) x Zn recovery) + (Au grade (g/t) x (Au price per ounce/31.10348) x Au recovery)) / (Ag price per ounce/31.10348 x Ag recovery). The prices used were US$3675/oz gold, US$2960/t zinc, US$2003/t lead and US$42/oz silver. Recoveries are estimated at 40% for gold, 91% for lead, 85% for zinc and 92% for silver based on published figures by Kootenay Silver Inc. for sulphide mineralization in the Cigarra deposit, Chihuahua, Mexico, a deposit with similar style mineralization (https://kootenaysilver.com/news/kootenay/2024/kootenay-silver-announces-updated-mineral-resource-estimate-for-la-cigarra-project-chihuahua-mexico).

Rosario Target

Holes LC-25-009 and LC-25-011 were collared 90 m northwest of LC-25-008 to test mineralization in the vicinity of the historic Rosario shaft (Figure 4).

Hole LC-25-009 targeted the mineralised structure intersected in LC-25-008, which returned 200 g/t AgEq & 0.28 g/t Au over 10.5 m, including 931 g/t AgEq & 1.28 g/t Au over 1.60 m. The hole intersected the structure at 118.0 m downhole, including a 0.65 m zone of anomalous gold and silver (118.15-118.8 m) with elevated pathfinder elements (antimony, arsenic, bismuth, lead, zinc; Table 2). This intersection is interpreted as an extension of the LC-25-008 mineralization, located approximately 70 m along strike to the southeast. The structure remains open and undrilled for 200 m south of LC-25-008.

Hole LC-25-011 intersected a broad alteration/structural zone from 90.73-157.8 m. Three zones of anomalous geochemistry were identified, characterised by low silver values, sporadic gold (up to 0.76 g/t over 0.6 m), and strong pathfinder signatures including antimony, arsenic, bismuth, and zinc (Table 2). The Rosario mine structure is interpreted between 131.75-137.65 m. The presence of pathfinder geochemistry, narrow silver-gold intersections, and associated alteration confirms the potential for mineralization in this area.

QAQC

The drill core (HQ size) is currently being geologically logged and sampled. The full drill core is sawn with a diamond blade rock saw. One half of the sawn drill core is bagged and tagged for analysis. The remaining half portion is returned to the drill core tray and stored. Bagged samples are securely stored prior to submission for analysis. Samples are being submitted to ALS Geochemistry-Chihuahua for multielement analysis following four-acid digestion (code ME-MS61), and gold by fire assay-AA (code Au-AA23). Quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) is maintained by the systematic insertion of certified standard reference materials (CSRM), blanks and duplicates into the sample stream. Assay results will be announced following receipt, compilation and confirmation. ALS Geochemistry operates under a Global Geochemistry Quality Manual that complies with ISO/IEC 17025:2017.

About Las Coloradas

The Las Coloradas Project (8.5 km²) consolidates a historic mining district covering numerous silver-gold-lead-zinc-copper mines previously operated by ASARCO. Located in the Parral mining district of the Central Mexican Silver Belt, approximately 30 km southeast of Hidalgo de Parral.

Recent drilling has confirmed new zones of shallow, high-grade mineralization and highlighted potential for multiple parallel structures across a 4.5 km trend.

Qualified Person

Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P.Geo., a director of Kingsmen and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure set out in this news release.

About Kingsmen Resources

Kingsmen Resources (TSXV: KNG,OTC:KNGRF) (OTCQB: KNGRF) (FSE: TUY) is a discovery-driven explorer focused on unlocking the potential of two 100%-owned precious-metal districts Las Coloradas and Almoloya located in the historic Parral region of Chihuahua, Mexico, one of the most productive silver belts in the world. Both projects cover past-producing high-grade silver and gold mines and lie directly on the structural corridors that host many of Mexico's most notable silver-gold deposits. Recent drilling at Las Coloradas has confirmed new zones of shallow, high-grade mineralization and highlighted the potential for multiple parallel structures across a 4.5 km trend. At Almoloya, historic drilling, extensive underground workings, and multiple vein systems point to strong potential for both vein-hosted and carbonate-replacement style mineralization. Kingsmen also owns a 1% NSR royalty on the La Trini claims within GoGold Resources' Los Ricos North project in Jalisco State, Mexico.

On behalf of the Board,
"Scott Emerson"

Scott Emerson, President & CEO
Phone: 604-685-9316
Email: se@kingsmenresources.com
Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain disclosure contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. These statements may relate to this news release and other matters identified in the Company's public filings. In making the forward-looking statements the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the political environment in which the Company operates continuing to support the development and operation of mining projects; the threat associated with outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; planned work programs; permitting; and community relations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Figure 1 Leona silver samples & LC-25-012

Figure 2 Leona gold samples & LC-25-012

Figure 3 Leona Hole LC-25-012 section

Figure 4 Rosario: LC-25-009 & LC-25-011

Table 2:

HOLE ID FROM TO WIDTH Au ppm Ag ppm As ppm Bi ppm Cu ppm Pb ppm Sb ppm Zn ppm
LC-25-009 114.15 114.60 0.45 0.005 1.18 214 2.74 33.8 69.6 3.42 115
LC-25-009 114.60 115.20 0.60 0.016 2.20 1340 2.90 21.6 248 3.91 2150
LC-25-009 115.20 115.70 0.50 0.041 2.91 4570 5.11 28.0 156 6.05 4220
LC-25-009 115.70 116.15 0.45 0.069 1.24 9620 3.12 19.5 42.2 9.84 3900
LC-25-009 116.15 116.65 0.50 0.014 0.63 1125 3.75 29.1 31.3 4.69 1200
LC-25-009 116.65 117.30 0.65 0.078 1.20 5900 5.02 33.0 45.4 14.50 3460
LC-25-009 117.30 117.60 0.30 0.024 2.55 808 6.03 57.0 111 10.15 8440
LC-25-009 117.60 118.15 0.55 0.192 3.40 10000 5.33 25.7 234 31.70 4980
LC-25-009 118.15 118.40 0.25 0.354 104.00 10000 237.00 47.0 5650 173.00 58700
LC-25-009 118.40 118.65 0.25 0.244 68.00 10000 99.70 374.0 4890 113.50 2380
LC-25-009 118.65 118.80 0.15 0.572 24.10 10000 77.20 27.1 1470 318.00 287
LC-25-009 118.80 119.25 0.45 0.012 2.06 455 2.70 10.5 158 12.80 328
LC-25-009 119.25 120.10 0.85 0.007 0.95 480 1.18 11.9 86.6 14.30 275
                       
HOLE ID FROM TO WIDTH Au ppm Ag ppm As ppm Bi ppm Cu ppm Pb ppm Sb ppm Zn ppm
LC-25-011 62.00 62.55 0.55 0.000 1.44 38.2 14.45 45.3 156 22.10 3150
LC-25-011 62.55 63.60 1.05 0.000 0.30 87.8 2.30 16.2 32 13.35 136
LC-25-011 63.60 64.00 0.40 0.000 0.27 99.3 2.07 13.9 21.1 6.84 152
LC-25-011 76.25 77.20 0.95 0.209 1.19 3330 1.74 16.2 15.1 57.60 71
LC-25-011 77.20 77.50 0.30 0.102 1.52 2910 1.88 12.8 17.2 112.50 126
LC-25-011 77.50 78.00 0.50 0.189 1.50 3200 2.58 30.1 29.6 146.50 1955
LC-25-011 78.00 79.00 1.00 0.087 3.91 1425 4.30 43.5 51.8 114.50 627
LC-25-011 79.00 80.00 1.00 0.000 2.52 200 5.99 35.8 58.3 103.50 2230
LC-25-011 80.00 81.00 1.00 0.059 5.33 1910 40.30 39.1 122 136.00 4630
LC-25-011 81.00 81.80 0.80 0.088 2.86 3820 6.45 31.3 35.1 207.00 931
LC-25-011 81.80 82.80 1.00 0.047 2.24 2510 2.97 31.7 29.3 119.00 2290
LC-25-011 82.80 83.70 0.90 0.059 2.39 4370 1.81 14.6 10.2 112.00 98
LC-25-011 83.70 83.95 0.25 0.338 10.80 10000 81.90 22.7 120.5 167.50 184
LC-25-011 83.95 84.75 0.80 0.051 1.60 1970 3.38 16.6 25.3 74.10 397
LC-25-011 86.00 86.25 0.25 0.000 1.02 59 15.25 36.9 50.8 10.70 3480
LC-25-011 118.00 119.00 1.00 0.000 0.67 72.9 2.82 36.7 30.1 1.35 159
LC-25-011 119.00 120.00 1.00 0.000 0.81 84.7 3.20 36.4 34.6 3.28 204
LC-25-011 120.00 120.60 0.60 0.008 2.60 659 7.68 122.0 79.4 8.31 19850
LC-25-011 120.60 121.55 0.95 0.000 0.53 113 2.07 35.5 24.7 2.57 176
LC-25-011 121.55 122.00 0.45 0.000 0.59 56.2 1.91 29.4 26.3 2.61 552
LC-25-011 122.00 123.00 1.00 0.007 1.01 663 3.16 55.5 52.3 2.89 3260
LC-25-011 123.00 123.50 0.50 0.033 5.34 7210 24.00 76.0 192 7.23 7730
LC-25-011 123.50 124.10 0.60 0.018 5.05 4070 44.20 75.6 157.5 5.96 9080
LC-25-011 124.10 124.80 0.70 0.029 4.58 9370 23.00 81.8 140.5 7.56 13050
LC-25-011 124.80 125.40 0.60 0.012 1.96 2540 14.30 60.9 67.7 3.32 5490
LC-25-011 125.40 126.00 0.60 0.758 19.90 10000 310.00 77.3 512 38.00 23600
LC-25-011 126.00 127.00 1.00 0.013 1.26 2260 4.09 55.9 51 2.93 3270
LC-25-011 127.00 128.00 1.00 0.008 0.97 1225 3.24 37.0 44.8 1.81 1425
LC-25-011 128.00 129.00 1.00 0.006 1.63 1465 3.28 33.3 77.9 2.24 1250
LC-25-011 129.00 130.00 1.00 0.000 0.93 291 2.16 21.5 66.1 2.33 979
LC-25-011 130.00 131.00 1.00 0.000 0.80 240 1.77 32.9 42.6 2.59 2210
LC-25-011 131.00 132.00 1.00 0.006 3.03 794 5.51 68.7 137 8.36 9140
LC-25-011 132.00 132.50 0.50 0.069 5.66 10000 4.83 7.3 861 17.00 9020
LC-25-011 132.50 133.00 0.50 0.016 1.38 1655 1.23 6.5 173.5 15.60 807
LC-25-011 133.00 133.55 0.55 0.139 2.23 10000 2.76 2.8 50.8 63.60 58
LC-25-011 133.55 133.90 0.35 0.519 56.80 10000 145.00 18.3 3880 698.00 8190
LC-25-011 133.90 134.50 0.60 0.017 3.86 1240 5.65 24.7 231 36.00 3380
LC-25-011 134.50 135.00 0.50 0.035 4.49 7060 6.28 20.9 217 58.90 301
LC-25-011 135.00 136.00 1.00 0.000 0.59 267 0.98 19.4 36.7 28.00 159
                       
HOLE ID FROM TO WIDTH Au ppm Ag ppm As ppm Bi ppm Cu ppm Pb ppm Sb ppm Zn ppm
LC-25-012 29.35 29.85 0.50 0.006 3.95 136 1.14 32.9 1060 49.90 1360
LC-25-012 29.85 30.05 0.20 0.396 44.80 10000 12.10 72.1 8130 252.00 19050
LC-25-012 30.05 31.00 0.95 0.005 2.44 239 0.19 39.9 486 60.30 1175
LC-25-012 31.00 32.00 1.00 0.000 0.19 59.2 0.11 10.5 15.1 9.48 186
LC-25-012 35.00 35.60 0.60 0.005 0.23 112 0.07 4.4 36.7 5.81 123
LC-25-012 50.00 50.40 0.40 0.050 12.20 10000 0.38 3.5 2210 82.90 882
LC-25-012 50.40 50.80 0.40 0.079 1.88 10000 0.34 1.6 295 71.70 139
LC-25-012 56.50 56.70 0.20 0.008 2.23 182.5 0.53 15.1 324 30.40 409
LC-25-012 56.70 57.20 0.50 1.510 18.95 10000 2.26 21.7 2430 457.00 2730
LC-25-012 57.20 58.00 0.80 0.223 220.00 10000 33.50 104.0 38400 313.00 54000
LC-25-012 58.00 59.00 1.00 0.034 16.10 3670 8.97 7.7 2340 19.20 2630
LC-25-012 59.00 60.00 1.00 0.013 10.75 709 1.37 8.2 2110 15.50 692
LC-25-012 60.00 61.00 1.00 0.047 24.70 5530 3.62 17.2 4830 41.10 3860
LC-25-012 61.00 61.50 0.50 0.027 27.70 3350 7.35 25.1 5120 36.40 14150
LC-25-012 69.50 70.05 0.55 0.011 0.89 73.3 0.16 32.3 81.9 51.20 145
LC-25-012 70.05 70.75 0.70 0.008 0.82 57.9 0.13 33.7 64.6 54.20 127
LC-25-012 70.75 71.15 0.40 0.000 0.80 20.6 0.07 18.9 99.1 41.30 65
LC-25-012 71.15 71.40 0.25 0.065 72.40 6950 2.70 59.9 15700 197.50 11650
LC-25-012 76.15 76.30 0.15 0.008 1.48 124 0.26 91.8 44.1 31.40 204
LC-25-012 138.00 138.30 0.30 0.041 8.26 6590 21.90 20.1 336 11.20 1630
LC-25-012 138.30 138.55 0.25 0.140 157.00 10000 380.00 33.4 6010 26.90 19150
LC-25-012 145.50 146.00 0.50 0.005 0.23 35.1 0.64 19.2 22.8 2.29 92
LC-25-012 146.00 146.30 0.30 0.005 2.29 322 3.83 18.6 204 1.56 277
LC-25-012 148.60 149.30 0.70 0.007 3.79 117 2.20 10.6 828 5.27 97
LC-25-012 151.35 151.80 0.45 0.000 0.28 34.5 0.44 9.1 39.3 1.93 48

 

True width cannot be determined at this time and reported widths are drilled intervals.

Table 3: Collar Information

Hole_ID Easting Northing Elevation Az Dip EOH
LC-25-009 464669 2964549 1660 220 -75 215.65
LC-25-011 464669 2964549 1660 250 -45 315.8
LC-25-012 463522 2964744 1640 45 -45 151.8

 

