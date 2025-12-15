Kingfisher Reports Annual General Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSX-V:KFR)(FSE:970)(OTCQB:KGFMF) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results for the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on December 12, 2025, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Fixing the Number and Election of Directors

Shareholders fixed the number of directors at five (5), and all five (5) of the nominees listed in Kingfisher's management information circular dated November 18, 2025, that were proposed by management for election to the board of directors at the Meeting were duly elected. The directors will remain in office until the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders appointed De Visser Gray LLP as auditor of the Company for the upcoming year and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

Approval of Stock Option Plan

The Company's incentive stock option plan, which is a rolling stock option plan that permits the issuance of up to an aggregate of 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company from time to time, was approved by shareholders.

About Kingfisher Metals Corp.

Kingfisher Metals Corp. (https://kingfishermetals.com/) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on copper-gold exploration in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. Through outright purchases and option earn in agreements (Orogen Royalties, Golden Ridge Resources, and Aben Gold) the Company has quickly consolidated one of the largest land positions in the Golden Triangle region at with the 933 km2 HWY 37 Project and 202 km2 Forrest Kerr Project. Kingfisher also owns (100%) two district-scale orogenic gold projects in British Columbia that total 641 km2. The Company currently has 88,927,226 shares outstanding.

For further information, please contact:

Dustin Perry, P.Geo.
CEO and Director
Phone: +1 778 606 2507
E-Mail: info@kingfishermetals.com

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements with regard to the results of the Meeting. These statements address future events and conditions and are reliant on assumptions made by the Company's management, and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, and the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information, actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Kingfisher Metals Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

Kingfisher Metals Corp.KFR:CATSXV:KFRGold Investing
KFR:CA
The Conversation (0)

Kingfisher Metals Corp.

Keep Reading...
High grade drill results extend gold mineralisation at Mt Wandoo

High grade drill results extend gold mineralisation at Mt Wandoo

Green & Gold Minerals Limited (ASX:GG1) is pleased to announce final gold results from the recent Wandoo drill program at the Chillagoe Gold Project. The Mt Wandoo and Little Wandoo prospects are located within granted mining leases with mineralisation commencing at surface. The Company is... Keep Reading...
New Age Exploration Limited

Drilling Progresses at the Wagyu Gold Project, Pilbara WA

New Age Exploration (ASX: NAE) (NAE or the Company) is pleased to report that the Reverse Circulation (RC) Drill Program is progressing positively at the Wagyu Gold Project (Figure 1). A total of 1,896 m has been drilled so far over 20 drill holes, with an average depth of 95m. The program is... Keep Reading...
Standing gold bar in front of stacks of gold bars. Words read "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Sirios Resources Gains 120 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.The Bank of Canada Governing Council met on Wednesday (December 10) for the final... Keep Reading...
Transition Metal

Transition Metal

Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM) is a Canadian-based, multi-commodity explorer. Its award-winning team of geoscientists has extensive exploration experience which actively develops and tests new ideas for discovering mineralization in places that others have not looked, often allowing the... Keep Reading...
Stack of gold bars with gold up arrow.

Marmota Unveils High-grade Gold Finds at Greenewood Discovery

Marmota (ASX:MEU) has revealed the first detailed assays from its maiden program at the Greenewood gold discovery in the Gawler Craton of South Australia.In a Thursday (December 11) release, the company highlighted results including 95 grams per tonne (g/t) gold from 22 metres (as part of a... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Closes Tranche 2 Of Its Private Placement

Brixton Metals Closes Tranche 2 Of Its Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the " Company " or " Brixton ") is pleased to announce that it completed on December 11, 2025, the second tranche of a non-brokered private... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Issue and Forfeiture of Performance Rights

Pinnacle Prepares for Underground Drill Program on High-Grade Gold-Silver Targets at El Potrero

Fortune Minerals Completes the Alberta Refinery Site Purchase

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Signing of Definitive Surface Rights Agreement for the Installation of Its Industrial Projects in Santa Maria Eterna, Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Issue and Forfeiture of Performance Rights

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Prepares for Underground Drill Program on High-Grade Gold-Silver Targets at El Potrero

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Completes the Alberta Refinery Site Purchase

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Signing of Definitive Surface Rights Agreement for the Installation of Its Industrial Projects in Santa Maria Eterna, Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Completes 100% Acquisition of High-Grade Maria Norte Silver Project in Peru's Historic Huachocolpa District

Base Metals Investing

Romios CEO Letter to Shareholders Recaps Progress and Presents Case for Share Rollback in Support of Financing the First-Ever Drilling of the Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, in 2026

Tech Investing

HyProMag Usa Provides Positive Update to Valuation of Expanded Dallas-Fort Worth Plant and Commences Strategic Review to Explore a U.S. Listing