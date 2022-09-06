GamingInvesting News

Kingdomverse, one of the first open 3D metaverses to bridge the metaverse with casual mobile games, will be attending TGS 2022 (Tokyo Game Show 2022) hosted by YGG Japan (Yield Guild Games Japan) this September. TGS has been one of the most prominent and historical game exhibitions in the world since 1996, dedicated to showcasing the best the gaming world has to offer.

Kingdomverse

YGG is a DAO that promotes blockchain-based games by providing a platform for users to invest in NFTs in virtual worlds. YGG Japan, established by YGG after its expansion into Japan , aims to lead Japanese game users to the world of "Play and Earn". YGG Japan will also support Japanese game companies in launching their blockchain games to the world. With the success of Axie Infinity, YGG enjoys great popularity with gamers and has fostered a strong and dedicated community.

Apart from participating in the event, Kingdomverse is also aiming to introduce its new "Freemium" model that will form the foundation of its metaverse and the mobile game ecosystem.

Kingdomverse is the first metaverse to combine a 3D virtual world with Real-time Strategy (RTS) and casual mobile games, bringing gamers a unique Web3 gaming experience. Its mission is to create a player-centric Web3 game ecosystem with the "Freemium" approach. Players can play Kingdomverse's mobile games for free and unlock fragmented NFTs as they play and win game tokens to mint in-game avatars that can be used in the metaverse.

While many GameFi projects currently on the market are adopting crowdfunding methods to sell NFTs collections before the game is ready to market, this model has been questioned in lieu of the crypto winter and a string of infamous crypto "rug"' projects. Its belief is that a "Freemium" model would attract gaming communities that appreciate the full experience of the game while giving them peace of mind in terms of the security and integrity of the project.

With Kingdomverse's first casual mobile game, "Defend the Kingdom", a key takeaway is that a "Free-to-Play" model has the highest success rate in activating an existing community. During its closed alpha testing period, the daily engagement time averaged 2 hours per player. In addition to the high in-game engagement rate, the closed alpha also lent considerable feedback from the players themselves, allowing the team to refine gameplay mechanics before further releases.

Between Sep 15th to 18th , the cinematic teaser and mobile game demo will be released at TGS 2022. Participants will have their first taste of the Kingdomverse experience. CEO Terence Chow and Community Lead Isaiah will be on the stage to discuss Kingdomverse's "Freemium" approach, and inspire the next generation of gamers.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kingdomverse-freemium-metaverse-game-ecosystem-showcase-at-tgs-2022-301618682.html

SOURCE Kingdomverse

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

IGT PlayDigital Grows Partnership with SKS365 Group via Expanded Content Agreement in Italy

Top-performing IGT PlayCasino titles including Cleopatra ® , The Big Easy and Cash Eruption™ deployed on Planetwin365 casino

International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that IGT PlayDigital has grown its partnership with SKS365 Group through an expanded multi-year content agreement. SKS365 Group is the international sports betting and gaming operator of Planetwin365 casino and one of the largest operators in the Italian market. As part of this deal, Planetwin365 casino will leverage IGT PlayDigital's high-performing remote game server (RGS) to offer an expanded content library with exciting new PlayCasino games across the region.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Meet The Hawks: Dunwoody College of Technology's First Mascot in 80+ Years

The College Also Announces First Ever Esports Team

Dunwoody College of Technology a private, non-profit institution and pioneer in technical education, today announces its new mascot, the Dunwoody Hawks, and the college's entrance into the highly-popular world of competitive esports.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GIST Scientists Develop Model that Adjusts Videogame Difficulty Based on Player Emotions

The novel approach will help create a better gaming experience for all types of players

Appropriately balancing a videogame's difficulty is essential to provide players with a pleasant experience. In a recent study, Korean scientists developed a novel approach for dynamic difficulty adjustment where the players' emotions are estimated using in-game data, and the difficulty level is tweaked accordingly to maximize player satisfaction. Their efforts could contribute to balancing the difficulty of games and making them more appealing to all types of players.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SKYPlay to go global with ProBit Global listing

SKYPL AY Inc. announced the listing of its cryptocurrency, SKP(SKYPlay Token) on ProBit Global —one of the world's leading digital-asset trading platforms.

SKYPLAY X ProBit Global

SKYPlay began its first steps towards becoming an official blockchain platform by listing SKP on MEXC Global last May. Following the listing on MEXC and ProBit Global, the company plans to accelerate the process of expanding its global presence as it continues to list SKP on prominent global and domestic cryptocurrency exchanges.

SKP, the key currency of SKYPlay platform, uses the Polygon(MATIC) network, which offers low transaction fees, fast speed, and scalability as one of the top Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain.

Under the leadership of the Singapore corporation, SKYPLAY Inc. will release a variety of new lifestyle content as well as a range of eP2E games via SKYPlay–the easiest P2E and NFT business platform. In addition to the launching of Coin Grid and the SKYPlay platform, two other games will be released this year including a game from Retrocat, which just announced the signing of an onboarding contract with SKYPlay.

Sang-ok Chang, the CEO of SKYPLAY Inc. said, "SKYPlay has expanded community users from 170 countries with events and entertaining activities. Throughout the listing on ProBit Global, we are glad to demonstrate the reliability and scalability by outlining our consistent roadmap with our brand catchphrase, FUEL—uphold F un, U tility, and E asy content while maintaining the platform's L iquidity."

SKYPlay

SKYPlay will offer a rich variety of lifestyle content including easy P2E games, sports, education, music, and art-all of which will be provided through an easy NFT business platform optimized for mobile UI/UX.

SKYPlay will offer a bigger and better space than a simple portal, encouraging users and service providers to grow and thrive within an easy-to-use, reliable, and trustworthy ecosystem.

ProBit Global

ProBit Global is a Top 20 crypto exchange worldwide providing unlimited access to trade and buy Bitcoin, Ethereum and 600+ altcoins in 1000+ markets.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skyplay-to-go-global-with-probit-global-listing-301618052.html

SOURCE SKYPlay

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/06/c6420.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Live in harmony with nature as adventure and relaxation await you in the tropical island paradise of 'ISLA SINALOA'

Animals Make the Best Friends!

Mexican-based indie game developer and publisher EnsenaSoft is proud to announce the worldwide release of ISLA SINALOA a relaxing open-ended social simulation game set on an island retreat inhabited by fun and engaging animal characters in a peaceful universe full of fun activities. Over two years in the making, ISLA SINALOA is available as a FREE-TO-PLAY download on iOS®, Android™, and the Windows® Store.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

IXL Introduces Educational Games for Young Learners

IXL's new games provide engaging ways to help students gain a deeper understanding of fundamental math and language arts concepts

IXL the personalized learning platform used by more than 13 million students, released more than 120 educational games covering math and English language arts skills for Pre-K through 5th grade. Each game provides a fun, new way to help students understand key grade level topics and spark a lasting love of learning.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×