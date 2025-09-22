Kincora Secures Full Rights to the Mongolian Copper-Gold Portfolio

Gold-copper explorer and hybrid project generator Kincora Copper Limited (ASX: KCC) (TSXV: KCC) (Kincora or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has resecured the full rights of its Mongolian c0pper-gold portfolio following Orbminco Limited's (ASX: OB1) (formerly known as Woomera Mining Limited) withdrawal from the September 2024 Earn-In Agreement as it now focuses on its Australian gold exploration.

Assets within the portfolio include:

  • a large Mineral Resource Estimate and Exploration Target reported under the JORC Code by Resilience Mining Mongolia Limited 1 for the West Kasulu prospect, which includes a small portion of one of three extensive, from surface and underexplored copper-gold intrusive complexes (the majority hosted on an existing 30-year mining license);

  • a year-round field camp; and,

  • a proprietary Mongolia wide project generation database.

Further details are provided in an Appendix to this release.

This development comes at a time of various notable positive developments highlighting the potential of Mongolian's resource sector and the Bronze Fox copper-gold project. These include:

  • Xanadu Mines and its flagship Kharmagtai copper-gold project's recent A$160-million takeover by Bastion Mining Pte. Ltd,
  • Erdene Resource Development's first gold pour at its greenfield Bayan Khundii project,
  • construction of the privately held Tsagaan Suvarga copper-molybdenum project, and,
  • the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold project being on track to be the world's fourth largest copper mine by 2030.

With Kincora now controlling 100% ownership, the Company will move forward to build on existing and new interest in the project.

Kincora intends to consider a range of options, including focused self-funded exploration, third party investment and other corporate initiatives. Near term value add activities may include the potential submission for a second mining license at the Bronze Fox project and fresh mining studies relating to the existing oxide resource reflecting recent shifting in commodity prices.

Further market updates will be provided following any material development arising to the Company's Mongolian asset portfolio.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Kincora Copper Limited (ARBN 645 457 763)

For further information please contact:

Kincora Copper Limited
Sam Spring, President and Chief Executive Officer
sam.spring@kincoracopper.com or +61431 329 345

Appendix

Kincora's Mongolian asset portfolio includes a 100% interest in one of the largest land positions and porphyry complexes in the Southern Gobi copper-gold belt, a region which is one of the world's most rapidly emerging sources of copper supply and infrastructure development.

The Company's Mongolian portfolio assets include:

  • Bronze Fox mining license (the eastern license of the Bronze Fox project),
  • Tourmaline Hills exploration license (the western license of the Bronze Fox project),
  • White Pearl field camp (year-round facility), and,
  • one of (if not) the largest project generation databases for Mongolia.

In July 2022, the Company announced a maiden Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) and updated Exploration Target for the West Kasulu prospect within the Bronze Fox project reported under the JORC code and prepared by Resilience Mining Mongolia Limited 1. Both the MRE and Exploration Target are open in all directions 1.

The MRE 1 hosts a from surface oxide component with previous metallurgical analysis and desktop studies supporting the potential for a low capex SX-EW (solvent extraction-electrowinning) development project producing a finished copper cathode product.

The majority of the MRE and Exploration Target 1 are situated within the existing Bronze Fox mining licence with the balance being on the adjoining Tourmaline Hills exploration licence (collectively the Bronze Fox project).

With Kincora now retaining 100% ownership and optionality around adding value to the asset base, the Company intends to consider a range of options including the potential for a near term submission for a second mining license which would provide mining license coverage across the full project and be a major milestone unlocking the potential for a SX-EW development project. Kincora will consider fresh mining studies relating to the existing oxide resource reflecting recent shifting in commodity prices.

The West Kasulu prospect is hosted within a small portion of the much larger mineralised Bronze Fox Intrusive Complex, which is one of three so far identified underexplored, near surface and large porphyry complexes at the wider Bronze Fox project.

2024 field season activities undertaken by Orbminco Limited included predominately infill drilling, required to support conversion of the existing Tourmaline Hills exploration license to a mining license, plus one deep diamond drill hole 2. The 2025 field season sampling and mapping activities further confirmed and expanded the potential for a higher-grade extension to the current MRE envelope 1, which remains open 3. More recent geophysical programs comprised of Induced Polarisation (IP) and gravity surveys have also been completed reconfirming existing targets and identified additional targets for further review 4.

2025 field sampling and geophysical programs have also been undertaken at the Shuteen North target, which hosts extensive sub-cropping copper mineralisation and multiple intrusive systems 3 4. The Shuteen North target has never been previously drilled and is interpreted to be associated with the Shuteen lithocap, the largest lithocap in the Southern Gobi. The importance of this conceptual geological setting is significant given the lithocap at the Oyu Tolgoi project was an important early-stage exploration marker and the relative size of the Shuteen lithocap relatively to Oyu Tolgoi.

The Company continues to defend a tax assessment that was relied upon to complete a merger in 2016, with the Mongolian Supreme Court scheduled to hear this case again in the next month.

Please refer to Kincora's website and contact the Company for further details.

Footnotes

1 The Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) and Exploration Target have been prepared by independent consultant DG & JG Larsen Consulting Pty Ltd and are reported in accordance with the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves 2012 (JORC Code) and is not based on Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) definitions, and as a result the estimate is not recognized under National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators (NI 43-101).

The MRE and Exploration Target were commissioned and paid for by Resilience Mining Mongolia Limited, an unrelated party, meeting a condition precedent from a Joint Venture and Acquisition Agreement, and subsequent extension agreement, that was subsequently terminated by Kincora. The MRE and Exploration Target were based on data and geological information supplied by Kincora and Resilience Mining Mongolia Limited.

The MRE and Exploration Target were reviewed by Kincora's geological staff under the supervision of Paul Cromie (BSc Hons. M.Sc. Economic Geology, PhD, member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Society of Economic Geologists), then Exploration Manager Australia, who was the Qualified Persons for the purpose of NI 43-101.

In 2022, Kincora retained a 100% interest in the project, data and reports pertaining to the MRE and Exploration Target from Resilience Mining Mongolia Limited (see the July 8, 2022, release "Kincora provides corporate update for Mongolian portfolio" for further details).

In September 2024, Kincora executed a definitive agreement with Orbminco Limited's (formerly Woomera Mining Limited) to provide certain rights to the Mongolian project. Under the Earn-In and Joint Venture Agreement with Kincora multiple phases of exploration were undertaken by Orbminco Limited, including:

  • 4Q'2024 drilling program: a sixteen hole for 2,516 metre drilling program was completed designed to infill and extend the existing MRE with results that "confirm expansion and higher-grade potential of the West Kasulu resource" 2.

  • 1Q'2025 mapping and surface sampling program: the program "validated historic sampling and confirm a high-grade, copper-gold extension structure at the West Kasulu prospect which is open and trends northwest beneath shallow cover". Orbminco noted the "trend remains largely undrilled and that IP and gravity surveys are proposed to facilitate follow up drilling". At the Shuteen North prospect, located 10km southwest of the West Kasulu MRE, "limited previous exploration has recorded extensive sub-cropping copper mineralisation and multiple phase intrusive systems associated with strong mineral alteration, which has been confirmed during the recent mapping" 3.

  • 3Q'2025 geophysical program: a "large geophysical survey" included induced polarisation (IP) and gravity survey and followed up the 1Q'2025 mapping and surface sampling program. "Several IP anomalies have been identified to the west of the current resource and at Shuteen North. The results of the completed IP and gravity surveys have reconfirmed the existing targets and identified additional targets for further review" 4.

In accordance with the Earn-In and Joint Venture Agreement, Orbminco Limited will within 60 days following the date of effective termination deliver all technical data obtained to Kincora.

The Company is not aware of any information otherwise which materially affects the information included in the announcement referred to above and, in the care of the MRE and Exploration Target, all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in that announcement continue to apply.

For further details relating to the Mongolian licenses please refer to the Company's website (www.kincoracopper.com) and ASX listing prospectus, including the Mining Associates Technical Export Report (February 25, 2021).

References

1 Further details and technical disclosures included in the July 26, 2022, Kincora Copper press release "Mineral resource and updated exploration target for Bronze Fox".

2 Further details and technical disclosures included in the January 14, 2025, Orbminco Limited press release "Drilling Results for Bronze Fox Copper-Gold Project".

3 Further details and technical disclosures included in the March 26, 2025, Orbminco Limited press release "High grade copper-gold potential confirmed at Bronze Fox"

4 Further details and technical disclosures included in the August 15, 2025, Orbminco Limited press release "Update on Mongolian Operations".

Kincora Copper Limited

Executive office
400 - 837 West Hastings Street 
Vancouver, BC V6C 3N6, Canada 
Tel: 1.604.283.1722 

Subsidiary office Australia
C/- JM Corporate Services
Level 6, 350 Collins Street 
Melbourne, VIC, Australia 3000

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information regarding Kincora contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although Kincora believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Kincora cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what Kincora currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and is subject to change after that date. Kincora does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the Australian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267334

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Kincora Copper LimitedKCC:CATSXV:KCCBase Metals Investing
KCC:CA
The Conversation (0)

Kincora Copper Limited

Kincora Copper Ltd is a mineral exploration company. The company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in Mongolia. It operates in Kincora's dominate position between and on strike from the two existing copper mines in the Southern Gobi. It operates in two operating segments being the Acquisition of and Exploration for Exploration and Evaluation Assets in Mongolia and Australia.

Finlay Minerals completes Field Work on Newly Identified Geophysical Targets on the SAY and JJB Properties

Finlay Minerals completes Field Work on Newly Identified Geophysical Targets on the SAY and JJB Properties

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the results from airborne magnetic surveys conducted over the SAY and JJB properties (refer to Figure 1 ), have identified significant northwest- and northeast-trending structures. These structures resemble those found in the Toodoggone area of British Columbia which is recognized for its potential to host larger porphyry and epithermal deposits. A total of 1,900 kilometres ("km") of airborne magnetic survey data was collected over the two properties.

Follow-up groundwork at the SAY property focused on the IFT target, where a large circular magnetic anomaly, measuring 2.5 km by 2.5 km, was identified. This anomaly displays geophysical signatures similar to those observed in other copper porphyry deposits. Additionally, a second kilometre-scale target, known as Ozzy, was identified. Ozzy is located at the intersection of a northeast-trending magnetic anomaly and a northwest-trending magnetic anomaly. Further follow-up work is planned for both targets.

The SAY property was acquired in 2024, and an inaugural field program concentrated on chip sampling and mapping along the 4.3-kilometer-long SPUR Trend last summer. This effort led to the discovery of the 200 m x 200 m copper-silver mineralized AG Zone and confirmed the continuity of high-grade copper-silver mineralization at the Spur Target.  Chip sampling at the AG Zone included 9.5 metres of 0.94% Cu and 18.1 g/t Ag . (1)

The JJB property was staked in February, 2025 for its porphyry potential. Three main copper showings—Squingula, Quin, and Pat—have been identified. Squingula and Quin are located near an Eocene intrusion on the western side, and show a coincident magnetic high linked to a multi-element geochemical anomaly from limited sampling. This summer, fieldwork focused on the PAT target, one of three potential targets. This work aimed to evaluate the similarities between the high-grade copper-silver mineralization found at JJB and the SPUR/AG targets within the SAY Property.

SAY & JJB Project Highlights:

SAY 2025 Program :

JJB 2025 Program :



•       Over 1,200 line-km of airborne magnetics

•       Completion of Finlay's inaugural field program



•       Completion of property-wide LiDAR survey

•       Completion of property-wide LiDAR survey



•       Completion of satellite mineral alteration survey (PhotoSat)

•       Completion of satellite mineral alteration survey (PhotoSat)



•       84 rock samples collected

•       700 line-km of airborne magnetics



•       307 soil samples collected

•       18 rock samples collected



•       275 biogeochemistry samples collected

•       35 soil and talus samples collected

Processing of the LiDAR and satellite mineral alteration data is on-going.  All field samples have been submitted to the laboratory for analysis with results pending.

Situated in the underexplored Bear Lake corridor, the SAY and JJB projects are part of a 135-kilometre geological corridor that includes American Eagle Gold's NAK project, as well as Amarc Resources and Boliden Mineral Canada's DUKE copper-molybdenum-silver-gold prospects.

PIL and ATTY Project Updates:

Exploration work at the PIL and ATTY Toodoggone projects is on-going and anticipated to be completed within the next two weeks with continued induced polarization geophysical surveys. The PIL and ATTY work is fully funded by Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. under their respective Earn-In Agreements (2) with Finlay acting as the operator.

References:

  1. Finlay news release NR13-24 dated November 20, 2024 entitled: " Finlay Minerals samples 1.17% Cu and 103.5 g/t Ag across 21.7 meters of a Continuous Chip Sample on the SAY Property ".

  2. Finlay news releases NR03-25 dated April 17, 2025 entitled: " Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties " and NR 05-25 dated May 2, 2025 and entitled: " Finlay Minerals Receives TSX Venture Exchange Approval for PIL Earn-In Agreement. "

Qualified Person:

Wade Barnes , P. Geo. and Vice President, Exploration for Finlay Minerals and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.

About finlay minerals ltd.

Finlay is a TSXV company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits through the advancement of its ATTY, PIL, JJB, SAY and Silver Hope Properties; these properties host copper-gold porphyry and gold-silver epithermal targets within different porphyry districts of northern and central BC. Each property is located in areas of recent development and porphyry discoveries with the advantage of hosting the potential for new discoveries.

Finlay trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSXV and under the symbol "FYMNF" on the OTCQB. For further information and details, please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Robert F. Brown ,
Executive Chairman of the Board

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding, among others, the exploration plans for the Properties. Although Finlay believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, the timing and receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, the ability of Finlay and other parties to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner, the availability of financing for Finlay's proposed transactions and programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third-party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Finlay does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE finlay minerals ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2025/22/c1184.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Copper Quest Acquires the Nekash Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in Idaho, USA

Copper Quest Acquires the Nekash Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in Idaho, USA

// Not for distribution to the United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States //

Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) (" Copper Quest " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of the Nekash Copper-Gold Porphyry Project (" Nekash " or the " Project ") located in Lemhi County, Idaho, United States. This acquisition marks an important milestone in the Company's strategy to build a portfolio of highly prospective copper assets across North America.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver47 Announces Grant of Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

Silver47 Announces Grant of Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 5,300,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") and 180,000 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company's omnibus security based compensation plan. The Options are exercisable at a price of C$0.78 and will expire five years from the date of grant and will vest on the date of grant. The RSUs will vest over two years starting on the first anniversary of grant.

About Silver47 Exploration

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Group Eleven Drills 6.5m of 217 g/t Ag and 0.34% Cu; and 2.6m of 19 g/t Ag, 1.07% Cu and 0.14% Sb, Confirming Deeper Cu-Ag Mineralization at Ballywire

Group Eleven Drills 6.5m of 217 g/t Ag and 0.34% Cu; and 2.6m of 19 g/t Ag, 1.07% Cu and 0.14% Sb, Confirming Deeper Cu-Ag Mineralization at Ballywire

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG,OTC:GRLVF) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from its first hole testing the 'Deeper Cu-Ag Target' at its Ballywire discovery ("Ballywire") at the 100%-owned PG West Project ("PG West"), Republic of Ireland.

Highlights:

  • 25-3552-40 (filling a 160m gap in previous drilling, while testing the discovery horizon at the base of the Waulsortian Limestone and 250m below it) intersected intermittent mineralization over 240m, including:
    • Cu-Ag Intercept (hosted within the base of the Waulsortian Limestone)
    • 11.4m of 139 g/t Ag and 0.23% Cu (starting from 340.0m downhole), including
    • 6.5m of 217 g/t Ag and 0.34% Cu, including
    • 0.7m of 654 g/t Ag and 0.96% Cu and
    • 0.7m of 1,165 g/t Ag and 1.89% Cu
    • Cu-Ag Intercepts (at the 'Deeper Cu-Ag Target,' below the Waulsortian Limestone)
    • 2.8m of 26 g/t Ag and 0.39% Cu, (from 441.3m downhole), including
    • 1.8m of 34 g/t Ag and 0.53% Cu, including
    • 0.2m (17cm) of 148 g/t Ag and 2.59% Cu, and
    • 17.9m of 10 g/t Ag and 0.37% Cu, (from 516.9m downhole), including
    • 4.7m of 13 g/t Ag, 0.71% Cu and 0.09% Sb, including
    • 2.6m of 19 g/t Ag, 1.07% Cu and 0.14% Sb
  • Results confirm presence of Cu-Ag (Sb) mineralization in the 'Deeper Cu-Ag Target' below the base of the Waulsortian Limestone, in line with Group Eleven's exploration model
  • Two follow-up holes, to the NNW and SSE of the above hole, respectively, are underway
  • Cu-Ag (and locally Sb) mineralization consists of chalcopyrite and suspected tennantite-tetrahedrite occurring as disseminated mineralization and/or within calcite veins; mineralization appears to be related to a south-dipping fault zone (pierced by today's drill hole) which is associated with Zn-Pb-Ag mineralization stratigraphically higher up (at the base of the Waulsortian Limestone)

"This is the first test of our hypothesized 'Deeper Cu-Ag Target' and we are thrilled that it has borne fruit," stated Bart Jaworski, CEO. "With a viable new Cu-Ag target below our existing Zn-Pb-Ag horizon, our exploration potential has essentially doubled. We are gearing up to expand on this deeper discovery not only up and down dip, but also along our 2.6km-long strike-length of robust zinc mineralization pierced by drilling to date. As per our nearby geological analogues at Gortdrum, Denison and Tullacondra, fault-controlled Cu-Ag mineralization tends to strengthen with increased shattering along the structure. Further drilling at the 'Deeper Cu-Ag Target' will aim to identify these features. With three rigs turning each on excellent targets at Ballywire, a fourth rig likely to be added soon and a recently bolstered cash position, Group Eleven is poised to keep generating shareholder value through the drill bit for the foreseeable future."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/267324_groupelevenexhibit1_550.jpg

Exhibit 1. Cross Section of Deeper Cu-Ag Target Showing Hole 25-3552-40

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/267324_groupelevenexhibit1.jpg

Note: *Fence of holes G11-3552-25 to -31 is projected 60m onto the section plane; true thickness of intervals in 25-3552-40 as a percentage of down-hole interval, is estimated to be 80-100% (taking into account variability of vein orientations).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/267324_groupelevenexhibit2_550.jpg

Exhibit 2. Plan Map of Ballywire Discovery Showing New Drilling and Location of Above Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/267324_groupelevenexhibit2.jpg

Note: Hole 25-3552-38 returned trace sphalerite and galena over approx. 12m, near the base of the Waulsortian Limestone

Ballywire Drill Update

The Ballywire prospect at the Company's 100%-owned PG West Project in Republic of Ireland, represents the most significant mineral discovery in Ireland in over a decade. First announced in Sept-2022, the discovery has 59 holes drilled and reported by Group Eleven to date, including the most recent three holes (25-3552-38, -40 and -41) reported today (see Exhibits 1 to 4). Drilling to date at Ballywire has pierced robust mineralization over a 2.6km strike-length, along a prospective trend of over 6km (defined by four regional gravity-high anomalies, only one of which has been systematically drill tested to date; see Exhibit 4).

Today's results from hole 25-3552-40 confirm that Cu-Ag mineralization exists below the base of the Waulsortian Limestone, in line with Group Eleven's 'Deeper Cu-Ag Target' exploration model. Assay results are summarized in Exhibit 3. In addition to the description above, it is noteworthy that at least one large (19cm wide) tennantite-tetrahedrite-bearing calcite vein is bedding parallel, whereas other similar but narrower veins tend to be more irregular in orientation.

Two additional holes have been released today. Holes 25-3552-38 and -41, drilled 1.3km to the NE, near gravity-high anomaly 'D' (see Exhibits 2 and 4), also returned significant results.

Hole 25-3552-41 intersected what is interpreted as oxidized massive sulphide mineralization within a fault zone. Despite being highly weathered, the interval returned highly anomalous metal concentrations: (i) 7.9m of 0.74% Zn+Pb (0.57% Zn and 0.17% Pb) and 7.4 g/t Ag (starting at 229.5m downhole), including 0.9m of 2.87% Zn+Pb (2.43% Zn and 0.44% Pb) and 35.9 g/t Ag; and (ii) 12.0m of 0.13% Zn+Pb (0.06% Zn and 0.07% Pb) and 3.3 g/t Ag (starting at 258.2m downhole), including 1.1m of 0.55% Zn+Pb (0.21% Zn and 0.34% Pb) and 18.6 g/t Ag. These intervals (7.9m and 12.0m) contained weathered-out cavities totalling 19% and 40% of their respective downhole lengths (assumed 'nil' grade in the above weighted-average calculations). It is possible that these cavities represent evidence of preferential weathering due to original high levels of mineralization (e.g. massive sulphide). Hole 25-3552-38 returned trace sphalerite and galena (from approx. 231-244m downhole) near the base of the Waulsortian Limestone, also suggesting proximity to higher-grade mineralization.

Follow up drilling will resume at this locality once drill permits are received for the adjacent area, allowing more flexibility to systematically test the entire 'Anomaly D' target. This is the Company's first test of this target area and given the above results, exploration potential has been confirmed. Today's results, combined with: (a) mineralized historic hole 99-3352-5, (b) two shallow historic holes with abundant calcite (similar to calcite bodies associated with the massive sulphide at the discovery trend) and (c) the presence of the 'D' gravity anomaly itself (see Exhibit 4), add significantly to the prospectivity of this target.

Overall, three rigs are currently drilling at Ballywire, with a fourth rig expected soon. One rig continues to drill a fence of holes collared 200m east of hole G11-3552-08 (see Exhibit 2), testing for the easterly continuation of the mineralized trend. The second and third rigs are drilling along the section of holes containing G11-468-01 and 00-468-5 (see Exhibit 2) to test for a SW continuation of high-grade mineralization towards gravity-high anomaly 'B'. Depending on results, the next fence of drilling testing the 'Deeper Cu-Ag Target' may be from this section. The fourth rig is likely to be geared towards reconnaissance drilling further outboard of the current mineralized corridor.

Currently, twelve (12) new holes are completed or nearly completed (and in the process of being logged, sampled and assayed) as shown in Exhibit 2 (specifically, two holes near 25-3552-40; three holes near hole G11-3552-19; four holes collared approx. 200m NNW of G11-3552-08; and three holes on the drill fence hosting G11-468-01).

Exhibit 3. Summary of Assays from 25-3552-40 at Ballywire

Item From 
(m) 		To 
(m) 		Int 
(m) 		Zn 
(%) 		Pb 
(%) 		Zn+Pb 
(%) 		Ag 
(g/t) 		Cu
(%) 		Sb
(%)
25-3552-40 311.91 358.83 46.92 0.33 0.11 0.44 35.7 0.06 -
Incl. 339.96 351.35 11.39 0.66 0.22 0.88 138.8 0.23 0.02
Incl. 339.96 346.43 6.47 0.73 0.22 0.94 217.4 0.34 0.03
Incl. 339.96 340.66 0.70 2.64 0.27 2.91 654.0 0.96 0.09
Incl. 345.78 346.43 0.65 0.90 0.36 1.26 1,165.0 1.89 0.15
And 441.28 444.05 2.77 0.03 0.00 0.03 25.8 0.39 0.03
Incl. 442.23 444.05 1.82 0.04 0.00 0.04 33.9 0.53 0.04
Incl. 442.85 443.02 0.17 0.15 0.00 0.16 148.0 2.59 0.16
And 453.55 453.88 0.33 0.00 0.01 0.01 16.8 0.33 0.01
And 493.25 494.23 0.98 0.05 0.00 0.06 15.3 0.69 0.08
And 508.31 511.18 2.87 0.03 0.01 0.04 7.7 0.35 0.05
Incl. 510.18 511.18 1.00 0.05 0.00 0.05 13.6 0.69 0.09
And 516.89 534.81 17.92 0.03 0.00 0.03 10.0 0.37 0.05
Incl. 516.89 526.34 9.45 0.04 0.00 0.04 9.4 0.49 0.06
Incl. 521.62 526.34 4.72 0.05 0.00 0.06 12.7 0.71 0.09
Incl. 521.62 524.17 2.55 0.08 0.00 0.08 19.2 1.07 0.14
Incl. 523.98 524.17 0.19 0.32 0.00 0.32 72.2 4.36 0.47
And 531.40 533.85 2.45 0.02 0.00 0.02 24.0 0.28 0.04
And 546.82 552.31 5.49 0.01 0.01 0.02 8.0 0.12 0.01

 

Note: True thickness of the mineralized interval in holes 25-3552-40 as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be 80-100% (taking into account variability of vein orientations)

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/267324_groupelevenexhibit4_550.jpg

Exhibit 4. Regional Gravity Map Showing 6km Long Prospective Trend at Ballywire

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/267324_groupelevenexhibit4.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/267324_groupelevenexhibit5_550.jpg

Exhibit 5. Regional Map of Ballywire Discovery and Surrounding Prospects

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/267324_groupelevenexhibit5.jpg

Notes to Exhibit 5: (a) Pallas Green MRE is owned by Glencore (see Glencore's Resources and Reserves Report dated December 31, 2024); (b) Stonepark MRE: see the 'NI 43-101 Independent Report on the Zinc-Lead Exploration Project at Stonepark, County Limerick, Ireland', by Gordon, Kelly and van Lente, with an effective date of April 26, 2018, as found on SEDAR; and (c) the historic estimate at Denison was reported by Westland Exploration Limited in 'Report on Prospecting Licence 464' by Dermot Hughes dated May, 1988; the historic estimate at Gortdrum was reported in 'The Geology and Genesis of the Gortdrum Cu-Ag-Hg Orebody' by G.M. Steed dated 1986; and the historic estimate at Tullacondra was first reported by Munster Base Metals Ltd in 'Report on Mallow Property' by David Wilbur, dated December 1973; and later summarized in 'Cu-Ag Mineralization at Tullacondra, Mallow, Co. Cork' by Wilbur and Carter in 1986; the above three historic estimates have not been verified as current mineral resources; none of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to prepare the historic estimates were reported and no resource categories were used; significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person before the historic estimates can be verified and upgraded to be compliant with current NI 43-101 standards; a Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify them as a current mineral resource and the Company is not treating the historic estimates as current mineral resources. 'Rathdowney Trend' is the south-westerly projection of the Rathdowney Trend, hosting the historic Lisheen and Galmoy mines.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Professor Garth Earls, Eur Geol, P.Geo, FSEG, geological consultant at IGS (International Geoscience Services) Limited, and independent 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Sampling and Analytical Procedures

All core drilled at Ballywire is NQ (47.6mm) and is cut using a rock saw. Sample intervals vary between 0.17m to 1.41m with an average (over 243 samples) of 0.93m. The half-core samples are bagged, labelled and sealed at Group Eleven's core store facility in Limerick, Ireland. Selected sample bags are examined by the Qualified Person. Transport is via an accredited courier service and/or by Group Eleven staff to ALS Laboratories in Loughrea Co. Galway, Ireland. Sample preparation at the ALS facility comprises fine crushing 70%

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) Information

Group Eleven inserts certified reference materials ("CRMs" or "Standards") as well as blank material, to its sample stream as part of its industry-standard QA/QC programme. The QC results have been reviewed by the Qualified Person, who is satisfied that all the results are within acceptable parameters. The Qualified Person has validated the sampling and chain of custody protocols used by Group Eleven.

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG,OTC:GRLVF) (OTCQB: GRLVF) and (FSE: 3GE) is drilling the most significant mineral discovery in the Republic of Ireland in over a decade. The Company announced the Ballywire discovery in September 2022, demonstrating high grades of zinc, lead, silver, copper, germanium and locally, antimony. Key intercepts to date include:

  • 10.8m of 10.0% Zn+Pb and 109 g/t Ag (G11-468-03)
  • 10.1m of 8.6% Zn+Pb and 46 g/t Ag (G11-468-06)
  • 10.5m of 14.7% Zn+Pb, 399 g/t Ag and 0.31% Cu (G11-468-12)
  • 11.2m of 8.9% Zn+Pb and 83 g/t Ag (G11-3552-03)
  • 29.6m of 10.6% Zn+Pb, 78 g/t Ag and 0.15% Cu (G11-3552-12) and
  • 11.8m of 11.6% Zn+Pb, 48 g/t Ag (G11-3552-18)
  • 15.6m of 11.6% Zn+Pb, 122 g/t Ag and 0.19% Cu (G11-3552-27)
  • 12.0m of 1.4% Zn+Pb, 560 g/t Ag, 2.30% Cu and 0.17% Sb (25-3552-31), including
  • 6.4m of 2.1% Zn+Pb, 838 g/t Ag, 3.72% Cu and 0.27% Sb (25-3552-31)
  • 39.7m of 9.5% Zn+Pb, 131 g/t Ag and 0.27% Cu (25-3552-35)

Ballywire is located 20km from Company's 77.64%-owned Stonepark zinc-lead deposit1, which itself is located adjacent to Glencore's Pallas Green zinc-lead deposit2. The Company's two largest shareholders are Michael Gentile (14.2%) and Glencore Canada Corp. (14.1% interest). Additional information about the Company is available at www.groupelevenresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Bart Jaworski, P.Geo.
Chief Executive Officer

E: b.jaworski@groupelevenresources.com | T: +353-85-833-2463
E: j.lau@groupelevenresources.com | T: 604-781-4915

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Technical and scientific information disclosed from neighbouring properties does not necessarily apply to the current project or property being disclosed. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future results of operations, performance and achievements of the Company, including the timing, content, cost and results of proposed work programs, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/ reserves and geological interpretations. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Copper Quest Closes Second and Final Tranche of Financing

Copper Quest Closes Second and Final Tranche of Financing

// Not for distribution to the United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States //

Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX; FRA: 3MX) (" Copper Quest " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche (the " Second Tranche ") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") with the issuance of 4,070,534 units (the " Units ", and each, a " Unit ") of the Company at a price of $0.075 per Unit for gross proceeds of $305,290.05.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Finlay Minerals completes Field Work on Newly Identified Geophysical Targets on the SAY and JJB Properties

Locksley Continues to Strengthen its Position in Paving Pathway to 100% Made in America

Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Financing Updates

Aventis Energy Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project

Related News

gold investing

Perpetua's Stibnite Project Gets Green Light for Construction

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Continues to Strengthen its Position in Paving Pathway to 100% Made in America

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Financing Updates

Energy Investing

Aventis Energy Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Appoints Peter Dembicki to Board of Directors, Initiates Haystack Intelligent Targeting Study

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project

Precious Metals Investing

FinEx Metals Completes Initial Drilling on Ruoppa Gold Project