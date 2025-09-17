Kinaxis to Host Inaugural European User Conference Showcasing Supply Chain Innovators

Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS,OTC:KXSCF), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, today announced its inaugural customer conference in Europe. Kinexions EMEA 2025 will be held October 6 8 in Amsterdam NL, bringing together global supply chain leaders from ExxonMobil, Bosch, and more.

Following the success of Kinexions conferences in North America and Asia, expanding Kinexions into Europe meets the needs of a growing customer community in the region and reflects the growing community of leaders in the region who are driving some of the most innovative and resilient supply chain transformations today. That momentum is reflected in Kinaxis' 18% year-over-year revenue growth in Europe, underscoring rising demand for AI-driven orchestration on the Kinaxis Maestro® platform.

Why It Matters

As supply chains face ongoing pressure from the dynamic tariff environment, geopolitical risk, ESG regulation, and many other disruptions, companies are accelerating digital transformation efforts. Kinexions EMEA will showcase how concurrent planning, real-time orchestration, and agentic AI are helping global brands build resilient and responsive supply chains. Attendees will also hear from experts in new sessions on decision intelligence and orchestration at scale, highlighting how these innovations are transforming planning, forecasting, and operational strategy.

"Our customers across EMEA are leading some of the most complex supply chain transformations in the world," said Fabienne Cetre, executive vice president, EMEA at Kinaxis. "Bringing Kinexions to Amsterdam reflects the strength of that community and creates a space to share real-world lessons, challenge assumptions, and shape the future of supply chain orchestration together."

What to expect at Kinexions EMEA 2025

Attendees can expect a rich, three-day experience featuring:

  • Mainstage Keynotes : Executives from ExxonMobil, Bosch, and other leaders reveal how they are reshaping supply chains to build resilience and agility.
  • Special Guest Keynote: Join world-renowned futurist Gerd Leonhard as he explores the 3 Revolutions - digital, green, and purpose-driven - that are reshaping our world. Discover how exponential technologies, sustainability, and human values will redefine the next decade and why the future is already here.
  • Three Breakout Tracks :
    • Product Innovation – Showcasing the latest Maestro capabilities
    • Customer Success – Real-world results from global manufacturers
    • Emerging Trends – Exploring AI, sustainability, digitization, and more
  • Executive Forum : Peer discussions for senior leaders in automotive, CPG, and life sciences, focused on growth, risk and transformation
  • Co-Innovation Labs : Hands-on sessions to explore new product capabilities and shape future roadmap priorities
  • Women's Leadership Breakfast : Spotlighting the future of supply chain talent and representation across EMEA

Kinexions EMEA 2025 is supported by industry partners including Diamond Sponsor Genpact, which is sponsoring the welcome reception and executive track, and Platinum Sponsors Accenture and Deloitte, who are co-hosting the community celebration and hosting dedicated happy hour receptions.

Who Should Attend

Kinexions EMEA is open to supply chain professionals of all levels, from strategic planners and transformation leaders to operational managers and analysts. Attendees will gain actionable insights, connect with peers across the region, and leave with new tools to navigate volatility, scale innovation, and drive results.

Registration & Agenda

Learn more and register for Kinexions EMEA .

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains and supporting the people who manage them. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro , combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain — from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Kinaxis Inc is a Canada-based provider of software solutions for sales and operations planning (S&OP) and supply chain management. The firm's flagship RapidResponse product is offered on the cloud. Its capabilities include consequence evaluation and alerting, responsibility-based collaboration, high-speed analytics, and scenario simulation. Kinaxis's S&OP solution capabilities include supply and demand planning, capacity and inventory planning, and inventory management. The firm has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions.

×