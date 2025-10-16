Kinaxis Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call on November 6, 2025

Kinaxis Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call on November 6, 2025

Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX:KXS,OTC:KXSCF), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, today announced that it has scheduled its conference call to discuss the financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025. The call will be hosted on Thursday, November 6 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time by Bob Courteau, interim chief executive officer and chair, and Blaine Fitzgerald, chief financial officer, followed by a question and answer period. The Company will report its financial results for the third quarter after the close of markets on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE:

Thursday, November 6, 2025

TIME:

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

CALL REGISTRATION: https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I91416498
WEBCAST: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/875765587 (available for three months)

Advance call registration

Participants must register in advance for the live call. After registering, instructions on how to join the call will automatically be emailed, including dial-in information as well as a unique pincode. At the time of the call, registered participants will dial in using the numbers from the confirmation email, and upon entering their unique pincode, will be entered directly into the conference. It is recommended that you register for the call at least 15 minutes prior to the start time.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains and supporting the people who manage them. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro , combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain — from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE: Kinaxis Inc.

Media Relations
Matt Tatham | Kinaxis
mtatham@kinaxis.com
917.446.7227

Investor Relations
Rick Wadsworth | Kinaxis
rwadsworth@kinaxis.com
613-907-7613

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

