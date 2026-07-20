Kinaxis Appoints Herb Yeh as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer

Seasoned corporate finance veteran brings more than 25 years of experience working with enterprise software companies through growth, M&A, and strategic transformation
Kinaxis ® Inc. (TSX:KXS,OTC:KXSCF), a global leader in supply chain planning and orchestration, today announced the appointment of Herb Yeh as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer, effective July 27, 2026.
In this role, Yeh will oversee the global finance organization and corporate strategy operations at Kinaxis, leading all Finance, Accounting, Investor Relations, Corporate Strategy, and Corporate Development. He will work closely with the executive leadership team and Board of Directors to support disciplined execution, long-term growth, and shareholder value creation.
"Herb has spent his career working with boards and management teams at their most critical inflection points in enterprise software, and we are thrilled to have him join Kinaxis," said Razat Gaurav, Chief Executive Officer of Kinaxis. "He has followed Kinaxis and the broader supply chain technology sector closely for more than a decade, and that depth of perspective, paired with his expertise advising companies on capital allocation, strategic finance, M&A, and global growth, is exactly what we need as we build and scale Kinaxis for the next phase of innovation and growth. Herb's experience helping companies navigate complex strategic and financial decisions will be instrumental in creating long-term value for our customers and shareholders."
Yeh joins Kinaxis as the company enters its next phase of growth, with a focus on scaling globally, accelerating innovation, and deploying capital strategically to support long-term value creation.
"Kinaxis has built something genuinely differentiated: a platform that sits at the center of how enterprises make their most complex decisions," said Yeh. "The supply chain planning market is being transformed by AI, and Kinaxis is exceptionally well positioned to lead that transformation. I look forward to partnering with Razat and the team to build on that foundation and deliver lasting value for customers and shareholders alike."
Yeh brings more than 25 years of corporate finance and investment banking experience working with leading global technology companies on a broad range of strategic and financial matters. Most recently, he served as Senior Managing Director at Evercore, where he helped lead the firm's technology strategic advisory practice with a focus on software. In that capacity, he worked with senior management teams and boards on capital allocation, M&A, capital structure decisions, and long-term value creation.
Previously, Yeh served as Global Co-Head of Technology Investment Banking and Vice Chairman of Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory at Citi, where he led global client engagement across the technology sector. Earlier in his career, he held senior roles at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and began his career as a corporate and securities lawyer at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP.
As previously announced, the Company will report financial results for the second quarter 2026 following the market close on Wednesday, August 5, 2026. An earnings conference call will be hosted on Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 8:30 am. Eastern Time.
About Kinaxis
Kinaxis is a leader in modern supply chain planning and orchestration, powering complex global supply chains, and supporting the people who manage them. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro , combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain - from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn .
Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to Kinaxis' business strategy, growth initiatives, and future operations. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions, and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors are described in Kinaxis' public filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, available on SEDAR+. Forward-looking information is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, Kinaxis undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information.
Source: Kinaxis Inc.
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Media Relations
Matt Tatham | Kinaxis
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Victoria Hyde-Dunn | Kinaxis
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