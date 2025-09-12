Kinaxis Announces New Partnership with Workday to Unite Supply Chain, Finance and Workforce Planning

Kinaxis Inc. (TSX: KXS,OTC:KXSCF), an AI leader in supply chain orchestration, today announced a new partnership with Workday that will combine an AI-enabled, agentic framework across Kinaxis Maestro ® and Workday Adaptive Planning . This will give customers a unified view of their operational, finance, and people data to drive faster, more confident decisions.

Business leaders today face increasing disruption and uncertainty, yet critical functions still operate in silos. Supply chain, finance, and HR often work on separate timelines, leaving executives with outdated or incomplete information. As a result, organizations face heightened risk of latent response time and inaccurate targets, leading to missed opportunities for better decisions.

Through this connected solution, organizations will see the financial and workforce impact of supply chain events in real time. For example, when demand spikes, leaders can weigh margin impact, labor needs, and production options to make profitable growth decisions in minutes, not weeks. Also, if a supplier goes offline, executives could model alternatives and immediately see revenue, cost, and staffing implications. This cross-functional scenario planning will help ensure faster pivots and stronger resilience.

"For the first time, supply chain realities, financial forecasts, and workforce strategies move together," said Robert Courteau, executive chair at Kinaxis. "With an agentic framework connecting Kinaxis and Workday, executives can act in minutes with confidence, protecting margins, keeping customer commitments, and building resilience through connected scenario planning. With hundreds of joint customers already using both platforms, this partnership builds on that foundation to deliver greater value."

"Today's rapidly evolving business environment means leaders need to make critical decisions faster than ever, but often struggle with disconnected data," said Rob Enslin, president and chief commercial officer, Workday. "This partnership with Kinaxis will provide our customers with a unified view of their people, finance, and supply chain data, empowering them to respond with agility and drive profitable growth."

This Connected Solution Will Help Customers:

  • Make Faster, Better Decisions – Scenario planning across supply, finance, and HR will give leaders AI-enabled modeling, helping to drive rapid, confident responses.
  • Gain Stronger Financial Targets – Commitments grounded in operational and workforce reality.
  • Achieve Workforce Agility – Contingent labor, overtime, and hiring needs factored directly into planning.
  • Get Industry-Specific Value – Joint offerings for consumer goods, life sciences, high-tech, automotive, and healthcare.

For more information about Kinaxis, visit kinaxis.com .

About Kinaxis
Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains and supporting the people who manage them, in service of humanity. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro™ combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain — from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Kinaxis Inc is a Canada-based provider of software solutions for sales and operations planning (S&OP) and supply chain management. The firm's flagship RapidResponse product is offered on the cloud. Its capabilities include consequence evaluation and alerting, responsibility-based collaboration, high-speed analytics, and scenario simulation. Kinaxis's S&OP solution capabilities include supply and demand planning, capacity and inventory planning, and inventory management. The firm has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions.

