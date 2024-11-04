Key Mining Approval Received for Fountain Head Gold Project, NT

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold (Updated 2024)

How Will the US Election Affect the Crypto Industry?

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Should You Invest in Silver Bullion? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Argentina Lithium Announces Receipt of Drill Permit for the Paso de Sico Property at its Rincon West Lithium Project

Astral’s Group Gold Mineral Resource Increases to 1.46Moz with Updated Feysville MRE

Lode Gold Submits Application for Exchange Approval to Form Spin Co, Gold Orogen - a Yukon & New Brunswick Exploration Company

New Exceptionally High-Grade Gold Intersections from Infill Drilling at Crown Prince

Grid Battery Metals Update - Drilling Completed on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Ashburton Mineralisation Expands as Project Delivers Wide and High-grade Uranium Drill Results

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Controlled Thermal Resources

Falco Resources

FPC:CC

Red Metal Resources

RMES:CC

Brunswick Exploration

BRW:TCM
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Patronus Resources

Key Mining Approval Received for Fountain Head Gold Project, NT

Patronus Resources Limited (ASX: PTN; “Patronus” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that the Northern Territory Government has approved the amended Mining Management Plan (MMP) for its 100%-owned Fountain Head Gold Project, located in the Pine Creek region 170km by road from Darwin in the Northern Territory.

Highlights

  • NT Government approves the amended Mining Management Plan (MMP) for Fountain Head
  • Approval of the MMP marks a significant regulatory milestone, unlocking the potential to develop the project
  • 2,000m of RC drilling is underway at Glencoe and 500m of diamond drilling is planned to commence at Fountain Head shortly, to test for high-grade extensions to the existing 234koz Resource base
  • Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Fountain Head planned for 2025

Approval was granted by the NT Minister for Lands, Planning and Environment, the Honourable Joshua Burgoyne, for the amended MMP submitted on 13 December 2023. Environmental approval for the project was granted on 17 February 2023 under the NT Environment Protection Act 2019.

The approval of the MMP represents a key regulatory milestone, allowing the Fountain Head Gold Project to advance towards development.

As outlined in its recent activities update on 28 October (see Patronus ASX release 28 October 2024), Patronus has embarked on a 2,500m program of reverse circulation and diamond drilling to extend and upgrade the current 234koz Resource base at the Fountain Head Gold Project, which comprises the Fountain Head (96koz), Tally Ho (59koz) and Glencoe (79koz) gold deposits. Further drilling and an updated Mineral Resource Estimate are planned for 2025.

Patronus Resources’ CEO, John Ingram, said:

“We are delighted with the timely receipt of the MMP approval from Minister Burgoyne, and I would like to thank the NT Government for their efficient management and oversight of this process, which demonstrates their ongoing commitment to support the development of new resource projects in the Territory.

“This is an important regulatory approval which allows us to move the Fountain Head Project forward. We are looking forward to receiving assay results from the current RC drilling at Glencoe and the imminent commencement of diamond drilling at Fountain Head, as part of a new phase of work aimed at expanding and upgrading the current resources to inform future development scenarios.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Patronus Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:ptngoldgold investingprecious metalsresource
The Conversation (0)
Ordell Minerals Limited

Shallow, High-Grade Gold Mineralisation Intersected at Barimaia Gold Project

Results from Phase 2 drilling confirm McNabs East as a high-priority target for follow-up exploration, with diamond drilling to commence in November

Ordell Minerals Limited (ASX Code: “ORD”) (“Ordell” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce significant drill results from recent, shallow, wide-spaced Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling at its Barimaia Gold Project (“Barimaia”), located near Mount Magnet in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Sabre Gold Surges on Minera Alamos Acquisition

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX and TSXV, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US data impacting the resource sector.

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) fell 2.87 percent on the week to close at 603.95 on Friday (November 1). Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was down 0.82 percent to 24,255.16.

Statistics Canada released its August GDP figures on Thursday (October 31). The data indicated GDP remained flat following a 0.1 percent increase in July. Headline data suggests finance, insurance and public administration sectors were up 0.1 percent while goods-producing sectors fell by 0.4 percent to their lowest since December 2021.

Keep reading...Show less
Congress building, gold bars.

Top Stories This Week: Gold Futures Break US$2,800, 3 Experts Talk US Election Price Impact

The gold price was on the move once again this week, with December COMEX futures briefly passing US$2,800 per ounce on Wednesday (October 30), another new record for the yellow metal.

Gold had pulled back substantially by Friday (November 1), sitting at the US$2,735 level as of 12:00 p.m. PDT. The decline came despite a weak October US jobs report, which has boosted expectations for an interest rate cut next week.

With many undeniably influencing gold right now, arguably the most immediate is the US election.

Keep reading...Show less
Pinnacle Silver and Gold (TSXV:PINN)

Pinnacle Silver and Gold: District-Scale Silver-Gold Exploration and Development in the Americas


Keep reading...Show less
Mawson Finland (TSXV:MFL)

Mawson Finland: Gold, Cobalt Exploration in Lapland Region, Northern Finland


Keep reading...Show less
JZR Gold Provides Update on Vila Nova Gold Project

JZR Gold Provides Update on Vila Nova Gold Project

(TheNewswire)

JZR Gold Inc.
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada – JZR Gold Inc. (the “Company” or “JZR”) (TSX-V: JZR) has been advised by ECO Mining Oil & Gaz Drilling and Exploration (EIRELI) (“ECO”), the operator of the Vila Nova gold project (the “Vila Nova Property”) located in the State of Amapa, Brazil, that it has received all required permits from the Agencia Nacional de Mineracao, Brazil’s national mining agency, and the relevant environmental agencies in Brazil, to allow ECO to commence preparation work on the Vila Nova Property. The Company has worked with ECO to commission the manufacture and assembly of an 800 tonne-per-day bulk sampling gravimetric mill, which is ready to commence operation on the Vila Nova Property. ECO has advised the Company that it will start up the plant to commence processing material from the Vila Nova Property within weeks.
JZR Gold Inc. possesses a 50% net profit interest (the “NPI”) in all profit generated from the Vila Nova Project.

For further information, please contact:

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Shallow, High-Grade Gold Mineralisation Intersected at Barimaia Gold Project

Binding Option to Acquire 100% of Olympio’s Mulwarrie and Mulline Projects

Livium Awarded ~A$850k Grant by WA Government to Develop a Battery Recycling Facility

Pink Bark: Rare Earth, Kaolin and Uranium Potential

Related News

resource investing

Binding Option to Acquire 100% of Olympio’s Mulwarrie and Mulline Projects

lithium investing

Livium Awarded ~A$850k Grant by WA Government to Develop a Battery Recycling Facility

rare earth investing

Pink Bark: Rare Earth, Kaolin and Uranium Potential

Nickel Investing

Launch of $4M Accelerated Partially Underwritten Entitlement Offer

Silver Investing

Appointment of Dr Jason Berton as Non-Executive Chairman

Oil and Gas Investing

New Resource Booking

lithium investing

Total Voting Rights

×