Kelt Provides Results of Its Shareholders' Meeting

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSX: KEL,OTC:KELTF) ("Kelt" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all matters presented for approval at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 22, 2026 (the "Meeting") have been fully authorized and approved. A total of 146,484,780 common shares, representing 72.99% of the common shares issued and outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. A brief description of the matters voted upon, and the outcome of the votes is set forth below.

Fixing Number of Directors

The ordinary resolution to approve fixing the number of directors to be elected at the meeting at six (6) was approved at the meeting by way of a ballot, as follows:

Votes For % Votes Against %
146,180,532 99.84% 230,500 0.16%

 

Election of Directors

All of the nominees proposed as directors of the Company were duly elected as directors of the Company with votes cast by the shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting by way of a ballot, as follows:


 Outcome of
the Vote 		Votes For % Withheld %






William C. Guinan Elected 133,034,169 98.18% 2,467,794 1.82%
Jennifer Haskey Elected 134,130,959 98.99% 1,371,004 1.01%
Ray Kwan Elected 133,484,506 99.01% 1,330,219 0.99%
Neil G. Sinclair Elected 132,494,992 97.78% 3,006,971 2.22%
Janet E. Vellutini Elected 131,734,878 97.22% 3,767,085 2.78%
David J. Wilson Elected 135,131,742 99.73% 370,221 0.27%

 

Appointment of Auditor

An ordinary resolution to approve the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, as the auditors of the Company, was approved at the meeting by way of a ballot, as follows:

Votes For % Withheld %
146,203,917 99.86% 207,115 0.14%

 

For further information, please contact:

Kelt Exploration Ltd., Suite 300, 311 - 6th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 3H2

David J. Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer (403) 201-5340, or
Sadiq H. Lalani, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (403) 215-5310.
Or visit our website at www.keltexploration.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294039

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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